Business
Jan. 07, 2022
Vibration Sensor Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Business
Jan. 07, 2022
Vibration Sensor Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Vibration Sensor Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2021-2027
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Vibration Sensor Market Research Report © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Vibration Sensor Market by Product (Accelerometers, Velocity Sensors, Non-contact Displacement Transducers), by Monitoring (Online, Portable), by Technology (Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge), by Material, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 . . . . Description The global vibration sensor market was valued at USD 4,081.1 million in 2020 to USD 6,682.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. In an increasingly competitive industrial market, new features are required to produce more smart machines. Monitoring a machine's condition has become a fundamental need, which is expected to boost demand for vibration sensors over the forecast period. There is an increasing need for high-performing operational products due to the growing significance of industrial hubs worldwide. This has increased the demand for vibration sensors, as they are an integral part of defining the product's efficiency. Monitoring and analyzing machines or other critical equipment in various industrial sectors have become crucial for the predictive maintenance program. If corrections are needed, sensors can give remedial procedures that need to be performed. Further, companies focus on deploying technologies that identify when, why, and how assets will fail. With the increasing energy demand, there is a growing need for energy efficiency, which can only be obtained from the electricity supply machinery's optimal maintenance. Ensuring that all equipment is functioning optimally remains an essential priority for manufacturers, many of whom turn to predictive maintenance, enabling technology and solutions on their production floor. Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/vibration-sensor-market
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Vibration Sensor Market Dynamics Drivers: Increasing Need for Machine Condition Monitoring and Maintenance The advent of various approaches in diagnosing machinery and bearings health has revolutionized machine maintenance activities globally. With the focus on low-cost mass production, the current maintenance professionals turn toward condition monitoring to succeed in this intensely competitive environment. Globally, environmental regulations on emissions are increasing. The rules often require control and continuous measurement of pollutant gases, dust, and other toxic materials. It is necessary to secure the availability of data needed by environmental regulatory agencies to ensure continual operations. Else, fines and penalties up to and including plant shutdown could occur. Stimulated by its success in a wide range of applications, right from turbine protection to monitoring bearings in paper-making machines, monitoring techniques enhance products' characteristics with a clear eye toward the future and compete in the global arena. The increasing utilization of wireless communication technology and HVAC systems' growth are significant factors influencing the market. The expanding awareness among organizations has led to increased adoption of condition monitoring techniques for optimizing asset health, which has also driven the market's growth. Restraints: Volatility in Demand The major limitation in the market is the fluctuating demand from end-user verticals. The demand is not fixed among the end- user sector that acts as a challenge for its manufacturing plans. The rejection rate in manufacturing facilities is either due to damage or low sensitivity, reducing overall production capacity.
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Scope of the Report The study categorizes the vibration sensor market based on product, monitoring process, technology, material, end user, and regions. By Product Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) Accelerometers Velocity Sensors Non-contact Displacement Transducers Others By Monitoring Process Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) Online Vibration Monitoring Portable Vibration Monitoring
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Technology Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) Piezoresistive Strain Gauge Variable Capacitance Optical Sensor Tri-axial Sensors Others By Material Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) Doped Silicon Piezoelectric Ceramics Quartz By End User Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) Automotive Healthcare Aerospace and Defence Oil and Gas Others
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Region Outlook (Revenue, 2017-2027, USD Million) North America (US, Canada, Mexico) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA) Buy an exclusive copy: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/vibration-sensor-market Non-contact displacement transducers are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period Based on the product, the global vibration sensor market has been segmented into accelerometers, velocity sensors, non- contact displacement transducers, and other products. Non-contact displacement transducers accounted for the fastest- growing segment with a CAGR of 8.5% in the global vibration sensor market forecast for 2021-2027. Displacement Sensors or Proximity Sensors, also known as non-contact displacement sensors, measures shaft position or movement (vibration) without physical contact to determine the internal movement and clearance on bearings. This type of sensor measures a frequency range of 1 to 1500 Hz and low amplitudes, typical for sleeve bearing applications. Displacement sensors convert the movement or vibration into electromagnetic, electrostatic, or magnetoelectric signals that can be read and converted into data and a readable format.
  10. 10. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the vibration sensor market Based on region, the global vibration sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific accounts for the highest growth rate of 7.8% in the global vibration sensors market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific vibration sensor market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. These countries offer lucrative opportunities for players operating in the vibration sensor market. In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Japan is the primary manufacturer of components to the consumer electronics market. Therefore, the area is home to many vendors from the industry, such as Samsung Electronics, Sony, Canon, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hitachi, Nikon, and Casio. This creates a demand for vibration sensors in manufacturing asset maintenance for end products, such as laptops and smartphones. Moreover, the region is making efforts toward boosting its flexibility with the national petroleum reserves by introducing a strategic space that will allow the country to efficiently procure crude oil in line with the refining sector's requirement for lighter grades. Request for Report TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:- https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/vibration-sensor- market
  11. 11. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Key Market Players The global vibration sensor market is fragmented into a few significant players, and other local, small, and mid-sized manufacturers include Rockwell Automation Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd, SKF GmbH, National Instruments Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Corp., Hansford Sensors Ltd, and Bosch Sensortec GmbH. Recent Developments In March 2020, SKF announced a compact vibration and temperature sensor that automatically monitors rotating parts' condition on heavy industrial machinery. The SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 sensor will allow users to cut both unplanned downtime and maintenance costs.. In June 2020, National Instruments unveiled an updated brand identity, including a new logo, visual identity, enhanced digital experiences, and a brand campaign. Now known simply as NI, it modernizes the test and measurement industry by coupling its rich software heritage with new cloud and machine learning capabilities. In April 2020, Emerson acquired the leading hydroelectric turbine controls company, American Governor Company. The addition of the American Governor Company builds on Emerson's technology capabilities and expertise in the renewable and power industry. In March 2020, TE Connectivity Ltd completed its public takeover of First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of First Sensor. In combination with First Sensor and TE portfolios, TE will be able to offer a broader product base, including innovative sensors, connectors, and systems, that supports the growth strategy of TE's sensors business and TE Connectivity as a whole.
  12. 12. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Key Issues Addressed What is the market size by various segmentation of the vibration sensor by region and its respective countries? What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter's 5 forces of the vibration sensor market? What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the vibration sensor supply chain? What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) of the market? What and how are regulations, schemes, patents, and policies impacting the growth of the market? What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology? The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be? How has COVID-19 impacted the demand and sales of vibration sensors in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period. Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market. Request For Report Analysis: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/vibration-sensor-market
  13. 13. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Market Statsville Group (MSG) research is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, product assessment, competitive landscape (CL), penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on their years of professional expertise in respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to ten years by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of the segments and categories are geographically presented, studied, and estimated based on primary and secondary research. Primary Research – Extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. In this particular report we have conducted primary surveys (interviews) with the key level executives (VPs, CEOs, marketing directors, and business development managers) of the major players who are active in the global software testing market. In addition to analyzing the current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed, over the next six years. Secondary Research –Secondary research was mainly used to collect and identify information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global software testing market. It was also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification and segmentation according to the industry trends, geographical markets, and developments related to the market and technology perspectives. For this study, analysts have gathered information from various credible sources, such as annual reports, SEC filings, journals, white papers, corporate presentations, company web sites, international organization, some paid databases, and many others. Research Methodology
  14. 14. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

