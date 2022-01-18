Successfully reported this slideshow.
Medical Device Packaging Market To See Stunning Growth by 2027

Jan. 18, 2022
Business

The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow from USD 30.2 billion in 2020 to USD 43.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Medical Device Packaging Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2021-2027
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Medical Device Packaging Market Report © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Medical Device Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Trays, Pouches, Bags, Clam Shells, and Other), by Application (Sterile Packaging and Non-sterile Packaging), by Material (Paper, Plastic, Paperboard), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027 . Description The global medical device packaging market is expected to grow from USD 30 . 2 billion in 2020 to USD 43 . 3 billion by 2027 , at a CAGR of 6 . 2 % from 2021 to 2027 . Packaging for medical devices is an important step to maintain product quality until it reaches the end - user . The packaging process becomes complex for the devices that need to remain under sterile conditions throughout the distribution process until its application . Instruments or medical devices used by paramedics in the field, for example, must be kept clean throughout the transit and storage process . These gadgets are designed to be utilized right out of the box . In addition to protecting medical equipment from physical harm, packaging must also safeguard medical devices from infection . Due to their nature or the fact that they will be disinfected after being opened at the delivery location, several medical equipments do not require sterile packing . Such devices require packaging that shields them from the hazards of transportation and storage . Additionally, regulatory compliances for medical device packaging materials have imposed market players to improve the quality of packaging materials, which is projected to increase the demand for medical packaging materials worldwide over the forecast period . Along with this growing geriatric population, changing disease prevalence, increasing awareness regarding early disease detection prevention among the middle class, growing innovation to produce customized medical devices to meet the needs of the healthcare sector is fueling the demand for medical devices, which in turn, will fuel the demand for medical devices packaging over the forecast period.
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The packaging materials such as polymer films, molds, paper sheets, and metal and glass ingots procured from the suppliers are processed to form a medical device packaging. The packaging materials are molded into the desired shape and form to make medical device packaging. The products made from packaging materials include trays, crates, pouches, bags, boxes, clamshells, etc. Apart from producing medical device packaging, the market players are also involved in producing packaging products for industries including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, automotive and industrial. In addition, some of the medical device manufacturers are backward integrated to produce the packaging materials. Through backward integration, companies can achieve higher operating margins and customized ingredients. Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/medical-device-packaging- market COVID - 19 Impact on the Global Medical Device Packaging Market The medical device manufacturers sell their products bundled inside the medical device packaging. The higher demand for safe packaging customized for medical devices is driving the adoption of medical device packaging among medical device companies. Moreover, the availability of the number of vendors offering medical device packaging is further augmenting their use by the end-users. The medical device companies order the vendors for medical device packaging in bulk quantity. Furthermore, some of the customers of medical device packaging order customized packaging for their products. Most end-use companies acquire the packaging for their products from local vendors. The local medical device packaging vendors offer price flexibility and higher customization level.
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 This, in turn, increases the profit margin of the medical device companies by avoiding extra overheads. The spread of coronavirus has positively affected the business of the medical device industry. The demand for certain medical devices, including ventilators, oxygen masks, oximeters, and others, which are used to treat COVID-19 patients, has increased drastically during the pandemic. However, the supply of medical devices has been hampered during the pandemic due to the disrupted supply chain. Global Medical Device Packaging Market Dynamics Drivers : Growing demand for medical devices Medical devices are a vital part of the healthcare system, as they are required in several medical procedures. The medical devices industry comprises apparatuses, instruments, or machines used in the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of disease and measuring, detecting, restoring, correcting, or modifying the structure or function of the body for some health purpose. The application of medical devices is numerous, and the demand for the same is expected to rise at a significant rate in the forecast period. It has been estimated that the high demand for medical devices can be seen in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period; this will ultimately increase the demand for medical device packaging in developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. Most medical devices used in surgical procedures require sterile packaging until used in the operation theaters. A study conducted by Infinium Global observed that medical devices used for surgical procedures had increased around 5-10%. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for sterile packaging for medical devices. Also, the increase in the number of diagnostic tests and non-surgical procedures increases the growth of medical devices, fueling the demand for non-sterile medical device packaging.
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Restrictions : Stringent regulations of the government The packaging of medical devices plays a vital role in their safe delivery. It also needs to ensure the product's reliability from the manufacturer to its final destination where it has to be used. The packaging of medical devices is regulated globally. The regulations vary with the packaging, ie, whether the packaging is for a manual nonactive device, an active device, or a sterile device. Packaging standards include ISO 11607 packaging for terminally sterilized medical devices, ASTM F1585 Guide for Integrity Testing of Porous Medical Packages, EN 868 Packaging materials and systems for sterilized medical devices, General requirements and test methods, ASTM F2097 Standard Guide for Design and Evaluation of Primary Flexible Packaging for Medical Products, and many others. Additionally, it also depends on factors like which country the company has to launch and its kind of device. For instance, in Europe, the company has to fulfill ISO requirements whereas, in the US, it's usually 510K. Thus, such strict rules regulations imposed by the government across the world may hamper the growth of the global medical device packaging market. Opportunities : Technological advances in packaging The medical devices have become increasingly complex; the ins and outs of creating advanced packaging have progressed to confirm the continued effectiveness and safety of medical products. Thus, medical device companies need to consider excess factors when designing developing packaging, including material characteristics, human factors, overall cost, and sterility assurance. A key responsibility of packaging is to meet the continually evolving needs of medical device technologies; the demand for innovative packaging materials is also increasing. With the speedy developments of medical device packaging, original equipment manufacturers are pursuing novel solutions to overcome some of the weaknesses in the packaging.
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Additionally, some of the combination devices like the one which includes biologicals have different needs and require good material performance at low temperatures. Thus, the increasing need for sterile packaged, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products with great performance reducing total cost of ownership is increasing the technological advancements in the global medical device packaging market, thereby creating huge opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast. period. Buy an exclusive copy: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/medical-device-packaging-market Scope of the Report The study categorizes the medical device packaging market based on packaging, application, and material at the regional and global levels . By Packaging Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) Trays pouches Bags Clam Shells Other Packaging Types
  10. 10. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) Sterile Packaging Non - sterile Packaging By Material Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) Paper Plastic paper board Other Material Types By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) North America ( US, Canada, Mexico ) South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America ) Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific ) The Middle East Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )
  11. 11. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The pouches segment is projected to account for the largest market share by packaging type On the basis of packaging type, the market for medical device packaging is bifurcated into trays, pouches, bags, clamshells, and other types. Among them, pouches held a major share of 34.98% in the market as they are used for packaging a wide variety of terminally sterilized medical devices in 2020. Medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers use pouches for packaging a wide variety of terminally sterilized medical devices. Suture pouches, Surgical blade pouches, back sealing pouches, Bistoury scalpel pouches, and other medical alcohol wipes are among the most commonly used pouches for single-use disposable items catheters, tubing, syringes, and so on. Pouches can hold a variety of oddly shaped applications. They can also be manufactured from various materials to meet sterilization requirements. This type of packaging provides less physical protection than rigid ones and is preferred for high-volume, low-cost devices. It is a packaging form that provides a sterile barrier, the ability to withstand sterilization, and easy opening features for dispensing if properly designed. Qosina, Tekni-Plex, Beacon Converters Inc., Oliver Healthcare Packaging, and PolyDepot Inc. are some of the major suppliers of pouches for medical device packaging. Request for Report TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:- https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/medical-device- packaging-market Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period The medical device packaging market is segmented across North America, Asia - Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East Africa among the geographies. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
  12. 12. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The medical device packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest. Japan, India, and China are likely to drive the region's medical device packaging market. The rapidly growing healthcare industry across the region and the high demand for packaging solutions are arising from densely populated countries; owing to these factors, it is anticipated that this market will have a tremendous opportunity. China and India are projected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing population and rising economy. In contrast, increasing customer base with the growing geriatric population expands market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology and increasing government expenditure toward healthcare infrastructure improvement is the factor pouring market growth. Moreover, China is the developer and distributor of technologically advanced therapeutic products because of snowballing internal and external investment. Original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are approaching market diversification due to low taxation in the region. Key Market Players The medical device packaging market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as 3M Company, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc. , CCL industries INC . , Constantia Flexibles, DuPont, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, WestRock Company, and Sonoco Products Company . Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share .
  13. 13. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Recent Developments In January 2017, WestRock Company announced the acquisition of Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited . Multi Packaging Solutions offers premium folding cartons, inserts, labels, and rigid packaging . The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to WestRock's financial results, both on an earnings per share basis and cash flow basis, including purchase accounting adjustments . In January 2019, Oliver ™ Healthcare Packaging, a leading sterile barrier flexible packaging supplier, announced the acquisition of CleanCut Technologies, a medical packaging provider in Anaheim, California . Oliver will acquire a full packaging product portfolio as part of this agreement, including patented clipless dispensers for catheters, guidewires, mounting cards, pouches, lids, cartons, and shippers . Again Design and prototyping, 3D printing, tube flaring, pad printing, and contract packaging . In September 2018, Sonoco announced the acquisition of Thermoform Engineered Quality, LLC, and Plastique Holdings, LTD, ( together TEQ ) , a global manufacturer of thermoformed packaging serving healthcare, medical devices, and consumer markets . TEQ provides a strong platform to further expand Sonoco 's growing healthcare packaging business . Key Issues Addressed What is the market size by various segmentation of the medical device packaging by region and its respective countries? What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter's five forces of the medical device packaging market? What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers in the medical device packaging supply chain?
  14. 14. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 How are regulations, schemes, patents, and policies impacting the market's growth? What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology? The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be? How has COVID - 19 impacted the global market's demand and sales of medical device packaging? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period . Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market . Request For Report Analysis:- https://www.marketstatsville.com/medical-device-packaging-market
  15. 15. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Market Statsville Group (MSG) research is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, product assessment, competitive landscape (CL), penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on their years of professional expertise in respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to ten years by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of the segments and categories are geographically presented, studied, and estimated based on primary and secondary research. Primary Research – Extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. In this particular report we have conducted primary surveys (interviews) with the key level executives (VPs, CEOs, marketing directors, and business development managers) of the major players who are active in the global software testing market. In addition to analyzing the current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed, over the next six years. Secondary Research –Secondary research was mainly used to collect and identify information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global software testing market. It was also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification and segmentation according to the industry trends, geographical markets, and developments related to the market and technology perspectives. For this study, analysts have gathered information from various credible sources, such as annual reports, SEC filings, journals, white papers, corporate presentations, company web sites, international organization, some paid databases, and many others. Research Methodology
  16. 16. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

