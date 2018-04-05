E-book download Free Fugitive Pieces pDf books TXT



At a time when the Romantic movement was sweeping the European continent in the early 19th century, among musicians, writers and playwrights, perhaps nobody embodied and personified the Romantic movement quite like Lord Byron, the famous English poet whose life and works are both the stuff of legend. In addition to being celebrated for poems like She Walks in Beauty, When We Two Parted, and So, we ll go no more a roving, Byron was also notorious for living in excess, racking up debts and liaisons at increasingly reckless speeds. Despite his fame and abilities, he eventually exiled himself, ultimately traveling to fight in the Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Turks. Lord Byron would fall ill and die during the war at the young age of 36, but the Greeks consider him a national hero, and people have been reading his material and talking about his life ever since. These poems were composed between the ages of 15 and 17.

