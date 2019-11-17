READY FOR ADVANCED 3RD EDITION WORKBOOK WITHOUT KEY PACK de

















Title: READY FOR ADVANCED 3RD EDITION WORKBOOK WITHOUT KEY PACK

Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780230463592

Editorial: MACMILLAN CHILDRENS BOOKS

Año de edición: 2014











The Workbook Pack offers thorough consolidation of the grammar studies in the Student's Book. Perfect for students preparing for the CAE with extra writing practice, listening banks and exam practice, help to develop student confidence. The Audio CD contains all the audio needed, making it ideal for revision and homework.<br/>

Key Features<br/>

Listening bank and audio CD included<br/>

Exam practice<br/>

Consolidation of the Students Book.













