maquina de turing

  1. 1. 2019 JonathanSuarezl UniversidadFerminToro 01/03/2019 Máquina de Turing
  2. 2. 1Máquina de Turing Tabla de contenido Historia de su creador…………………… 2 Infancia……………………………………….. 3 Estudios………………………………………. 4 Introducción a la máquina de turing.. 5 Definición…………………………………….. 6 Lengua de máquina de turing………… 7
  3. 3. 2Máquina de Turing Alan turing Historia Turing nació en Maida Vale, Londres fue concebido en Chatrapur (India británica). Su padre Julius Mathison Turing (1873-1974) era miembro del cuerpo de funcionarios británicos en la India. Julius y su esposa Ethel querían que su hijo Alan naciera en el Reino Unido y regresaron a Paddington, donde finalmente nació. Es considerado uno de los padres de la ciencia de la computación y precursor de la informática moderna. Proporcionó una influyente formalización de los conceptos de algoritmo y computación: la máquina de Turing.
  4. 4. 3Máquina de Turing Infancia El matemático británico pasó gran parte de su infancia en la India dado que su padre trabajaba en la Administración Colonial del país. Desde muy pequeño Turing mostró un gran interés por la lectura,por los números y los rompecabezas. Sus padres lo inscribieron en el colegio St. Michael cuando tenía seis años; su profesora se percató enseguida de la genialidad de Turing. Sus ansias de conocimiento y experimentación llegaban hasta tal punto que a los ocho años, atraído por la química, diseñó un pequeño laboratorio en su casa. Su carrera escolar estuvo marcada, por un lado, por sus aptitudes y su facilidad por las matemáticas y, por el otro, por su carácter inconformista que le llevaba a seguir sus propias ideas y apartarse del rígido (e ilógico, según su parecer) sistema educativo.
  5. 5. 4Máquina de Turing Estudios Entre enero de 1922 y 1926, Turing estudió en la preparatoria Hazelhurst, una escuela independiente en el pueblo de Frant en Sussex. La inclinación natural de Turing hacia la matemática y la ciencia no le atrajo el respeto de sus profesores de Sherborne, cuyo concepto de educación hacía mayor énfasis en los clásicos. En la escuela de Sherbone, ganó la mayor parte de los premios matemáticos que se otorgaban y, además, realizaba experimentos químicos por su cuenta aunque la opinión del profesorado respecto a la independencia y ambición de Turing no era demasiado favorable. A pesar de ello, Turing continuó mostrando una singular habilidad para los estudios que realmente le gustaban, y llegó a resolver problemas muy avanzados para su edad (16 años) sin ni siquiera haber estudiado cálculo elemental. Debido a su falta de voluntad para esforzarse con la misma intensidad en el estudio de los clásicos que en el de la ciencia y la matemática, Turing suspendió sus exámenes finales varias veces y tuvo que ingresar en la escuela universitaria que eligió en segundo lugar, King's College, Universidad de Cambridge, en vez de en la que era su primera elección, Trinity. Tras su graduación, se trasladó a la Universidad estadounidense de Princeton, donde trabajó con el lógico A. Church. Recibió las enseñanzas de Godfrey Harold Hardy, un respetado matemático que ocupó la cátedra Sadleirian en Cambridge, y que posteriormente, fue responsable de un centro de estudios e investigaciones matemáticas entre 1931 y 1934. En 1935 Turing fue nombrado profesor del King's College.
  6. 6. 5Máquina de Turing Máquina de tuing introducción La máquina de Turing, presentada por Alan Turing en 1936 en On computable numbers, with an application to the Entscheidungsproblems, es el modelo matemático de un dispositivo que se comporta como un autómata finito y que dispone de una cinta de longitud infinita en la que se pueden leer, escribir o borrar símbolos. Existen otras versiones con varias cintas, deterministas o no, etc., pero todas son equivalentes (respecto a los lenguajes que aceptan).
  7. 7. 6Máquina de Turing Definición de la Máquina de Turing Llamamos Máquina de Turing (ó MT) a M=(Q,Σ,T,δ,q0,B,F)M=(Q,Σ,T,δ,q0,B,F) Donde • Q es el conjunto finito de estados que denotaremos por q0,q1,q2,...q0,q1,q2,... • Σ es el alfabeto: el conjunto finito de símbolos de entrada. • Τ es el conjunto de símbolos de cinta. El alfabeto es un subconjunto de Τ. • q0 es el estado inicial: el estado en el que se encuentra inicialmente la MT. • B es un elemento de Σ: el símbolo en blanco. Se encuentra en todas las casillas de la cintaque no tienen un símbolo de entrada. • F es el conjunto de estados finales. • δ es la función de transiciones. La expresión δ(q,X)=(p,Y,D)δ(q,X)=(p,Y,D) indica que en el estado q, si la cabeza de la MT señala al símbolo de cinta X, entonces la MT escribe el símbolo de cinta Y en la casilla actual (cambia X por Y ) y mueve la cabeza una casilla hacia D (D puede ser derecha, R; o izquierda, L) y pasa al estado p. La cinta de la MT está formada por infinitas casillas. Inicialmente, la palabra de entrada (una concatenación de símbolos del alfabeto) se encuentra escrita en casillas consecutivas de la cinta y la cabeza señala al primer símbolo de la palabra. Todas las otras casillas (hacia la izquierda y la derecha) contienen el símbolo en blanco.
  8. 8. 7Máquina de Turing Lenguaje de una Máquina de Turing El lenguaje de una Máquina de Turing M=(Q,Σ,T,δ,q0,B,F)M=(Q,Σ,T,δ,q0,B,F) es L(M):={w∈Σ∗ : q0w⊢∗ αpβ,p∈F,α,β∈T∗}L(M):={w∈Σ∗ : q0w⊢∗ αpβ,p∈F,α,β∈T∗} Es decir, las w de Σ* tales que la máquina de Turing alcanza un estado de aceptación.

