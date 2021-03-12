Successfully reported this slideshow.
Identity Veri...
Identity veri...
Major Key Pla...
• By Componen...
Based on geog...
About Data Br...
Global identity verification market

Identity verification is the security solution which utilizes the different security measures such as real-time physical document verification

  Identity Verification Market Forecasted For Stunning Growth And Opportunities to 2027 Identity Verification Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
  Identity verification is the security solution which utilizes the different security measures such as real-time physical document verification, unique identity verification and authentication of the corresponding individual to ensure that the unique identification of that individual can be established. Identity verification market is expected to reach USD 19.29 billion by 2027 witnessing the market growth at a rate of 15.36% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global identity verification market analyses the growth of the industries constituting the different applications, collecting this information in the form of an extensive market report to help you in understanding and take advantage of the different market insights.
  Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : Jumio Trulioo iDenfy Gemalto NV Authenteq Experian Information Solutions, Inc. LexisNexis Equifax, Inc. Mitek Systems, Inc. Onfido
  • By Component (Solutions, Services) • By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) • By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises) • By Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Others) • By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy) Market Segmentation
  Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

