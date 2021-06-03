Full Epub 100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgery unlimited

Jandial8217s bi100 Case Reviews in Neurosurgeryib is the uonlyu reference offering a comprehensive approach to beffective preparation for oral examinations MOC or grand rounds. bIdeal for residents and graduates alike it covers b100 of the most commonly encountered neurosurgical casesb and presents them in a layout mirroring that of the oral exams. This singular resource eliminates the need to consult several texts providing readers with all of the complete concise knowledge needed to bgo in with confidence.bbbbExpert Consult eBook version included with purchase. bThisb enhanced eBook experience ballows you to search all of the text figures images and references from the book on a variety of devices. Covers b100 of the most commonly encountered neurosurgical cases bon oral exams.bHighly templated formatb mirrors that of the oral exams and ensures bquick and easy navigation.bbOver 500 illustrationsb ensure an enhanced visual understanding.Provides a chapter on bendovascular neurosurgery