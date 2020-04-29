CARES Act, PPP and Preparing to Reopen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Town Hall Meeting Updates on Cares Act 401k Provisions, work from home, the stimulus package, and benefit plan compliance....
Introductions & Summary Review & Updates ◦ FFCRA ◦ CARES Benefit Plans Q&A – info@Arcwood.com Diana Durham President Arcwo...
Cares Act – Phase 3.5 Matt Hatfield, CPA Lohman Company, LLC
Cares Act – Paycheck Protection Program - Summary ◦ PPP designed to as an alternate to un-employment. ◦ OK to pay employee...
Cares Act – Economic Income Disaster Loan - Summary ◦ EIDL designed for working capital. ◦ OK to use it for Payroll ◦ Gran...
Cares Act – We have received the money, now what? • PPP contains loan forgiveness. • 75% on Payroll • 25% on specific over...
Cares Act – We have received the money, now what? •Track your expenses •Clock starts the day your loan is funded. •Review ...
What keeps us up at night & other ?’s ◦ What if the government changes directions and this isn’t forgiven? ◦ There are man...
Preparing to Re-OpenCDC Guidelines Dennis L. Hall dennis l hall, attorney, pllc dennis@dlhall.net
CDC Interim Guidance Prepare Workplaces According to OSHA, most American workers will likely experience low or medium expo...
1.a. Reduce Transmission Among Employees Identify where and how workers might be exposed to COVID-19 at work: • OSHA COVID...
2. a. Maintain Healthy Business Operations Have a Workplace Coordinator - to assess workplace impact Flexible sick leave a...
2.b. Maintain Health Business Operations Assess Essential Functions (reliance others and the community have on your servic...
3.a. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Improve engineering controls using the building ventilation system • Increase ven...
3.b. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Routine environmental cleaning and disinfection • Routinely clean and disinfect a...
3.c. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Advise employees before traveling to take additional preparations: •Check the CDC...
Matt Hatfield, CPA Partner Lohman Company 1630 South Stapley Drive, Suite 108 Mesa, AZ 85204 602-826-9891 matthatfield@loh...
CARES Act, PPP and Preparing to Reopen

Arcwood hosts two experts to discuss the latest news in regards to the CARES Act, PPP loans and the plan for reopening the economy.

CARES Act, PPP and Preparing to Reopen

  1. 1. Town Hall Meeting Updates on Cares Act 401k Provisions, work from home, the stimulus package, and benefit plan compliance. Arcwood Financial, LLC., Arcwood Benefits Consulting, Inc., and Arcwood HR, LLC. (dba Arcwood) are independent companies. Arcwood does not offer legal, tax or compliance advice. April 27, 2020
  2. 2. Introductions & Summary Review & Updates ◦ FFCRA ◦ CARES Benefit Plans Q&A – info@Arcwood.com Diana Durham President Arcwood HR, LLC Peter Rowe President/CEO Arcwood Brandon Oliver, CFP Managing Partner, Arcwood Financial, LLC Matt Hatfield, CPA Lohman Company, LLC Dennis Hall Dennis L Hall, attorney, pllc
  3. 3. Cares Act – Phase 3.5 Matt Hatfield, CPA Lohman Company, LLC
  4. 4. Cares Act – Paycheck Protection Program - Summary ◦ PPP designed to as an alternate to un-employment. ◦ OK to pay employees who are not working ◦ Initial $349 Billion was exhausted in ~2 Weeks - Replenishment ($484 Billion total, $104 Billion for healthcare) ◦ $320 Billion (some sources state $310 B) Starts today ◦ Segmented ◦ $260 Billion “normal” replenishment ◦ $30 Billion earmarked for financial institutions with assets $10 - $50 Billion in assets. ◦ $30 Billion earmarked for financial institutions under $10 Billion ◦ New Lenders have been released.
  5. 5. Cares Act – Economic Income Disaster Loan - Summary ◦ EIDL designed for working capital. ◦ OK to use it for Payroll ◦ Grant money received will offset PPP forgiveness - Replenishment ◦ $60 Billion ◦ Segmented ◦ $10 Billion – Grants ◦ $50 Billion - Loans - What’s different ◦ Grant of $10,000 was changed to $1,000 per employee, maximum $10,000
  6. 6. Cares Act – We have received the money, now what? • PPP contains loan forgiveness. • 75% on Payroll • 25% on specific overhead - Summary • 1% loan for 24 Months - What if my ratios are off? https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection- program https://www.withum.com/service/sba-financial-assistance-services/ - Resources
  7. 7. Cares Act – We have received the money, now what? •Track your expenses •Clock starts the day your loan is funded. •Review payroll dates - Process •8 weeks (not two months) - Measurement Period
  8. 8. What keeps us up at night & other ?’s ◦ What if the government changes directions and this isn’t forgiven? ◦ There are many unanswered questions when it comes to loan forgiveness. ◦ There are some errors that need to be fixed and/or clarified. ◦ How fast will this current round of funding last and will all banks play by the rules. ◦ Do we need to show revenue during the 8 weeks? ◦ What if our revenue wasn’t impacted overall due to receivables lag? ◦ What is the Main Street Lending Program?
  9. 9. Preparing to Re-OpenCDC Guidelines Dennis L. Hall dennis l hall, attorney, pllc dennis@dlhall.net
  10. 10. CDC Interim Guidance Prepare Workplaces According to OSHA, most American workers will likely experience low or medium exposure risk levels at their job or place of employment. Businesses are strongly encouraged to coordinate with state guidance. ◦ Consider how best to lower the impact in their workplace 1. reduce transmission among employees 2. maintain healthy business operations 3. maintain a healthy work environment
  11. 11. 1.a. Reduce Transmission Among Employees Identify where and how workers might be exposed to COVID-19 at work: • OSHA COVID-19external icon webpage: how to protect workers • higher risk for serious illness? older adults and chronic medical conditions • minimize face-to-face contact: six feet from other workers, customers, and visitors • telework Separate sick employees: • Separate and send home employees with symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) • Employees confirmed with COVID-19 • inform fellow employees of possible exposure • maintain confidentiality as required ADA
  12. 12. 2. a. Maintain Healthy Business Operations Have a Workplace Coordinator - to assess workplace impact Flexible sick leave and supportive policies and practices. ◦ Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance and that employees are aware of and understand these policies. ◦ Maintain flexible policies that permit employees to stay home to care for a sick family member or take care of children due to school and childcare closures. ◦ Consider non-punitive “emergency sick leave” policies. ◦ Do not require a positive test result or a healthcare provider’s note to validate their illness, qualify for sick leave, or return to work. ◦ Review human resources policies to make sure that policies and practices are consistent with public health recommendations and are consistent with existing state and federal workplace laws ◦ Department of Labor and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ◦ Connect employees to employee assistance program and community resources
  13. 13. 2.b. Maintain Health Business Operations Assess Essential Functions (reliance others and the community have on your services or products) • change business practices if needed to maintain critical operations • identify alternative suppliers • prioritize existing customers • temporarily suspend some operations if needed • contract or temporary employees also should stay home and have non-punitive leave policies • Talk with business partners and industry about response Determine how to operate if absenteeism spikes • sick employees • those who stay home to care for sick family members • those who must stay home to watch their children • Monitor and respond to absenteeism at the workplace • Implement plans to continue your essential business functions • Prepare to institute flexible workplace and leave policies. • Cross-train employees
  14. 14. 3.a. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Improve engineering controls using the building ventilation system • Increase ventilation rates • Increase the percentage of outdoor air circulating Support respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene • Tissues and no-touch disposal receptacles. • soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer • Place hand sanitizers in multiple locations • Place posters that encourage hand hygiene to help stop the spread • Discourage handshaking – encourage the use of other noncontact methods of greeting.
  15. 15. 3.b. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Routine environmental cleaning and disinfection • Routinely clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces (workstations, keyboards, telephones, handrails, and doorknobs) • If surfaces are dirty, clean using a detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection • For disinfection, most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective • Disposable wipes for commonly used surfaces to be wiped down by employees before each use Perform enhanced cleaning and disinfection after persons suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 have been in facility • follow the CDC cleaning and disinfection recommendations.
  16. 16. 3.c. Maintain a Healthy Work Environment Advise employees before traveling to take additional preparations: •Check the CDC’s Traveler’s Health Notices •Check (i.e., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) before starting travel and stay home if they are sick •Employees who become sick while traveling should notify supervisor and promptly call a healthcare provider for advice When attending meetings and gatherings: •Carefully consider whether travel is necessary •Consider videoconferencing or teleconferencing •Consider canceling, adjusting, or postponing large work-related meetings •When videoconferencing or teleconferencing is not possible, hold meetings in open, well-ventilated spaces.
  17. 17. Matt Hatfield, CPA Partner Lohman Company 1630 South Stapley Drive, Suite 108 Mesa, AZ 85204 602-826-9891 matthatfield@lohmancompany.com Q & A Diana Durham (xtn-8), Brandon Oliver (xtn-2), Peter Rowe (xtn-4) 602-283-5669 info@arcwood.com (“firstname”@arcwood.com) Please direct questions to info@arcwood.com Next week, Digesting Executive Orders and PnP Dennis Hall Dennis L. Hall, Attorney, pllc 3033 N Central Ave #810 Phoenix, AZ 85012 480-569-4045 dennis@dlhall.net

