John Danaher, NUI Galway Technological Unemployment and the Search for Meaning
” “When I play a game, I know if I have a few hours I will be rewarded… With a job, it’s always been up in the air with th...
” “Immersion in these alternative realms is playing havoc with young mens’ cognitive development, their ability to concent...
7 Million Men between the ages of 25-54 no longer looking for work
” “The male exodus from work also undermines the traditional family dynamic, casting men into the role of dependents and e...
And yet…
Sample: 2463 male and 2463 female children aged 10-15 years, 42.3% of boys and 40.4% of girls reported playing between 1 a...
QIs this retreat from work inevitable?
QIs it to be welcomed or lamented?
An guide to the technological unemployment debate Technological unemployment and the crisis of meaning start here
We should worry about the crisis of meaning that will result from technological unemployment, but games may be the solutio...
Philosophical Disquisitions philosophicaldisquisitions.blogspot.com
1 Technological Unemployment
Job = A task or collection of tasks (physical, emotional, cognitive etc) performed in exchange for economic reward.
Technological Unemployment = Widespread replacement of human task performers by machine task performers, resulting in many...
(1) If machines can perform more and more job- related tasks at cheaper cost than human workers, there will be technologic...
40% 2%
Luddite Fallacy: We’ve had this kind of argument before… Lump of Labour Fallacy: There isn’t a fixed amount of labour to b...
G A S P !General Purpose Accelerating Change Superstar Effect Present Indicators
GGeneral Purpose
Artiﬁcial intelligence is a general purpose technology
AAccelerating Change
Source: Ray Kurzweil The Singularity is Near (2006) You ain’t seen nothing yet Outpacing problem
SSuperstar Effect
” “The phenomenon of superstars wherein relatively small numbers of people earn enormous amounts of money and dominate the...
PPresent Indicators
Stagnant real wage growth
Decoupling of productivity and wage growth
The Polarisation Effect
Decline in labour force participation
Not true everywhere
But that’s due to fall in real wages
C1 It’s probably just a matter of time… C2 It will have a dramatic impact on the type and quality of work available.
2 Crisis of Meaning?
Basic Income Guarantee as a solution?
Excellence The mastery of cognitive, physical and emotional skills Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (Other tha...
Contribution Make a meaningful contribution to the society in which you live Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work ...
Community Provides for collective agency, i.e. working together for some common end. Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods ...
Recognition Allows people to achieve status, social respect and approbation Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (...
Hang on…
13% Enjoy work Source: Gallup State of the Global Workforce 2013
Good Trying to make the world a better place True Searching for truth/knowledge Beautiful Creating and appreciating works ...
3 Games as utopia?
Utopia What is the best possible world? What world should we be trying to create?
Games The voluntary attempt to overcome unnecessary obstacles.
Prelusory Goal The point or outcome of the game. Constitutive Rules The rules that impose unnecessary obstacles. Lusory At...
If machines can do everything for us in the most efﬁcient, least costly, way, then anything we do is, by deﬁnition, a game...
Utopia = The world that is judged to be best by its members, i.e. none can imagine or desire a better world.
Plurality Problem = There is (probably) no single standard of bestness; people will disagree about the ideal world.
Meta- Utopia = A world that allows people to create and join worlds that correspond to their own standards of bestness.
Virtual reality as meta-utopia?
Is Danny right?
  1. 1. John Danaher, NUI Galway Technological Unemployment and the Search for Meaning
  2. 2. ” “When I play a game, I know if I have a few hours I will be rewarded… With a job, it’s always been up in the air with the amount of work I put in and the reward. Danny Izquierdo Source: Washington Post 23rd Sept 2016
  3. 3. Source:Ana Swanson ‘Why AmazingVideo Games Could be Causing a Big Problem for America’ Washington Post, 23 Sep 2016
  4. 4. ” “Immersion in these alternative realms is playing havoc with young mens’ cognitive development, their ability to concentrate and their social development… Philip Zimbardo and Nikita Coulombe Source: Man Disconnected
  5. 5. 7 Million Men between the ages of 25-54 no longer looking for work
  6. 6. ” “The male exodus from work also undermines the traditional family dynamic, casting men into the role of dependents and encouraging sloth, idleness and vices perhaps more insidious. Nicholas Eberstadt Source: Time Magazine 22 September 2016
  7. 7. And yet…
  8. 8. Source:Ana Swanson ‘Why AmazingVideo Games Could be Causing a Big Problem for America’ Washington Post, 23 Sep 2016
  9. 9. Sample: 2463 male and 2463 female children aged 10-15 years, 42.3% of boys and 40.4% of girls reported playing between 1 and 3 hours of computer games per day. Andrew Przybylski Electronic Gaming and Psychological Adjustment 2014 Pediatrics 134(3):1
  10. 10. QIs this retreat from work inevitable?
  11. 11. QIs it to be welcomed or lamented?
  12. 12. An guide to the technological unemployment debate Technological unemployment and the crisis of meaning start here
  13. 13. We should worry about the crisis of meaning that will result from technological unemployment, but games may be the solution not the symptom. Games and the Postwork Utopia
  14. 14. Philosophical Disquisitions philosophicaldisquisitions.blogspot.com
  15. 15. 1 Technological Unemployment
  16. 16. Job = A task or collection of tasks (physical, emotional, cognitive etc) performed in exchange for economic reward.
  17. 17. Technological Unemployment = Widespread replacement of human task performers by machine task performers, resulting in many fewer jobs.
  18. 18. (1) If machines can perform more and more job- related tasks at cheaper cost than human workers, there will be technological unemployment. (2) Machines can perform more and more job-related tasks at cheaper cost than human workers. (3) Therefore, there will be technological unemployment
  19. 19. (1) If machines can perform more and more job- related tasks at cheaper cost than human workers, there will be technological unemployment. (2) Machines can perform more and more job-related tasks at cheaper cost than human workers. (3) Therefore, there will be technological unemployment
  20. 20. 40% 2%
  21. 21. Luddite Fallacy: We’ve had this kind of argument before… Lump of Labour Fallacy: There isn’t a fixed amount of labour to be divided…
  22. 22. G A S P !General Purpose Accelerating Change Superstar Effect Present Indicators
  23. 23. GGeneral Purpose
  24. 24. Artiﬁcial intelligence is a general purpose technology
  25. 25. AAccelerating Change
  26. 26. Source: Ray Kurzweil The Singularity is Near (2006) You ain’t seen nothing yet Outpacing problem
  27. 27. SSuperstar Effect
  28. 28. ” “The phenomenon of superstars wherein relatively small numbers of people earn enormous amounts of money and dominate the activities in which they engage seems to be increasingly important in the modern world Sherwin Rosen Source: The Economics of Superstars (1981)
  29. 29. PPresent Indicators
  30. 30. Stagnant real wage growth
  31. 31. Decoupling of productivity and wage growth
  32. 32. The Polarisation Effect
  33. 33. Decline in labour force participation
  34. 34. Not true everywhere
  35. 35. But that’s due to fall in real wages
  36. 36. C1 It’s probably just a matter of time… C2 It will have a dramatic impact on the type and quality of work available.
  37. 37. 2 Crisis of Meaning?
  38. 38. Basic Income Guarantee as a solution?
  39. 39. Excellence The mastery of cognitive, physical and emotional skills Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (Other than Money)’
  40. 40. Contribution Make a meaningful contribution to the society in which you live Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (Other than Money)’
  41. 41. Community Provides for collective agency, i.e. working together for some common end. Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (Other than Money)’
  42. 42. Recognition Allows people to achieve status, social respect and approbation Source: Gheaus and Herzog ‘The Goods of Work (Other than Money)’
  43. 43. Hang on…
  44. 44. 13% Enjoy work Source: Gallup State of the Global Workforce 2013
  45. 45. Good Trying to make the world a better place True Searching for truth/knowledge Beautiful Creating and appreciating works of art/literature etc.
  46. 46. Good Trying to make the world a better place True Searching for truth/knowledge Beautiful Creating and appreciating works of art/literature etc. Machines better at solving moral problems? Machines better at ﬁnding out the truth? Machines can create art, but will they replace us there too?
  47. 47. 3 Games as utopia?
  48. 48. Utopia What is the best possible world? What world should we be trying to create?
  49. 49. Games The voluntary attempt to overcome unnecessary obstacles.
  50. 50. Prelusory Goal The point or outcome of the game. Constitutive Rules The rules that impose unnecessary obstacles. Lusory Attitude The willingness to accept the constitutive rules.
  51. 51. If machines can do everything for us in the most efﬁcient, least costly, way, then anything we do is, by deﬁnition, a game. Therefore, game playing is the highest ideal of human existence.
  52. 52. Utopia = The world that is judged to be best by its members, i.e. none can imagine or desire a better world.
  53. 53. Plurality Problem = There is (probably) no single standard of bestness; people will disagree about the ideal world.
  54. 54. Meta- Utopia = A world that allows people to create and join worlds that correspond to their own standards of bestness.
  55. 55. Virtual reality as meta-utopia?
  56. 56. Is Danny right?

