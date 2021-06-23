Successfully reported this slideshow.
Global dosage cups market

Dosage cups market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,173.51 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global dosage cups market

  1. 1. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 1 Global Dosage Cups Market – Industry Trends - Forecast to 2026 Browse Full Report and Details TOC : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr =global-dosage-cups-market Global Dosage Cups Market By Product Type (Printed Cups, Embossed Cups), Type (Disposable, Reusable), Capacity (<5 ml, 5-15 ml, 15-25 ml, >25 ml), End-User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Health care Packaging Companies), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
  2. 2. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 2 Dosage Cups Market is expected to rise gradually from 602.2 million as of annual sales of year 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1019.27 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The calibrated cups, which are generally used by pediatric patients for measuring the exact dose of drug for oral administration are known as dosing cups. These cups are available in sizes ranging from 2 ml to 30 ml or more. These are used by many parents for their children for unit dosing as they reduce chances of medication errors and contamination risks. Report Description
  3. 3. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 3 Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : Comar, LLC. (US) Stiplastics SAS (France) Argo-sa.gr (Greece) Gramb GmbH Kunststoffverarbeitung (Germany) Origin Pharma Packaging (UK) Eastman Chemical Company (US) Yuyao Liantong Plastic & Mould Co. Ltd. (China) Medline Industries Inc. (US) Adelphi Healthcare Packaging (UK) Inquire Before Buying : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before- buying/?dbmr=global-dosage-cups-market
  4. 4. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 4 • By Product Type (Printed Cups, Embossed Cups) • By Type (Disposable, Reusable) • By Capacity (<5 ml, 5-15 ml, 15-25 ml, >25 ml) • By End-User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, Health care Packaging Companies) • By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), Market Segmentation Get Exclusive Sample Report: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a- sample/?dbmr=global-dosage-cups-market
  5. 5. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 5 Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  6. 6. databridgemarketresearch.com US : +1-888-387-2818 UK : +44-161-394-0625 sales@databridgemarketresearch.com 6 About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Read Continue : http://databridgemarketresearch.com/about-us/ Contact Us : Sopan Gedam Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com

