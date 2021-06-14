Paresthesia market

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Paresthesia is a central nervous system (CNS) disorder characterized by an abnormal sensation to the skin such as tickling, tingling, pricking numbness or burning sensation with no apparent physical cause. The symptoms can become chronic as well. Diseases such as arthritis, diabetes and cancer enhance the cases of paresthesia.
