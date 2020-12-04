Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF VAPES Shopping for vapes can be confusing and discouraging, owing to the various research and compl...
NICOTINE VAPES The various types of nicotine vape are: E-cigarettes: These are the smallest and most common vapes you’ll f...
Pod Vapes: They are usually a two- piece device, similar to an e- cigarette, with one piece being the battery and the othe...
Talking about e-cigarettes, The Finest surpasses all the others with excellent choices and experience. It is a premium E-l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The different types of vapes

33 views

Published on

Shopping for vapes can be confusing and discouraging, owing to the various research and complications. Especially if you’re on a mission to quit smoking.

Published in: Sales
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The different types of vapes

  1. 1. THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF VAPES Shopping for vapes can be confusing and discouraging, owing to the various research and complications. Especially if you’re on a mission to quit smoking. The various types of vapes are: Nicotine Vapes: These are handheld devices designed to mimic the sensation of smoking without combustion. They come in different flavoring and are of great help for people trying to quit smoking. Cannabis Vapes: These are portable battery-powered supplies that heat the material. These devices are used with CBD, THC, or other botanicals, from dry herbs to concentrates.
  2. 2. NICOTINE VAPES The various types of nicotine vape are: E-cigarettes: These are the smallest and most common vapes you’ll find. They are disposable and portable devices, ideal for travel. E-cigarettes work great with high nicotine in providing an experience with the right hit, which makes them work well for smokers looking for a quick entry for vaping. They are: Small and convenient Discreet Disposable Affordable Easy to use
  3. 3. Pod Vapes: They are usually a two- piece device, similar to an e- cigarette, with one piece being the battery and the other a replaceable and refillable pod. They are: Easy to use Practical form factor Refillable Button activated Box Mods: These are larger and powerful vapes. They give better performance and longer battery life in the form of external vape batteries. The pros of boxmods are: High performing devices Long-running internal & external batteries Can be used with other tanks Many options to choose from
  4. 4. Talking about e-cigarettes, The Finest surpasses all the others with excellent choices and experience. It is a premium E-liquid company proudly handcrafting and selling some of the best vape juice online, featuring fruit, signature, sweet & sour, and salt nic edition. The Finest is a lifestyle brand committed to excellence and improved quality of life by cultivating healthy business and consumer partnerships. The company fosters originality and innovation with its handcrafted vape flavors, including VCT vape juice. Visit their website for more information regarding its extensive product range. https://www.thefinesteliquid.com/

×