READY FOR ADVANCED 3RD EDITION WORKBOOK WITHOUT KEY PACK de
Ficha técnica
Title: READY FOR ADVANCED 3RD EDITION WORKBOOK WITHOUT KEY PACK
Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780230463592
Editorial: MACMILLAN CHILDRENS BOOKS
Año de edición: 2014
Description
The Workbook Pack offers thorough consolidation of the grammar studies in the Student's Book. Perfect for students preparing for the CAE with extra writing practice, listening banks and exam practice, help to develop student confidence. The Audio CD contains all the audio needed, making it ideal for revision and homework.<br/>
Key Features<br/>
Listening bank and audio CD included<br/>
Exam practice<br/>
Consolidation of the Students Book.
