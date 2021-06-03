Keep track of all your workouts with this handy personalized 68221 x 98221 book that fits perfectly in your gym bag.Inside this book you will find everything that you need to not only track your workouts but also track your goals.This book includesb10003 90 unique workout log pages.bEach workout page includes opportunities to documentStart TimeFinish TimeDurationWeightlifting exercises along with the number of sets reps and the weight for each exercise.Cardio exercises with the time distance and calories burned.How you feel with 5 different emojisAnd space to make notes on how well the workout went (or notes about that cutie you saw.)b10003 Motivation Thought Of The DaybEach workout page also includes a different motivational thought. These thoughts and quotes will help motivate you to keep pushing forward to reach your goals.b10003 Six Month CalendarbMake notes on the calendar as to which days you went to workout. Or document which days are cardio and which days are lift days.b10003 1