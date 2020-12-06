Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7. Calcula el t�rmino desconocido de las siguientes proporciones, realiza su proceso (Tomar una foto y subirla TAREA VIRTU...
7mo ficha mate 30 nov al 4 diciembre
7mo ficha mate 30 nov al 4 diciembre
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7mo ficha mate 30 nov al 4 diciembre

23 views

Published on

UEMAS CLASE razones y proporciones.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7mo ficha mate 30 nov al 4 diciembre

  1. 1. 7. Calcula el t�rmino desconocido de las siguientes proporciones, realiza su proceso (Tomar una foto y subirla TAREA VIRTUAL en la plataforma) X: 4 X 60 1010 X: 24 X: 24 X 6 8 X: 18 X: 12 X 12 9 X: 16 X: 8 X 8 2 X: 32

×