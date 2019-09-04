Read Microbiology: A Clinical Approach

About Books Microbiology: A Clinical Approach

Link Download Best : https://iclikmens.blogspot.com/?book=0815345445



As with the successful first edition, the new edition of Microbiology: A Clinical Approach is written specifically for pre-nursing and allied health students. It is clinically-relevant throughout and uses the theme of infection as its foundation. Microbiology is student-friendly: its text, figures, and electronic resources have been carefully designed to help students understand difficult concepts and keep them interested in the material. The Second Edition includes a robust instructor ancillary package that allows professors to easily incorporate the book s unique approach into their lectures. And in addition to the many free resources for students - including the E-Tutor, Bug Parade, Flashcards, and MicroMovies - a new online homework platform, will be available for Spring 2016 courses. The homework platform will have a module for each chapter including tutorials, media assessments, and quizzes, and is accompanied by an instructor dashboard which displays data on student performance.

Creator : Anthony Strelkauskas

Best Sellers Rank : #5 Paid in Kindle Store

