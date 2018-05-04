Unit 13 Tom Myers Pitch Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pitch Presentation By Tom Myers
Proposal
Mood Board
Mind-map
Hand Drawn Drafts MIXER XTRA
Graphic Layout
House style and colour scheme The colour scheme of Mixer magazine is red, black and grey. I think that these three colours...
Comparisons with magazine of inspiration – analysis of magazine of inspiration The main image shows who the interview is b...
Magazine Flat Plan Various of the boxes indicate the images of artists that are going to be headlining the magazine, also ...
Photo-shoot Plan
Font styles
Production plan
Target audience – Katz, Maslow, Hartley and Socio-economic needs Katz The audience can relate to the artist that I am goin...
Advertisement – for example Facebook I will be marketing my magazines on as many platforms as possible, this is because I ...
Cost of equipment Equipment cost Office space link here £7,176 Apple iMac (x12) link here £11,988 Adobe CS5.6 Master colle...
Cost of staff Staff Salary Publisher 22,000 (FT) link here Editors 30,000 (FT) link here Journalists 16,500 (FT) link here...
Printing quotes and cost https://print24.com/uk/product/magazines I am going to be making 15,000 copies and that will come...
Advertising revenue Throughout my whole magazine I am going to have 11 pages that are full of advertisement which will the...
Distributing to retailers I am going to distribute my magazine to WHSmiths, MagCulture because these companies sell loads ...
How many magazine do I want to sell in a year? I am wanting to sell more than 10,000 copies of both my magazines, so if I ...
Profit and Loss Breakdown Loss 31,987.23 + 181,500 + 3,907.63 = 217,394.86 Profit 33,275 + 35,000 = 68,275
My chosen magazine This is my chosen magazine that I am going to send off to the shops for sale. The reason I have chosen ...
Future plans for the magazine Future plans for my magazine is to expand it worldwide and sell thousands upon thousands of ...
Survey Monkey Thank you for listening to my presentation. The link below I have sent to you is going to take you to my que...
  7. 7. House style and colour scheme The colour scheme of Mixer magazine is red, black and grey. I think that these three colours contrast well together and will bring out the best of my magazine. These three colours connote bold, big and startling colours which I think that will bring out the best of my magazine when put on the shelves and when people see the magazine, they will instantly want to buy it. The reason why I only changed the colours slightly was because when I made the first magazine I thought that the colour scheme went really well together, so I thought if I just changed the colouring a bit that it would look really good.
  8. 8. Comparisons with magazine of inspiration – analysis of magazine of inspiration The main image shows who the interview is based around Bow Wow in this issue and he gives you a sight into what others think of him. He also within in this interview which is pretty lengthy he may reveal some childhood memories or childhood questions that may be asked. The drop capital is where the magazine has outlined where you should start reading from. The drop capital is used to make the interview stand out, putting a drop capital in makes the reader want to read it as they may think it is very interesting. This is a pull quote indicating what he think of something in his life. “you just have to give them a little edge. Cause if I keep making bounce with me. They’re gonna keep putting me in that category of kiddie rapper. I’m 18 now.” these are thoughts as he thinks people are judging him on his past in the movies The page number is at the bottom of the to indicate obviously if you were to go back to this page you can find this page easier.
  9. 9. Magazine Flat Plan Various of the boxes indicate the images of artists that are going to be headlining the magazine, also various different artists that are going to be used as cover stories in my magazine.
  10. 10. Photo-shoot Plan
  11. 11. Font styles
  12. 12. Production plan
  13. 13. Target audience – Katz, Maslow, Hartley and Socio-economic needs Katz The audience can relate to the artist that I am going to have on my front cover through the clothing that they are wearing, also the way that they are positioned can connote there hierarchy that they have in the music industry. Hartley Age: The age range that I am going to focus my magazine on is 15-24. As I feel that this age range are starting to get into or currently into this style of music, basing my magazine around R&B will mean that I am going to sell many issues of my magazine. Gender: The gender that the magazine is mainly aimed at is males, as I feel males are more into this style of music. This is not saying that it isn't available to females as I feel females are also going to like reading about this magazine, as I plan to feature female R&B artists in it in the future. Maslow When my target audience is reading about there favourite artists they will be then immediately wanting to improve their status in society as they will want to be more like them. Due to social-climbing it is important that in todays society we give the audience a sense of confidence when wanting to change their image or character.
  14. 14. Advertisement – for example Facebook I will be marketing my magazines on as many platforms as possible, this is because I want everyone to know about my magazines and I wont it to be a big hit everywhere. The main platform that I want to advertise my magazines on is Facebook this is because Facebook everyday have millions upon millions of users on their social media. By selecting Facebook to advertise my magazines it will mean a huge amount to myself and my career because it then shows that Facebook are putting the trust in me to make money. I will then give them the money that I owe them for advertising my magazine and I will then be very grateful to them for spreading my magazine worldwide.
  20. 20. House style and colour scheme The colour scheme of Xtra magazine is red, black and dark grey. I think that these three colours contrast well together and will bring out the best of my magazine. These three colours connote bold, big colours which I think that will bring out the best of my magazine, when the audience see they will want to instantly buy it. The reason why I only changed the colours slightly was because when I made the first magazine I thought that the colour scheme went really well together, so I thought if I just changed the colouring a bit that it would look really good.
  21. 21. Comparisons with magazine of inspiration – analysis of magazine of inspiration The main image shows who the interview is based around Bow Wow in this issue and he gives you a sight into what others think of him. He also within in this interview which is pretty lengthy he may reveal some childhood memories or childhood questions that may be asked. The drop capital is where the magazine has outlined where you should start reading from. The drop capital is used to make the interview stand out, putting a drop capital in makes the reader want to read it as they may think it is very interesting. This is a pull quote indicating what he think of something in his life. “you just have to give them a little edge. Cause if I keep making bounce with me. They’re gonna keep putting me in that category of kiddie rapper. I’m 18 now.” these are thoughts as he thinks people are judging him on his past in the movies The page number is at the bottom of the to indicate obviously if you were to go back to this page you can find this page easier.
  22. 22. Magazine Flat Plan Various of the boxes indicate the images of artists that are going to be headlining the magazine, also various different artists that are going to be used as cover stories in my magazine.
  23. 23. Photo-shoot Plan
  24. 24. Font styles
  25. 25. Production plan
  26. 26. Target audience – Katz, Maslow, Hartley and Socio-economic needs Katz The audience can relate to the artist that I am going to have on my front cover through the clothing that they are wearing, also the way that they are positioned can connote there hierarchy that they have in the music industry. Hartley Age: The age range that I am going to focus my magazine on is 15-24. As I feel that this age range are starting to get into or currently into this style of music, basing my magazine around R&B will mean that I am going to sell many issues of my magazine. Gender: The gender that the magazine is mainly aimed at is males, as I feel males are more into this style of music. This is not saying that it isn't available to females as I feel females are also going to like reading about this magazine, as I plan to feature female R&B artists in it in the future. Maslow When my target audience is reading about there favourite artists they will be then immediately wanting to improve their status in society as they will want to be more like them. Due to social- climbing it is important that in todays society we give the audience a sense of confidence when wanting to change their image or character.
  27. 27. Advertisement – for example Facebook I will be marketing my magazines on as many platforms as possible, this is because I want everyone to know about my magazines and I wont it to be a big hit everywhere. The main platform that I want to advertise my magazines on is Facebook this is because Facebook everyday have millions upon millions of users on their social media. By selecting Facebook to advertise my magazines it will mean a huge amount to myself and my career because it then shows that Facebook are putting the trust in me to make money. I will then give them the money that I owe them for advertising my magazine and I will then be very grateful to them for spreading my magazine worldwide.
  28. 28. Cost of equipment Equipment cost Office space link here £7,176 Apple iMac (x12) link here £11,988 Adobe CS5.6 Master collection £7,726.68 Desks (x12) link here £2,196 Chairs (x12) link here £624 Printer link here £118.98 Cameras (x6) link here £2,139 Pens (x12(packs of 4)) link here £12 Paper (x3 packs) link here £6.57 This is the equipment I will need to make my magazine. The cost of the equipment will be £31,987.23
  29. 29. Cost of staff Staff Salary Publisher 22,000 (FT) link here Editors 30,000 (FT) link here Journalists 16,500 (FT) link here Writers 15,500 (FT) link here Photographers 6,000 (PT) link here Marketing 14,500 (FT) link here Finance 19,000 (FT) link here Design 25,000 (FT) link here Human resources 33,000 (FT) link here This is the cost of the staff I will need in order to make my magazine. The cost of the staff will be £181,500
  30. 30. Printing quotes and cost https://print24.com/uk/product/magazines I am going to be making 15,000 copies and that will come to a cost of £3,907.63.
  31. 31. Advertising revenue Throughout my whole magazine I am going to have 11 pages that are full of advertisement which will then come to £3,025 each. All of the advertisements will come to £33,275.
  32. 32. Distributing to retailers I am going to distribute my magazine to WHSmiths, MagCulture because these companies sell loads of magazines daily. I have chosen these because as I’ve previously said these stores sell millions of magazines.
  33. 33. How many magazine do I want to sell in a year? I am wanting to sell more than 10,000 copies of both my magazines, so if I am going to be selling my magazine for £3.50, after 1 year I should be making £35,000.
  34. 34. Profit and Loss Breakdown Loss 31,987.23 + 181,500 + 3,907.63 = 217,394.86 Profit 33,275 + 35,000 = 68,275
  35. 35. My chosen magazine This is my chosen magazine that I am going to send off to the shops for sale. The reason I have chosen this magazine is because I like the format and style. I like the fact that the masthead is in the center at the top in bright red connoting the passion I have for music and my target audience. The puff promotion is really modern and will appeal to my target audience it also anchors the music vibe of the magazine as you can win BEATS headphones. The cover lines symmetrical down the left and right hand side therefore looking very professional. Lastly the barcode has synergy with other social media such as Facebook.
  36. 36. Future plans for the magazine Future plans for my magazine is to expand it worldwide and sell thousands upon thousands of magazines. I am then going to assess how well I did with that magazine and then decide whether I want to make more issues. I wish to make more issues as it shows a variation in the way that I want to expand as much as I can and to make as much copies as I can for the people that enjoy reading my magazine.
  37. 37. Survey Monkey Thank you for listening to my presentation. The link below I have sent to you is going to take you to my questionnaire which would be much appreciated if you filled it out. https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/2HT7XGQ

