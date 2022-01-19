Acoustic Camera Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The global acoustic camera market size is projected to grow from USD 144.3 million in 2020 to USD 274.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027. An acoustic camera is an imaging device that is used for locating sound sources and to identify them.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/acoustic-camera-market

  1. 1. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Acoustic Camera Market Research Report Market Research Report EXCLUSIVE EDITION Global Industry Analysis, Forecast and Trends, 2021-2027
  2. 2. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Acoustic Camera Market Report © 2020 Statsville Consulting Private Limited Market Statsville Group (MSG) A part of Statsville Consulting Private Limited American Office – 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, USA EMEA – 1165 Budapest 16 Diósy Lajos u. 24., Europe Asia-Pacific Office – F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 www.marketstatsville.com Disclaimer: Any information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting Private Limited, including any and all the analysis and/or research from Market Statsville Group (MSG), is offered to a selected group of customers in response to orders for such information, material, analysis, and/or research. As a customer of Statsville Consulting, you acknowledge that our information, material, and/or services are for your internal use only, and not for any external use and/or dissemination, or general publication, and/or disclosure to any third parties. Any and all the information and/or material provided by Statsville Consulting are based on primary interviews and/or secondary research, and are, therefore, subject to fluctuation and variance. Statsville Consulting takes no responsibility for any incorrect information and/or material supplied to us by sources we rely on, and no part of our analysis or research may be given, lent, resold, or disclosed to any third parties, including non-customers, without explicit or written permission from Statsville Consulting. Unauthorized reproduction and/or transmission of our information, material, analysis, and/or research in any form and by any means, including photocopying, mechanical/electronic recording, or otherwise, without the explicit and written permission of Statsville Consulting, is expressly and clearly prohibited. Any use of the information, material, analysis, and/or research provided by Statsville Consulting is at your sole risk; you acknowledge that the information, material, analysis, and/or research is provided “as is” and that Statsville Consulting provides no warranty of any kind, express or implied, with regard to the information, material, analysis, and/or research, including but not limited to, merchantability and fitness for any purpose and/or use. At the end, Statsville Consulting will be responsible for the final decision of any action.
  3. 3. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 ABOUT MARKET STATSVILLE GROUP (MSG) Market Statsville Group (MSG) partners with companies and society to confront their essential risks and challenges to capture the enormous opportunities for them. MSG was initiated its working in 2017, and since then, the brand is moving to become a pioneer in business advisory and market research services. Market Statsville is the leading market research and strategy builder with the depth and breadth of solutions that perfectly suit your every need. MSG provides solutions in a wide range of industry verticals in the form of market sizing, analysis, and incisive business insights. MSG experienced research analysts are proficient at digging deep and providing a variety of customizable data that help you make decisions with clarity, confidence, and impact. Market Statsville is your global data intelligence partner for reliable market research data, data gathering, and analytical services. MSG also has an extensive network of top-flight domestic and global research personals around the world, enabling us to provide high-quality worldwide research solutions that cater to a well-established company, government organizations, or a startup. MSG's clients have the authority to work directly with one or more of our researchers to gather the most useful data knowledge and analytical plan to formulate it in the actual practice. Market Statsville Group believes that to succeed, companies or individuals must blend digital and human capabilities most efficiently. MSG diverse and experienced global team of business consultants and market researchers will ensure the valuable reports for our clients through digging in-depth market information and functional expertise to continuously spark the changes and real-time valuation of variation in the market/industry. MSG works in a uniquely collaborative model throughout the business process across the globe to assist the client's company with the most accurate information that they are aiming for in the reports.
  4. 4. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Our research is an optimum culmination of secondary and primary research, with the latter playing a major role. We also have an in-house repository and access to a number of external regional and global paid databases to help address specific requirements of our clients. The research process begins with a holistic secondary research, followed by expert interviews. The information gathered is then comprehensively analyzed by our highly experienced in-house research panel RESEARCH PROCESS
  5. 5. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type (2D and 3D), by Measurement Type (Near Field, and FarField), by Application (Noise Source Detection, Leak Detection), by End-Use (Industrial, Infrastructure), by Region – Global Share and Forecast to 2027 . Description The global acoustic camera market size is projected to grow from USD 144.3 million in 2020 to USD 274.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027. An acoustic camera is an imaging device that is used for locating sound sources and to identify them. An acoustic camera uses the capability of a microphone array with a camera to identify the carious sound intensities. In recent times, various acoustic camera models provide real-time feedback of sound intensities on the screen that the user can triangulate to multiple spots. The acoustic camera is used for the quick and identification of mid to high-frequency noise sources. Live measurements are possible by using far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurements for the complete analysis of noise radiating from its source at a specified frequency. Images are sound recorded and animated to analyze further and demonstrate the phase or sound wave. The factors, for instance, maintenance and optimization by various organizations to ensure efficient performance and safety of the machines, increase the usage of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generation projects, and stringent safety government rules and regulations that will drive the growth of the acoustic camera market globally. However, acoustic cameras' high manufacturing and maintenance costs hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, the increase in advanced NDT equipment offers lucrative opportunities to develop the acoustic camera market globally. Get a Sample PDF copy of the Report: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/acoustic-camera-market
  6. 6. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Global Acoustic Camera Market Dynamics Drivers: Maintenance optimization by various companies to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines Acoustic cameras are used to recognize and locate sound and its frequencies to identify defects in material properties that have already caused equipment or organization failure. They are used to maximize both the testers and tested products that are safe. Most of the tests are harmless to the users. The acoustic camera acts as a defensive measure in production companies where high-pressure volatile machinery and equipment are used or manufactured. The foremost aim of the acoustic camera is to identify and resolve the issues that can prove dangerous. In furthermore, an acoustic camera is reliable as it excludes the risk of inaccuracy or oversight. Considering these reasons, the impact of this driver is presently high and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Restraints: High manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic camera The acoustic camera is quite expensive and faces significant obstacles for its adoption, majorly in developing nations. Lack of adequate money from the government in developing countries such as Qatar, South Korea, and others to adopt the security technologies in various end uses hamper the market's growth. Enhanced technology includes major investment, which acts as a barrier for the acoustic camera market. The maintenance and installation of these cameras are usually high, which increases the cost of technology. Therefore, the initial investment is a primary threat to the developing regions or small enterprises and hampers the market's growth.
  7. 7. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Opportunities: Increase in usage of advanced NDT equipment Advancement in non-destructive testing equipment technology is an opportunity in the acoustic camera market as it offers more accurate and reliable inspection data. Advanced technologies in this equipment contain eddy-current array and phased array ultrasonic, which provide excellent ways of presenting data and generating inspection reports of advanced value to customers. For instance, a phased array ultrasonic produces the image that can interpret a color-coded c-scan. Also, a color-coded eddy-current array c-scan is used to analyze the accurate characteristics of the material. Therefore, this advanced NDT equipment is expected to drive the acoustic camera future trends and innovations. Buy an exclusive copy: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/acoustic-camera-market?opt=2950 Scope of the Report The study categorizes the acoustic camera market based on array type, measurement type, application, end-use, and regions. By Array Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027) 2D 3D
  8. 8. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Measurement Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027) Near Field FarField By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027) Noise Source Detection Leak Detection Others By End-Use Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027) Industrial Aerospace & Defense Infrastructure Energy & Power Automotive Others
  9. 9. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027) North America (US, Canada, Mexico) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA) The 2D segment is projected to account for the largest market share by array type By array type, the market is bifurcated into 2D and 3D. The 2D segment was the highest contributor to the market, with a market share of 56.4% in 2020. 2D acoustic camera uses a unidirectional microphone array for mapping the image of the targeted area. These acoustic cameras are best suited for planar surfaces that are examined from perpendicular deployments. Acoustic cameras are used for automotive, transport, defense, and aerospace applications, among other industry verticals. Growth in the adoption of automated systems for imaging and mapping the sites in various applications such as manufacturing plants and warehouses drives the market demand. These cameras are deployed in automotive workshops and factories for variant analysis and other measurement processes, which is anticipated to boost the demand for these cameras.
  10. 10. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecastperiod Based on the regions, the global acoustic camera market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region worldwide. It is the most profitable market for acoustic cameras due to the availability of high-end enhanced technologies, increased demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries. Furthermore, various supportive non-profit organizations toward technology development fuels market growth. After the Asia Pacific, Europe is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2021-2027. Technological advancements among various industry sectors and increased purchasing power of the residents contribute to the growth of the acoustic camera market in Europe. Furthermore, the rapid increase in sales of high-end digital cameras in 2018 promotes the development of acoustic cameras in Europe, which drives the market's growth in this region. Request for Report TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:- https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/acoustic-camera- market Key Market Players The key players summarized in this report include CAE Software & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, Microflown, ZIEGLER-Instruments, and Polytec GmbH. These major players have adopted market strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, geographical expansion, collaborations, and agreements to enhance their market penetration.
  11. 11. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Recent Developments In June 2017, Siemens PLM Software launched LMS Sound Camera, a fast and versatile camera used for source localization. In April 2018, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH and Brüel & Kjær signed a merger contract. This merger came into effect on January 1, 2019, and the company is so-called Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær. In July 2016, Discom GmbH was acquired by Brüel & Kjær. This acquisition helps the company strengthen its automotive transmission sound and vibration test systems for the acoustic quality analysis business. Key Issues Addressed What is the market size by various segmentation of the acoustic camera by region and its respective countries? What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter's 5 forces of the acoustic camera market? What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the acoustic camera supply chain? What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) of the market? What and how regulations, schemes, patents, and policies are impacting the growth of the market? What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology?
  12. 12. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 The market player positioning, top winning strategies by years, company product developments, and launches will be? How has COVID-19 impacted the demand and sales of the acoustic camera in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market predicted recovery period. Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market. Request For Report Analysis: - https://www.marketstatsville.com/acoustic-camera-market
  13. 13. © Statsville Consulting Private Limited www.marketstatsville.com | sales@marketstatsville.com | +1-580-205-2707 | +91-702-496-8807 Market Statsville Group (MSG) research is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, product assessment, competitive landscape (CL), penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on their years of professional expertise in respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to ten years by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of the segments and categories are geographically presented, studied, and estimated based on primary and secondary research. Primary Research – Extensive primary research was conducted to gain a deeper insight into the market and industry performance. In this particular report we have conducted primary surveys (interviews) with the key level executives (VPs, CEOs, marketing directors, and business development managers) of the major players who are active in the global software testing market. In addition to analyzing the current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed, over the next six years. Secondary Research –Secondary research was mainly used to collect and identify information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global software testing market. It was also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification and segmentation according to the industry trends, geographical markets, and developments related to the market and technology perspectives. For this study, analysts have gathered information from various credible sources, such as annual reports, SEC filings, journals, white papers, corporate presentations, company web sites, international organization, some paid databases, and many others. Research Methodology
  14. 14. 416, East Standsberry Street, Perkins, Oklahoma 74059, US Phone : +1 580 250 2707 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com F-178 Subhash Marg C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302001 Phone : +91 702 496 8807 Mail : sales@marketstatsville.com Market Statsville Group (MSG) Thank You

