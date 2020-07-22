Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA ASOCIACION CIVIL ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES GERENCIALES CORPORATIVOS VALLES DEL TUY CREATEC-CH...
�QUES ES UN PRESUPUESTO? Es un plan expresado en t�rminos num�ricos y un sistema de informaci�n: que procesa datos cuantit...
OBJETIVOS DE REALIZAR UN PRESUPUESTO 1. Conocer la inversi�n inicial y total en la que se debe incurrir para la ejecuci�n ...
FUNCIONES DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS Control Financiero: La principal funci�n de los presupuestos se relaciona con el control fin...
TIPOS DE PLANEACION PARA LA ELABORACION DE UN PRESUPUESTO a) Planeaci�n estrat�gica Este tipo de planeaci�n involucra los ...
VENTAJAS DEL PRESUPUESTO a) La obtenci�n de estados financieros presupuestados para la toma de decisiones preventivas. b) ...
d) Se esperan muy pronto sus resultados cuando se implanta por primera vez. DESVENTAJAS DEL PRESUPUESTO a) En ocasiones se...
La importancia del presupuesto radica en la posibilidad de presentar con anticipaci�n los principales indicadores administ...
https://actualicese.com/la-importancia-de-los-presupuestos-en-la- organizacion-y-en-la-ejecucion-de-proyectos/ https://www...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presupuesto

12 views

Published on

PRESUPUESTO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presupuesto

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA ASOCIACION CIVIL ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES GERENCIALES CORPORATIVOS VALLES DEL TUY CREATEC-CHARALLAVE PROFESOR: ALFREDO MORENO PARTICIPANTE: JOHN REYES C.I: 26.226.042 22 de Julio del 2020 El presupuesto como medio para la toma de decisiones de una empresa
  2. 2. �QUES ES UN PRESUPUESTO? Es un plan expresado en t�rminos num�ricos y un sistema de informaci�n: que procesa datos cuantitativos y cualitativos que se resumen en informes administrativos y estados financieros.
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS DE REALIZAR UN PRESUPUESTO 1. Conocer la inversi�n inicial y total en la que se debe incurrir para la ejecuci�n de un proyecto. 2. Determinar las fuentes de financiaci�n de las cuales se va obtener la inversi�n requerida para el proyecto. 3. Definir el tiempo de recuperaci�n de la inversi�n. 4. Estimar la rentabilidad y establecer la viabilidad del proyecto, teniendo en cuenta el costo de oportunidad de la inversi�n. 5. Determinar el ciclo vida del proyecto.
  4. 4. FUNCIONES DE LOS PRESUPUESTOS Control Financiero: La principal funci�n de los presupuestos se relaciona con el control financiero de la organizaci�n Prevenci�n y correctivos: Los presupuestos podr�n desempe�ar tanto roles preventivos como correctivos dentro de la organizaci�n. Control presupuestario: sirve para descubrir qu� es lo que se est� haciendo, comparando los resultados con sus datos presupuestados correspondientes para verificar los logros o remediar las diferencias.
  5. 5. TIPOS DE PLANEACION PARA LA ELABORACION DE UN PRESUPUESTO a) Planeaci�n estrat�gica Este tipo de planeaci�n involucra los recursos de toda la entidad y su horizonte de planeaci�n es de largo plazo. b) Planeaci�n t�ctica. En ella se consideran los recursos de �reas particulares de la organizaci�n y su horizonte de planeaci�n es de 3 a 5 a�os en promedio. c) Planeaci�n operativa. Es una planeaci�n donde se prev�n las operaciones cotidianas de la empresa. Su horizonte de planeaci�n es de corto plazo.
  6. 6. VENTAJAS DEL PRESUPUESTO a) La obtenci�n de estados financieros presupuestados para la toma de decisiones preventivas. b) El establecimiento de objetivos m�s claros y espec�ficos por parte de la direcci�n de la entidad. c) El presupuesto implica contar con una organizaci�n bien definida en sus niveles y �reas de responsabilidad, autoridad y comunicaci�n. d) Facilita la concertaci�n de compromisos en el corto plazo. e) Motiva al personal de la empresa a involucrarse con las cifras, pues es m�s f�cil explicar de esta manera los objetivos a lograr. f) Presenta indicadores financieros y administrativos con anticipaci�n. g) Vincula a la organizaci�n con los escenarios econ�micos del futuro. h) Est� relacionado con la eficiencia operacional i) Es una herramienta para el empleo �ptimo de los recursos.
  7. 7. d) Se esperan muy pronto sus resultados cuando se implanta por primera vez. DESVENTAJAS DEL PRESUPUESTO a) En ocasiones se basan en estimaciones, lo cual eleva el riesgo de alcanzar las cifras. b) Se suele dar mucha importancia a la estructura del presupuesto, olvidando su finalidad. c) El presupuesto puede ser motivo de discordia entre las �reas funcionales.
  8. 8. La importancia del presupuesto radica en la posibilidad de presentar con anticipaci�n los principales indicadores administrativos y financieros, como por ejemplo: la productividad, la liquidez, la rentabilidad, el apalancamiento, los niveles de demanda, etc. Las cifras que sustenta el presupuesto deben ser calculadas considerando un cierto grado de riesgo, ya que existen varias fuentes de informaci�n, sobre todo de car�cter externo, para que al tomar decisiones se tenga conocimiento de la viabilidad de las cantidades y de sus soportes IMPORTANCIA
  9. 9. https://actualicese.com/la-importancia-de-los-presupuestos-en-la- organizacion-y-en-la-ejecucion-de-proyectos/ https://www.monografias.com/trabajos90/definicion- presupuesto/definicion-presupuesto.shtml BIBLIOGRAFIAS

×