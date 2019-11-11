Ford Mustang: Fifth generation / S197 2005-2014 TOP RATED#4

With a history that spans more than 50 years, the Ford Mustang has become a living legend. Appealing to many for its varied options, muscular looks and stellar performance; the retro-styling of the fifth generation Mustang harks back to the heydays of the 1960s and early 1970s, when the Mustang became an instant hit with the American public upon its launch and proceeded to become a worldwide motoring icon. Arguably the best Ford Mustang produced to-date, the 2005-2014 Mustang (known as 'S197' by enthusiasts) is considered by many to already be a modern classic. From the fuel efficient V6, to powerful GT, and rocket-ship like Shelby GT500 models, there's a 2005-2014 Mustang to suit every motoring enthusiast.Providing an overview of the various models, their specifications, available options and associated running costs, the Essential Buyers Guide provides a great reference when looking to buy that Ford Mustang which has caught your eye. Packed with illustrative photographs and an extensive valuation check-list, this book can help give you greater confidence when determining if your planned purchase is a sound investment or not.

