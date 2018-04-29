Katarzyna Kwiatek-Grabarska

Geography and computer science teacher at Complex of Schools No. 5 in Zabrze, Poland. Scientix Ambassador in Poland. GLOBE Program teacher. Coordinator for Science Day and STEM Discovery Week

“Can Students be Citizen Scientists?”

Ms. Kwiatek-Grabarska graduated from the Faculty of Earth Sciences at the University of Silesia in Katowice in the field of geography. Postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Informatics and Materials Science in the field of computer science. From the beginning of her professional career, she has been involved in the implementation of many educational projects at national and international level. She is an active teacher of the GLOBE Program. She encourages students to become interested in science by organizing numerous workshop trips to scientific institutions, outdoor research, tourist and sightseeing trips, as well as annual competitions for students. In her talk she asks, “Can students be citizen scientist?”

For more information on the COST Action Workshop on Synergies Between Education & Citizen Science, visit:

http://alpineinstitute-las.org/science/cost-workshop-2018/