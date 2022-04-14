Successfully reported this slideshow.

THE BENEFITS OF SWIMMING FOR THE MIND AND BODY.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
THE BENEFITS OF SWIMMING FOR THE MIND AND BODY.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
Health & Medicine

American Lifeguard and Safety Training™ with the lowest price guarantee. Individual and group training that can be completed anytime/anywhere to get certified right away with the support of employers and government agencies nationwide.

American Lifeguard and Safety Training™ with the lowest price guarantee. Individual and group training that can be completed anytime/anywhere to get certified right away with the support of employers and government agencies nationwide.

Health & Medicine

  1. 1. THE BENEFITS OF SWIMMING FOR THE MIND AND BODY Swimming is a sports activity for all people who want to benefit from the infinite benefits for both body and mind. The balance of the body can be maintained by movement, which is much more pleasant for many people in the pool with water for lifeguard certification. Swimming is an attractive activity that will bring you a moment of relaxation while your body works continuously without feeling the intense effort. The processing of the muscles takes place in its entirety, while the inside of the body will enjoy a better functionality of the cardiovascular and respiratory system. Even 30 minutes of swimming can burn up to 350 calories, during which time the mind will detach from the daily problems it is subjected to. ANA Wellness & SPA guides you to the soothing realm of self- discovery and healing, a place where you will feel like another person and you will only discover benefits. We offer you the possibility of swimming lessons, but first let's find out together what the advantages of this wonderful sport are! WHO CAN SWIM?
  2. 2. Swimming is for everyone, from children to the elderly. This sport is beneficial for children, because it ensures a harmonious development of the whole body, both physically and psycho-emotionally. For our little ones, swimming is a pleasant activity dedicated to socializing through which they can consume their energy and relax. Also, those who have suffered various traumas or conditions such as asthma, arthritis, various disabilities or people who have suffered an injury benefit from the effects of swimming on the body. The environment in which the sport is performed, the pool with water, manages to make it practicable for everyone, because the water significantly facilitates the movement and does not put pressure on the joints. Older people they will have no problems following this sport and can keep their healthy life quiet through exercise. Even pregnant women can continue to exercise by swimming, benefiting from a reduction in the risk of premature labor and the appearance of birth defects in children. BENEFITS: 1. Increases heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system 2. Do not put pressure on the bones and joints 3. Increases muscle tone 4. Improves muscle strength and endurance 5. Work the entire musculature 6. Harmonious physical development 7. It has a high degree of attractiveness 8. Increases endurance 9. Helps to recover from an injury 10. Improves mood 11. Reduces stress
  3. 3. SWIMMING LESSONS Are you convinced of the benefits of swimming for your body and mind? Ana Wellness & SPA organizes swimming lessons for all ages. The children, especially, feel at ease at the hands of Align Ration, a sportsman with over 18 years of experience in performance swimming, multiple national champions and our instructor. The indoor pool is an oasis of peace and relaxation, with a panoramic view of the outdoor garden that hosts the Jacuzzi area. The controlled temperature of the water, the fresh and cool air as well as the sunbeds available in large numbers around the pool, make this space a favorite of all our members! WHY PRACTICE SWIMMING Swimming is an activity that will bring you a multitude of benefits, from physical to mental and social. Swimming gives you excellent cardiovascular training and also tones your muscles, helps you lose weight and strengthens your lungs. If you truly understand the benefits of swimming and practice it, you will truly improve your life. Swimming is an excellent option to exercise at any time of the year, but it is a more popular activity especially during the summer when it can be practiced in outdoor pools or even at sea. When you do "earthly" sports such as running, aerobics, or weightlifting, you demand a lot from your joints and muscular system. Swimming does not force your joints; on the contrary, it is considered an activity with a low risk of injuries if it is practiced properly and even helps to cure various ailments of the musculoskeletal system.
  4. 4. During swimming, all muscle groups are set in motion simultaneously, causing the body to fully train. The heart rate should be increased in order to provide more oxygen for muscle activity. Over time, the body's endurance will increase and training will become easier. Swimming has a positive influence on the lungs, in the sense that over time your respiratory capacity will increase and you will breathe more efficiently. This is beneficial for the elderly whose respiratory capacity begins to decline with age. Swimming is useful for adults and children with asthma Also swimming is useful for adults and children with asthma. Studies in representative samples of children and adults have shown that swimming reduces the severity of asthma episodes. Increasing the lung capacity gained by swimming and inhaling the moist air surrounding the pool can improve lung function and control asthma episodes. A 60-pound person who swims at a moderate pace will burn about 240 calories every 30 minutes. Over time, burning calories and increasing metabolism as a result of replacing fat with muscle mass can lead to significant weight loss. For weight loss to occur, the diet must be controlled. A study shows that weight loss through swimming is quite difficult because it is suspected that cold water in the pool stimulates the appetite.
  5. 5. Type of swimming training This type of swimming training is different from other types of exercises that warm up the body and, as a result, reduce appetite. Swimming is fun and can be a great way to socialize. Even if you practice it on the beach or in the pool, it is nice to swim with other people. You can take a water aerobics class and socialize while you work out. Water aerobic exercises are more effective because in general the movement in the water makes you put more effort. For pregnant women, exercises performed in water tone the muscles used during childbirth. For the elderly, with joint problems (arthritis), exercises performed in water are safer, satisfy the desire to move, increase flexibility and have a low impact on the joints. Regardless of age, weight, skill level, swimming is an excellent choice for leisure and more. It can also be seen as a form of training to add to the exercises you usually do.

