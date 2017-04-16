SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING FOR RESEARCHERS HOW TO PROMOTE YOUR PUBLICATIONS AND REACH THE RIGHT PEOPLE Dr. Joni Salminen, base...
1. UPLOAD YOUR ARTICLES TO THE 3 BIG SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR RESEARCHERS • ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/h...
2. RECYCLE CONTENT AND IDEAS Luis mentioned he was able to increase the popularity of one of his papers by creating a Slid...
3. CREATE AN ONLINE COURSE MOOCs and other forms of online education form a great way for disseminating your ideas and mak...
4. CHOOSE THE RIGHT TITLE The title plays an important role for two reasons: 1. it determines whether people become intere...
5. WRITE GUEST BLOGS The rationale is the same as in the case of social media platforms: these venues already have an audi...
6. DEFINE YOUR AUDIENCE On social media you cannot control who sees your posts, but you can increase the chances of reachi...
7. TRACK AND OPTIMIZE How to measure social media impact? • choose metrics • set goals • track & optimize For example, you...
Today the Social Computing group at Qatar Computing Research Institute had the pleasure to listen to the presentation of Luis Fernandez-Luque about social media marketing for researchers. Luis talked about how to promote your publications and personal brand, as well as how to reach the right people on social media with your research.

In this presentation, I'll summarize some points of his presentation (if you want the full thing, you need to ask him :), and reflect them on my own experiences as a digital marketer.

  1. 1. SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING FOR RESEARCHERS HOW TO PROMOTE YOUR PUBLICATIONS AND REACH THE RIGHT PEOPLE Dr. Joni Salminen, based on the ideas of Dr. Luis Fernandez Luque April 2017
  2. 2. 1. UPLOAD YOUR ARTICLES TO THE 3 BIG SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS FOR RESEARCHERS • ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/home • Mendely: https://www.mendeley.com/newsfeed/ • Academia.edu: https://www.academia.edu/
  3. 3. 2. RECYCLE CONTENT AND IDEAS Luis mentioned he was able to increase the popularity of one of his papers by creating a Slideshare presentation about it. This principle is more commonly known as content tree in inbound marketing. I completely agree with Luis' advice - it is often straight-forward and fast to create a presentation based on your existing paper, because you already know what you want to say.
  4. 4. 3. CREATE AN ONLINE COURSE MOOCs and other forms of online education form a great way for disseminating your ideas and making your research more well known. Luis mentioned two platforms for this: • Coursera: https://www.coursera.org/ • FutureLearn: https://www.futurelearn.com/
  5. 5. 4. CHOOSE THE RIGHT TITLE The title plays an important role for two reasons: 1. it determines whether people become interested and click forward to reading your paper, and 2. it can increase or decrease your chances of being found in Google. So, how to choose the title of a research paper? • Research & include relevant keywords • Mention the problem your research deals with
  6. 6. 5. WRITE GUEST BLOGS The rationale is the same as in the case of social media platforms: these venues already have an audience. As long as the blog deals with your vertical, the audience is likely to be interested in what you say. For content marketers, getting quality content is also a consistent source of concern, so it is easy to see a win-win here.
  7. 7. 6. DEFINE YOUR AUDIENCE On social media you cannot control who sees your posts, but you can increase the chances of reaching the right people by this simple recipe: • Find out who are the important people in your field • Follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn • Tag them to posts of both platforms. The last point doesn't always yield results, but I've also had some good experiences by including the Twitter handle of a person I know is working on the topic I'm writing about. Remember, you are not spamming but asking for their opinion. That is perfectly fine.
  8. 8. 7. TRACK AND OPTIMIZE How to measure social media impact? • choose metrics • set goals • track & optimize For example, you could have reads/downloads as the main KPI. Then, you could have the goal of increasing that metric +30% in the next six months. Then, you would track the results and act accordingly. The good thing about numbers and small successes is that you become addicted. Well, this is mostly a good thing because in the end you also want to get some research done! But as you see that your posts get some coverage, it encourages to carry on. And gradually you are able to uplift your social media impact.

