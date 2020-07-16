Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global solar vehicle market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Solar vehicle market

  Global Solar Vehicle Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Solar Vehicle Market By EV Type (HEV, BEV, PHEV), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), Battery (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Polycrystalline Solar Panel), Charging Station (Residential, Commercial), NEV Type (Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts, Personal Carrier, Industrial Utility Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
  Global solar vehicle market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Solar vehicles are automotive that have been equipped and integrated with solar cells that can generate and store electricity for powering up various components inside the vehicle and even help in mobility of the electric vehicles. Solar vehicles do not utilize or depend completely on solar energy for mobility of the vehicle or powering the components inside the vehicles as currently they are only focused as an alternative source of energy. Report Description
  Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : Daimler AG Ford Motor Company TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Volkswagen AG Panasonic Corporation ZF Friedrichshafen AG AB Volvo BYD Company Ltd. Schaeffler AG Continental AG
  • By EV Type (HEV, BEV, PHEV) • By Vehicle Type (PV, CV) • By Battery (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Lead Carbon) • By Solar Panel (Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Polycrystalline Solar Panel) • By Charging Station (Residential, Commercial) • By NEV Type (Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts, Personal Carrier, Industrial Utility Vehicles) Market Segmentation
  Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

