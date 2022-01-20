What is Transport Management Software?

A transportation management system, also known as a TMS or transportation management software, provides visibility into daily transportation operations, trade compliance information, and documentation, and ensures the timely delivery of freight and goods. Transportation management systems also make it easier for businesses to manage and optimize their transportation operations, whether by land, air, or sea.

Transport management software is a type of software that aids businesses in their transportation operations. It is primarily used to boost efficiency and profit in logistics. TMS Software is a subset of a supply chain management system that can also be a component of an enterprise resource planning system.

