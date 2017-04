Global 3D Bioprinters industry – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022,” the 3D bioprinters industry was valued at USD 562.8 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,942.5 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2016 to 2022.