Gas Turbine Equipment Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Jan. 18, 2022
The global gas turbine equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/gas-turbine-equipment-market

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Gas Turbine Equipment Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2021-2027
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Gas Turbine Equipment Market Report © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Gas Turbine Equipment Market by Capacity (Less than equal to 200 Megawatt and Greater than 200 Megawatt), by Technology (Open Cycle and Combined Cycle), by End-Use (Power & Utility and Industrial), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027 . Description The global gas turbine equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2020 to USD 31.4 billion by 2027 , at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2021 to 2027 . A gas turbine is an engine that generates mechanical energy by spinning turbine blades by heating a mixture of fuel and outside air to a very high temperature. The mechanical energy is then used to power a generator, generating electricity. The primary purpose of these systems is to generate electricity. It is much more expensive to operate a simple cycle turbine power plant to supply electricity to the industry than buying it from outside. As a result, combined cycle power plants are commonly used, as they are more efficient. A CHP plant is an example of a combined cycle power plant that can generate electricity and mechanical drive. Because of increased government support for power generation technologies that aim to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the market in the United States is expected to grow significantly. As per the Energy Information Administration, natural gas was the most common source of electricity generation in the United States in 2019, accounting for 38 percent of total power generation.
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Suitable economics and supporting policies for establishing gas-based power plants are the major factors driving the shift from coal-based power generation to gas-based power generation. Furthermore, a secure long-term fuel supply in the United States is one of the factors boosting the country's market growth. Gas turbines contribute significantly to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. These are very efficient compared to other combustion-based electricity generation applications and lower carbon emissions. Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/gas-turbine-equipment-market Global Gas Turbine Equipment Market Dynamics Drivers : Gas Turbine Technology Reduces Greenhouse Emissions Coal-fired power plants emit large amounts of toxic gases and contribute significantly to global warming. Coal-fired power plants are one of the most significant sources of emissions. Rising greenhouse gas emissions necessitate the development of cleaner methods of generating electricity, which is expected to increase demand for industrial gas turbines over the next decade. Natural gas, used as a primary fuel in gas turbines, contains very little sulfur, resulting in almost no sulfur dioxide emissions. Gas turbines that burn natural gas emit very little CO2–0.37 kilograms of CO2 per kWh of electricity generated. This compares to lignite's 1.01 kg/kWh and anthracite's 0.8 kg/kWh. As a result of the factors mentioned above, the industrial gas turbine market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Buy an exclusive copy: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/gas-turbine-equipment-market Constraints : Volatility in Natural Gas Prices Actions that could disrupt the natural gas supply impact natural gas prices. Geopolitical tensions are disruptive factors that raise questions about gas supply and demand. Gas prices may become more volatile as a result of this. Due to shale gas exploitation, gas prices have dropped dramatically in the United States, but it remains relatively high elsewhere in the world. The majority of the countries in the Middle East region have significant natural gas reserves. Due to political and cultural issues, it is a highly unstable region. Furthermore, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, natural gas demand has decreased significantly in recent months. Thus, gas costs also dropped, which negatively impacted market growth. Scope of the Report The study categorizes the gas turbine equipment market based on capacity, technology, end-use at the regional and global levels . By Capacity Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) Less than equal to 200 Megawatt (≤200 MW) Greater than 200 Megawatt (200 MW)
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Technology Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) Open Cycle Combined Cycle By End-Use Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) power utility Industrial By Region Outlook ( Thousand Units, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027 ) North America ( US, Canada, Mexico ) South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America ) Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe ) Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific ) The Middle East Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The combined cycle segment is projected to account for the largest market share by technology The global gas turbine equipment market is divided into open and combined cycles based on technology . In 2020, the combined cycle technology segment accounted for the largest market share of 75.0 % in the global gas turbine equipment market . The conversion to combined cycle technology is being compelled by stricter regulations for coal plants, low gas prices, and the integration of renewable power. Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) complements solar and wind power because they can start and stop quickly and thus are proficient in offsetting the variations in renewable energy power. Favorable government policies regarding clean fuels for electricity generation and reducing GHG emissions are expected to increase the demand for natural gas-based power plants. In addition, a decline in gas prices and the discovery of shale gas reserves are estimated to propel the market over the projected period. Request for Report TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:- https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/gas-turbine- equipment-market North America accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period Based on the regions, the global gas turbine equipment market has been segmented across North America, Asia - Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East Africa . North America is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The demand is primarily driven by the shale gas reserve and technological development in extraction and mining technology, which consistently lowers the operational costs of gas extraction in the region. Additionally, North America has witnessed large-scale commissioning of gas-based power.
  10. 10. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Technological advancements in completion techniques, such as multistage hydraulic fracturing, and drilling techniques, such as horizontal wellbores, have enabled oil gas companies to produce shale gas commercially. According to trends, the aforementioned technological developments and commercial shale gas production are expected to drive the regional gas turbine market in the forecast period. Key Market Players The gas turbine equipment market is mildly concentrated, with few global players operating in the market, such as General Electric, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Ansaldo Energi, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and MAN EnergySolutions. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share . Recent Developments In June 2020, Ansaldo Energia and Shanghai Electric Group formed a consortium. They signed a contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board's North-West Power Generation Company Ltd. The consortium will design and build an 880 MW combined cycle power plant in Bangladesh, allowing the companies to expand their scale of operation. In April 2021, Siemens has agreed to supply F-class turbines to a new combined cycle power plant in Jacqueville, named Côte d'Ivoire, through an EPC contractor named TSK. The power plant will have a 390 MW capacity and operate in 2022.
  11. 11. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Key Issues Addressed What is the market size by various segmentation of the gas turbine equipment by region and its respective countries? What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter's five forces of the gas turbine equipment market? What are the key opportunities and trends for gas turbine equipment supply chain manufacturers? What are the market's fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)? What and how are regulations, schemes, patents, and policies impacting the market's growth? What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology? The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be? How has COVID - 19 impacted the demand and sales of gas turbine equipment in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period . Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market . Request For Report Analysis: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/gas-turbine-equipment-market
  12. 12. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Market Statsville Group (MSG) research is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, product assessment, competitive landscape (CL), penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on their years of professional expertise in respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to ten years by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of the segments and categories are geographically presented, studied, and estimated based on primary and secondary research. Primary Research – Extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. In this particular report we have conducted primary surveys (interviews) with the key level executives (VPs, CEOs, marketing directors, and business development managers) of the major players who are active in the global software testing market. In addition to analyzing the current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed, over the next six years. Secondary Research –Secondary research was mainly used to collect and identify information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global software testing market. It was also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification and segmentation according to the industry trends, geographical markets, and developments related to the market and technology perspectives. For this study, analysts have gathered information from various credible sources, such as annual reports, SEC filings, journals, white papers, corporate presentations, company web sites, international organization, some paid databases, and many others. Research Methodology
  13. 13. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

