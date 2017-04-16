Today the Social Computing group at Qatar Computing Research Institute had the pleasure to listen to the presentation of Luis Fernandez-Luque about social media marketing for researchers. Luis talked about how to promote your publications and personal brand, as well as how to reach the right people on social media with your research.



In this presentation, I'll summarize some points of his presentation (if you want the full thing, you need to ask him :), and reflect them on my own experiences as a digital marketer.