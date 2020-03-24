Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA LAURA ESTEFANIA ARBELAEZ CARVAJAL País-ciudad: Colombia, Santiago de Cali Fecha: 24-03-2020 Instituc...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO PAGINAS -Consulta de términos ……………………………………………………………………1 -Mapa Conceptual ………………………………………………………………………2...
CONSULTA DE TERMINOS -ARTEFACTO: Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñar a...
MAPA CONCEPTUAL 2. Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñar alguna función ...
¿QUE HACER CON LA BASURA ELECTRONICA? ¿QUE ES LA BASAURA ELECTRONICA? -La basura electrónica son aquellos dispositivos ele...
CONCLUSION -Es muy importante concientizarnos sobre el daño que estamos haciendo, por deshacernos de estos productos que s...
CIBERGRAFIA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artefacto https://www.significados.com/producto/ https://conceptodefinicion.de/s...
  1. 1. TRABAJO DE TECNOLOGIA LAURA ESTEFANIA ARBELAEZ CARVAJAL País-ciudad: Colombia, Santiago de Cali Fecha: 24-03-2020 Institución educativa: Liceo Departamental Grado: 9-8
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO PAGINAS -Consulta de términos ……………………………………………………………………1 -Mapa Conceptual ………………………………………………………………………2 - ¿Qué hacer con la basura electrónica?..............................................................................3 -conclusión ………………………………………………………………………………4 -Cibergrafía………………………………………………………………………………5
  3. 3. CONSULTA DE TERMINOS -ARTEFACTO: Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñar alguna función específica. - PRODUCTO: Un producto es una cosa o un objeto producido o fabricado, algo material que se elabora de manera natural o industrial mediante un proceso, para el consumo o utilidad de los individuos. -SERVICIO: Un Servicio representa un conjunto de acciones las cuales son realizadas para servir a alguien, algo o alguna causa. Los servicios son funciones ejercidas por las personas hacia otras personas con la finalidad de que estas cumplan con la satisfacción de recibirlos. -PROCESO: Un proceso es una secuencia de pasos dispuesta con algún tipo de lógica que se enfoca en lograr algún resultado específico. - SISTEMAS TECNOLOGICOS: comprenden un conjunto de procedimientos y métodos que sirven para facilitar el trabajo del hombre dentro de un contexto de acción técnica. Las unidades que conforman un sistema tecnológico trabajan entre sí con el fin de controlar, manejar, transportar y/o controlar materiales bajo objetivos específicos 1.
  4. 4. MAPA CONCEPTUAL 2. Se entiende por artefacto cualquier objeto fabricado con cierta técnica para desempeñar alguna función específica. •ARTEFACTO Un producto es una cosa o un objeto producido o fabricado, algomaterial que se elabora de manera natural o industrial media nte un proceso, para el consumo o utilidadde los individuos. • PRODUCTO Un Serviciorepresenta unconjunto de acciones las cuales sonrealizadas para servira alguien, algo o alguna causa. Los servicios sonfunciones ejercidas por las personas haciaotras personascon la finalidadde que estas cumplanconla satisfacciónde recibirlos. • SERVICIO Un proceso es una secuencia de pasos dispuestacon algún tipo de lógica que se enfoca en lograr algún resultado específico. • PROCESO comprendenun conjuntode procedimientos ymétodos que sirvenpara facilitarel trabajodel hombre dentro de un contexto de accióntécnica. Las unidades que conformanunsistema tecnológico trabajanentre sícon el fin de controlar, manejar, transportar y/o controlar materialesbajoobjetivos específicos • SISTEMAS TECNOLOGICOS
  5. 5. ¿QUE HACER CON LA BASURA ELECTRONICA? ¿QUE ES LA BASAURA ELECTRONICA? -La basura electrónica son aquellos dispositivos electrónicos o eléctricos que llegan al final de su vida útil por lo tanto no tiene ninguna utilidad, quedando totalmente inservible el dispositivo que estés utilizando en ese momento. ¿EXISTE ALGUNA AFECTACION EN LAS BASURAS ELECTRONICAS? -La contaminación de la basura electrónica afectan la biodiversidad ambiental y la salud humana y animal. En la biodiversidad ambiental: estas máquinas electrónicas, se descomponen y envían sustancias negativas para la naturaleza está creando una contaminación, la desinformación también juega en un papel muy grande, porque as personas al no saber que hacer con ellas las botan a los caños o arroyos provocando que nos animales que viven o se producen hay mueran por la contaminación en el agua o tapan los canales residuales, o a veces suelen colocarlos en zonas verdes, contaminando esa zona en la cual se podía reproducir una planta o arbusto. La salud humana y animal : Las basura afectan la salud de los seres vivos en general ocasionándoles, Profesionales de la salud detallan los problemas que suponen para el organismo materiales como el plomo (perturbaciones en la biosíntesis de la hemoglobina y anemia, incremento de la presión sanguínea, daño a los riñones, abortos, perturbaciones del sistema nervioso y disminución de la fertilidad del hombre); el arsénico (veneno letal); el selenio (desde sarpullido e inflamación de la piel hasta dolores agudos); el cadmio (diarrea, dolor de estómago y vómito severo, fractura de huesos, daños al sistema nervioso, e incluso puede provocar cáncer); el cromo (erupciones cutáneas, malestar de estómago, úlcera, daños en riñones e hígado y cáncer de pulmón); el níquel (afecta los pulmones, provoca abortos espontáneos). ¿CUALES OBJETOS ELECTRONICOS SON MAS COMUNES QUE SEAN BASURAS ELECTRONICAS? Computadores viejos Celulares Electrodomésticos Reproductores de mp3 Memorias USB Faxes Impresoras, Etc.… 3.
  6. 6. CONCLUSION -Es muy importante concientizarnos sobre el daño que estamos haciendo, por deshacernos de estos productos que se vuelven obsoletos o no se encuentran utilidad, o no se vuelven a utilizar, conocer el daño que nos genera tenerlos cerca o botarlos en habientes naturales y los efectos que estas basuras pueden llegar a ocasionar en todos los aspectos. Una manera más viable en cómo cuidar nuestro medio ambiente y los seres vivos, es donar estos productos/basuras electrónicas, para que ellos puedan encontrar un uso a ellos, como arreglarlo para escuelas de bajos recursos sin fines de lucro, para generar una vida más útil a estos dispositivos dañados. 4.
  7. 7. CIBERGRAFIA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artefacto https://www.significados.com/producto/ https://conceptodefinicion.de/servicio/ https://definicion.mx/proceso/ https://www.lifeder.com/sistemas-tecnologicos/ 5.

