Plan de comunicación interna y externa

Plan de Comunicación Interna y Externa

Plan de comunicación interna y externa

  1. 1. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA Y EXTERNA I.E.S. “VEGAS BAJAS” MONTIJO (BADAJOZ)
  2. 2. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 0. Introducción El IES Vegas Bajas, de Montijo (Badajoz) presenta este Plan de Comunicación Interna y Externa con el objetivo de implementar la calidad del propio centro en el ámbito de la relaciones, tanto hacia dentro como hacia afuera. Consideramos que las relaciones comunicativas entre los propios miembros de la comunidad educativa y de ésta con el entorno social, económico, político, laboral y familiar que le rodean son un elemento, más que determinante, en orden a la consecución de muchos de los objetivos propuestos en nuestro Proyecto Educativo de Centro (P.E.C.) Este Plan de Comunicación presenta dos ámbitos de dirección: 1. Interno: profesores, alumnos, personal de Administración y Servicios y Consejo Escolar. 2. Padres, los otros centros escolares de la localidad, Ayuntamiento, empresas y otras entidades locales significativas. 1. Objetivos 1.1. Objetivos Generales - Mejorar, en líneas generales, la comunicación entre los diferentes colectivos que integran la comunidad educativa del IES Vegas Bajas. - Obtener una relación más productiva y cercana entre el propio centro y los alumnos. - Sanear el ambiente del Claustros de profesores y propiciar momentos de encuentro entre los profesores del turno Diurno y los del Nocturno. - Mejorar la comunicación entre los ámbitos externo e interno del Centro. 1.2. Objetivos Específicos - Centro Escolar: o Abrirse a su entorno más cercano e influyente.
  3. 3. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 o Adaptarse a todas las innovaciones que, desde la Administración Educativa, nos vayan proponiendo como positivas para nuestro Centro. o Potenciar todo aquello que fomente la relación entre las diferentes personas de la Comunidad Educativa (tutorías, reuniones, formación, encuentros festivos, actividades extraescolares,..). - Profesores: o Mantener una relación fluida y positiva entre ellos y con el resto de la comunidad. o Intensificar los encuentros de los profesores con las familias. o Actualizar y utilizar los cauces de información con el resto de la comunidad. o Trabajar ajustadamente a las programaciones de cada Departamento y materia. o Estudiar y analizar los resultados obtenidos al final de cada curso para poder mejorar y subsanar los errores cometidos. - Alumnos: o Mejorar y frecuentar las relaciones con el resto de la Comunidad Educativa. o Tomar mayor responsabilidad en el proceso enseñanza- aprendizaje. o Asumir el papel protagonista que les corresponde en la marcha del Centro. o Mayor participación e implicación en las actividades que se ofertan cada curso escolar. o Analizarlos resultados que se obtienen e implementar medidas para que su optimización. - Familias: o Más cercanía y mejor relación con el Centro Escolar. o Apoyo a las medidas de mejora que se proponen. o Participación en las actividades ofertadas por el centro y dirigidas a ellas. o Prestar interés en las ocasiones que se les requiera para colaborar en la mejora disciplinaria del centro.
  4. 4. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 2. Público Los principales agentes implicados en el plan de comunicación deben ser los alumnos, familias y profesores del centro, por tanto la comunidad educativa, de manera que vamos a detallar estos colectivos y las intervenciones que están relacionadas con el plan de comunicación: - Claustro: o La función específica del claustro consiste en:  Mejorar el entorno profesional de aprendizaje a partir de la comunicación escrita.  Colaboración en proyectos interdisciplinares.  Desarrollar una identidad digital de cada uno de los docentes acorde con las directrices de la institución.  Desarrollar la competencia digital de los docentes. - Personal no docente: o Hace referencia a todo el personal que interviene y colabora en el centro, pero que no imparte docencia como tal:  El personal no docente (personal de servicios, limpieza,, comedor, equipo de orientación educativa, etc.)  Los antiguos/futuros alumnos.  Los antiguos/futuros padres y madres.  Otros centros educativos del municipio.  - Organismo, Administración Educativa, medios de comunicación locales, AMPAS del centro y de la zona.  a través de la página web del centro y correos electrónicos se informará de las noticias más importantes
  5. 5. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 3. Canales Este Plan de Comunicación, en su vertiente Externa, debería utilizar unos canales adecuados al momento, es decir, debería utilizar la red para fomentar la comunicación digital, que al mismo tiempo desarrolle la presencia en la red de toda la comunidad educativa, y del propio centro. Los canales que se van a utilizar en nuestro centro pueden variar dependiendo de la información o contenidos que se quieran transmitir y del público destinatario y son los siguientes: - Página web del centro: En esta página se difundirán los contenidos de información general y que por su carácter pueden interesar a cualquier miembro de la comunidad. Será de acceso libre y sus contenidos estarán publicados en abierto. Tendrá enlaces a los siguientes Blogs, y estos ya de contenidos más específicos y dirigidos a colectivos más reducidos y especiales de la comunidad:  Blog del Centro.  Blog del Biblioteca  Blog del Canal de Radio y Televisión del Centro.  Blog del periódico del Centro.  Blogs de los diferentes Departamentos. o Contiene el acceso al Blog de cada uno de los profesores de los diferentes Departamentos. - Redes Sociales: Las más usuales y abiertas, desde el centro, a toda la comunidad, son:  Facebook  Twiter  Pinterest  Instagram  Diigo, como marcador social.  Entornos de Aprendizaje Virtuales (EVA).  Moodle, Para el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje.
  6. 6. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17  Rayuela, para las calificaciones e informes de evaluación de los alumnos que permiten el seguimiento educativo a las familias.  Dropbox y Google Drive, para trabajar en la nube compartiendo carpetas, apuntes, ejercicios individuales, grupales,…  Correo electrónico corporativo, cuando la comunicación tenga un carácter más privativo y personal.  ….
  7. 7. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 4. Contenidos Los contenidos a compartir en este Plan de Comunicación harán referencia a la vida interna y externa del centro y su tono dependerá del canal utilizado y del colectivo al que se dirija. A continuación especificaré qué tipo de contenido se adecúan a cada uno de los canales expuestos en el anterior apartado: - Página web del Centro: http://iesvegasbajas.juntaextremadura.net/ En este canal y dado que la información va dirigida a toda la comunidad el tono habrá de ser algo más formal y cuidado en la exposición de los contenidos y en el lenguaje con el que se comunica:  Oferta educativa.  Órganos de Gobierno.  Claustro de Profesores.  Legislación y normativa del Centro.  Proyectos: Lector, Tics, Familias, Biblioteca, Bilingüismo,…  Calendario Escolar, horarios,…  Tutorías, Evaluaciones,.. - Blog/s del Centro: Con un tono algo más informal también se transmite información del Centro, de su funcionamiento y de las diferentes actividades que en él se organizan. También contendrán información académica y referente a la vida estudiantil del Centro.  Actividades extraescolares y extraacadémicas.  Concursos.  Actividades Culturales y Vistas recibidas.  Competiciones deportivas dentro y fuera del Centro.  Premios recibidos: Erasmus +, e´twinings, Poesía, fotografía, distinciones educativas,…  Periódico del Centro,  Canal de Radio  Canal de Televisión: “Vegas Bajas Chanel”.  Blogs de los Departamentos: Programaciones, contenidos, fecha de exámenes, pendientes,..  Blogs de cada uno de los profesores.  Blog de la Biblioteca: “Bibliovegas”. - Redes Sociales (RRSS): Con ellas y su uso se hace una llamada a la participación e implicación de toda la Comunidad. Con un tono más distendido e
  8. 8. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 informal este es el lugar para compartir experiencias, dialogar, debatir, publicar aspectos de la vida particular e individual de los distintos miembros de la Comunidad Educativa.  Facebook: tanto el del Instituto, como el del AMPA o el de la Biblioteca nos servirán como canal de publicación de muchas de sus actividades y, por ser una de las redes más extendidas llegaremos, seguramente, a un número mayor de personas de fuera dela Comunidad del Centro. En esta red podremos colgar fotografías, vídeos, imágenes,… con las que poder ilustrar todo lo que contamos.  Twiter: esta red social nos va a permitir el diálogo y el debate de opiniones de los miembros del Centro, entre sí y con otras personas del exterior. Sus posibilidades son infinitas y el uso de hastags nos va a permitir agrupar contenidos y comentarios sobre temas concretos.  Watssap: Es el sistema más extendido de mensajería instantánea y con este instrumento nos podremos mantener permanentemente comunicados con profesores, alumnos, familias,…
  9. 9. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 5. Acciones Las acciones que se llevarán a cabo para conseguir los objetivos propuestos en el PLAN DE COMUNICACIÓN tienen que ver con su gestión, por ello, es necesario resaltar las acciones de organización y de gestión del plan: 1. Formación de un Equipo de Comunicación de Centro que coordinará toda la acción comunicativa. 2. Defensa ante el Claustro, Consejo Escolar y Junta de Delegados de Alumnos, la conveniencia de un Plan de comunicación, intentando lograr el apoyo y el compromiso de toda la comunidad para llevarlo a cabo. 3. Constitución definitiva del Equipo de Comunicación (formado por docentes, miembros del equipo directivo, alumnos y padres) para redactar el Plan, con especial referencia al uso de la red, de las redes sociales y de los dispositivos móviles en el centro educativo. 4. Aprobación por toda la comunidad educativa. 5. Reparto de tareas dentro del Equipo de Comunicación: responsable de comunicar de en cada canal, toma de decisiones conjuntas. 6. Formación del profesorado en redes sociales y herramientas comunicativas web 2.0. 7. Formación del alumnado en el uso responsable de internet, RRSS y las nuevas tecnologías. 8. Puesta al día y actualización de los servicios que se vayan a utilizar: página web/blog del centro, cuentas en redes sociales (Google+, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter…). 9. Mantenimiento y actualización constante de los canales establecidos, procurando interactuar con aquellas personas que hagan comentarios, valoraciones, soliciten información,… 10. Evaluación permanente para ir corrigiendo posibles desaj ustes o imperfecciones.
  10. 10. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 11. Evaluación al final del curso académico para valorar los aspectos positivos y enmendar los negativos
  11. 11. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 6. Cronograma ACCIONES CURSO ACADÉMICO Primer Trimestre 2º Trimestre Tercer Trimestre Sept Oct Nov Dic Ene Feb Mar Ab May Jun 1ª 2ª 3ª 4ª 5ª 6ª 7ª 8ª 9ª 10ª 11ª
  12. 12. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 7. Responsables. El Plan de Comunicación de Centro será llevado a cabo por un equipo formado por lo menos con un miembro de cada uno de los sectores implicados: equipo directivo, docentes, alumnos, personal no docente y familias. La redacción del Plan, las modificaciones y la toma de decisiones se hará de forma consensuada. Se hará una distribución del trabajo para que este no recaiga en una única persona, procurando siempre que de cada publicación se encarguen dos personas: alumno y docente para publicaciones en Twitter, Facebook…; equipo directivo y familias para publicaciones de la página web/blog del centro… Será el Equipo de Comunicación el que resuelva en primera instancia cualquier incidencia ante un uso indebido de la red y de las redes sociales. Si el hecho revistiese más gravedad se remitiría a otros órganos.
  13. 13. Curso: El desarrollo de la función directiva. Curso 2016/17 8. Recursos materiales, espacio, lugares y otros recursos. 1. Equipos informáticos 2. Aula de ordenadores 3. Cursos de Formación específicos de los CPR y/o otros Centros de Formación 4. Dispositivos móviles (IPad, PDA, Tablets, etc.) 5. Aula de Informática 6. Softwares y aplicaciones 7. Biblioteca del Centro 8. Material fotográfico del centro 9. Router Wifi y conexión a internet 10. Sala de profesores 11. Autorizaciones para publicar en abierto por parte de los menores (Derechos de autor y de Imagen) 12. Pizarras Digitales (PDI) 13. Aulas con PDI 14. Material audiovisual específico 15. Aula polivalente del centro En Montijo a 11 de abril de 2017

