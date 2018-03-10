READ [PDF] online free Discovering the Word of Wisdom: Surprising Insights from a Whole Food, Plant-based Perspective pdf read online FOR KINDLE - BY Jane Birch

Do you want to avoid illness, maintain your ideal weight and reach your highest potential, both physically and spiritually? You might be surprised to find the answers in the Mormon Word of Wisdom. But if you think you already know what this divine revelation says, think again. You ll be amazed to discover the "hidden treasures" brought to light through what has now been proven to be the healthiest human diet, a way of eating supported both by history and by science: a whole food, plant-based (WFPB) diet. WFPB vegetarian diets have been proven to both prevent and cure chronic disease, help you achieve your maximum physical potential, and make it easy to reach and maintain your ideal weight. In this book, you ll read the stories of dozens of people who are enjoying the blessings of following a Word of Wisdom diet, and you ll get concrete advice on how to get started! You will discover: What we should and should not eat to enjoy maximum physical health. How food is intimately connected to our spiritual well being. Why Latter-day Saints are succumbing to the same chronic diseases as the rest of the population, despite not smoking, drinking, or doing drugs. How the Word of Wisdom was designed specifically for our day. How you can receive the "hidden treasures" and other blessings promised in the Word of Wisdom. Why eating the foods God has ordained for our use is better not just for our bodies but for the animals and for the earth. If you believe you know what the Word of Wisdom says, you may be amazed at what you have missed. Learn why Mormons all over the world are "waking up" to the Word of Wisdom!!

