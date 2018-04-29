Successfully reported this slideshow.
Scientix has received funding from the European Union’s H2020 research and innovation programme – project Scientix 3 (Gran...
Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska: Scientix, the community for science educationn in Europe, COST Action

17 views

Published on

Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska
Geography and computer science teacher at Complex of Schools No. 5 in Zabrze, Poland. Scientix Ambassador in Poland. GLOBE Program teacher. Coordinator for Science Day and STEM Discovery Week
“Can Students be Citizen Scientists?”
Ms. Kwiatek-Grabarska graduated from the Faculty of Earth Sciences at the University of Silesia in Katowice in the field of geography. Postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Informatics and Materials Science in the field of computer science. From the beginning of her professional career, she has been involved in the implementation of many educational projects at national and international level. She is an active teacher of the GLOBE Program. She encourages students to become interested in science by organizing numerous workshop trips to scientific institutions, outdoor research, tourist and sightseeing trips, as well as annual competitions for students. In her talk she asks, “Can students be citizen scientist?”
For more information on the COST Action Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science, visit:
http://alpineinstitute-las.org/science/cost-workshop-2018/

Published in: Education
Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska: Scientix, the community for science educationn in Europe, COST Action

  1. 1. Scientix has received funding from the European Union’s H2020 research and innovation programme – project Scientix 3 (Grant agreement N. 730009), coordinated by European Schoolnet (EUN). The content of the presentation is the sole responsibility of the presenter and it does not represent the opinion of the European Commission (EC) nor European Schoolnet (EUN) and neither the EC nor EUN are responsible for any use that might be made of information contained. Scientix, the community for science education in Europe
  2. 2. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 2 http://scientix.eu
  3. 3. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 3 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. The presentation showing the benefits of joining educational projects aimed at supporting natural sciences in schools, with the main emphasis on the GLOBE Program. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science in the classroom.
  4. 4. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 4 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Yes, they can! but We must arouse their passion for nature! Arousing the curiosity about the natural world and the need for contact with nature Exploring the diversity of the natural world based on our own discoveries and experiments Making Science real - acquiring the ability to take scientific notes , maps, charts Shaping the attitude of the researcher Cooperatting with scientists Shaping our responsibility for the environment And We can do it by:
  5. 5. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 5 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science.
  6. 6. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 6 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. How do I deal with this in Complex of Schools No.5 in Zabrze, Poland?
  7. 7. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 7 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment An international science and education program that provides students and the public worldwide with the opportunity to participate in data collection and the scientific process, and contribute meaningfully to our understanding of the Earth system and global environment. . VISION A worldwide community of students, teachers, scientists, and citizens working together to better understand, sustain, and improve Earth's environment at local, regional, and global scales. MISSION To promote the teaching and learning of science, enhance environmental literacy and stewardship, and promote scientific discovery
  8. 8. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 8 Benefits of participating in the GLOBE Program for me and my students: Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Raising the research skills of young people in the field of science subjects. Scientific understanding of processes taking place on Earth. Shaping the ecological awareness. Activities undertaken under the GLOBE Program and its subprojects and accompanying competitions fit well into the implementation of the curriculum from such subjects as geography, biology, chemistry, physics, computer science and mathematics.
  9. 9. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 9 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Actions taken by me and my students as part of the implementation of the GLOBE Program: Observations of the degree and type of cloudiness. Hydrological research of Bytomka river. Phenological observations. Reporting data to a database in the USA. Implementation of numerous educational projects.
  10. 10. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 10 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. What next with the GLOBE Program?
  11. 11. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 11 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science.
  12. 12. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 12 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Go-Lab (2012 -2016) creates an infrastructure (the Go-Lab Portal) to provide access to online laboratories run by research centres and universities worldwide. These online labs can be used by universities, schools, instructors, students and lifelong learners to extend regular learning activities with scientific experiments, giving students a real experience of research work. The Go-Lab Project offers a federation of remote laboratories, virtual experiments, and data-sets (together referred to as "online labs"), as well as facilities for teachers to embed these online labs in pedagogically structured learning spaces. Go-Lab's resources come from large scientific organisations, universities and research institutions, as well as from dedicated companies. Go-Lab offers these lab-owners to easily plug their real experiments online and construct their virtual didactic counterparts. http://www.go-lab-project.eu Learning by Experience
  13. 13. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 13 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. The intention of the MASS project is to identify, analyse, evaluate and disseminate practical tools and methods in teaching science that can effectively increase students’ motivation and give them a higher level of basic skills in science. http://mass4education.eu THE MASS PROJECT HAS IDENTIFIED THREE MAJOR CHALLENGES IN MAKING SCIENCE EDUCATION MORE ATTRACTIVE TO STUDENTS: SCIENCE THROUGH DIGITAL LEARNING The majority of today´s generation of students use digital devices, Internet applications or social media every day. The MASS project shares good practices and experiences in the use of digital tools and media that make science education more meaningful. EARLY INQUIRY Inquiry has proven to be an effective method to attract children to science to increase their learning success, especially at a young age. The MASS project analyses barriers to using inquiry-based methods at schools and shows successful implementation of these methods in science classroom practice, with a special focus on primary school learners. LOW ACHIEVERS IN SCIENCE Science is a setting where people learn important lessons about the real world; which is why it must be delivered to every child. The MASS project collects, pilots, adapts and shares practices that can attract low achievers to science and help them develop some relevant key competences that are at the same time basic-life skills.
  14. 14. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 14 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. DESCRIPTION The module is based on a five-step ordered experiential learning cycle. It helps participants to understand why motivation is so important for learning. During the training they also learn about new approaches, methods and tools. LOW ACHIEVERS IN SCIENCE The intention of the MASS project is to identify, analyse, evaluate and disseminate practical tools and methods in teaching science that can effectively increase students’ motivation and give them a higher level of basic skills in science. http://mass4education.eu EARLY INQUIRY DESCRIPTION This module was designed to support teachers in the use of inquiry tools in science education. It helps to create an inquiry-based science education (IBSE) lesson for younger students step-by-step. It includes a set of various activities related to each step of the IBSE process. MODULES OF TRAINING (MOT): DESCRIPTION This MoT helps to familiarise educators with different types of digital tools. The training is based on a universal topic –the development of cities and human impact on the environment related to that process. HOW DIGITAL TOOLS CAN MOTIVATE AND ATTRACT STUDENTS TO SCIENCE TEACHERS GUIDE TO INQUIRY-BASED LEARNING DESCRIPTION This material provides information that will help educators to implement IBSE methods with students aged 6-14. It contains an introduction to IBSE, pros and cons of its use, several training activities for inquiry steps and exemplary lessons for various science classes.
  15. 15. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 15 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. Exploitation of Research results In School practice - ERIS The aim of the project is to increase the interest of students in lower and upper secondary schools in mathematics and science, and promote the choice of a scientific career. https://eris-project.eu DESCRIPTION The project offers 30 educational packages for lower and upper secondary schools. One package as a whole or partly can be used in lessons in several different subjects (physics, geography, mathematics, nature and others). 15 different topics are covered by researchers . Those topics are: Glaciers, Physics of earthquakes, Ultraviolet radiation, Meteorological measurements in the Arctic, Earth’s magnetic field, Elementary particles and fundamental forces, Wind and waves, Sharing data – chasing earthquakes, Weather – A game between pressure and temperature, Digital maps and geographical coordinates, Climate.
  16. 16. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 16 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. EDU-ARCTIC - innovative educational programme attracting young people to natural sciences and polar research. EDU-ARCTIC is an project focused on using Arctic research as a vehicle to strengthen science education curricula all across Europe. It aims at encouraging students aged 13 to 20 to pursue further education STEM. The EDU-ARCTIC project uses a mix of different tools to bring a fresh approach to teaching STEM subjects, including online webinar lessons with polar scientists, a “citizen science” environmental monitoring programme, teacher training activities and workshops, an online “Polarpedia” portal with loads of useful information, and a chance for students to win a trip to an Arctic research station! https://program.edu-arctic.eu DESCRIPTION The document contains information on the objectives of monitoring proposed within the EDU-ARCTIC project, general rules of reporting within the system, and details on technological solutions. The most important part is detailed information on what and how to report, with extensively illustrated field guides. EDU-ARCTIC MONITORING MANUAL FOR TEACHERS
  17. 17. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 17 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. DESCRIPTION Students build their own satellite using household materials. Through the process, they learn about satellites and their functions. BUILD YOUR OWN ARTIFICIAL SATELLITE astroEDU is an open access platform for peer-reviewed astronomy education activities. It helps teachers and educators to discover, review, distribute, and remix teaching and learning materials in astronomy. http://astroedu.iau.org/en/ FIZZY BALLOONS - CO2 IN SCHOOLS DESCRIPTION When you add water to effervescent (fizzy) tablets or baking powder, bubbles are formed: a gas is produced. You can use this gas to inflate a balloon without blowing it up yourself. What kind of gas is it? Let us collect this gas and analyse it through experiments.
  18. 18. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 18 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. SimplyScience.ch is an Internet portal which aims to bring children and young people closer to the world of natural sciences and technology. The younger users will find games and riddles and may download science experiments instructions. Older children and teens can search information about a wide range of natural science themes, take part in riddles and competitions and discover which higher education courses and careers could be interesting for people who are passionate about natural sciences and technology. http://www.simplyscience.ch Inspiring Science Education is a project aimed at providing resources and opportunities for teachers to make science more attractive to their students. The project includes an online portal that provides with an interactive inventory of e-learning tools and resources from research centres and other facilities. Communities of practice as the place where the collaboration between teachers and students will take place. http://www.inspiringscience.eu The digital-earth.eu network seeks to provide broad access to resources, promoting innovation and best practice in the implementation of geographic (geo-)media as a digital learning environment for school learning and teaching. The goal is to raise the profile of learning with Digital Earth tools and resources. http://www.digital-earth-edu.net/
  19. 19. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 19 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. SUMMARY: Students participation in educational projects proposed by many international programs allows them to go outside the school bench and open to the world that surrounds them. The implementation of the core curriculum based on the textbook unfortunately does not bring the expected results in teaching science. A passion for the nature must be arouse through the students activities, in which they make experiments and discoveries on their own. Unfortunately, have very little time for it. In my experience, children under 14 are the most receptive. Then, a kind of closure has placed. It is very difficult to involve a teenager, if he has not experienced sciences from a small age. So, let’s go to work!
  20. 20. Can students become a Citizen Scientists? | Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska 15-17 March 2018 | Leysin, Switzerland Citizen Science in the Classroom The COST Action / ECSA Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science 20 Can students become a Citizen Scientists? The role of educational environmental programs in teaching science at school. The Scientix resources for Citizen Science. www.globe.gov.pl www.scientix.eu www.zso5.zabrze.pl http://www.eun.org/ www.gridw.globe.pl

