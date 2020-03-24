Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Cómo utilizar sildehare y drive? Laura Estefanía Arbelaez Carvajal País- cuidad: Colombia, Santiago de Cali Fecha:03-03-2...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. ¿Qué es sildeshare? 2. ¿Cómo se utiliza sildeshare? Resumen del video. 3. ¿Qué es Google drive? 4. ¿...
¿Qué es sildeshare? Sildeshare, es una aplicación, la cual sirve para subir/publicar nuestro archivos, documentos, present...
¿Cómo se utiliza sildeshare? Resumen del video  Para pode acceder a los servicios de esta página, es necesario tener una ...
¿Qué es Google drive? Drive, es una herramienta de Google gratuita, en la nube, con archivos, presentaciones, documentos,E...
¿Cómo se utiliza Google drive? Resumen del video  Inicias sección en tu gmail de Google,(antes de entrar tendrás que tene...
CYBERGRAFIA 1) https://youtu.be/SSR_eag-k7k 2) https://youtu.be/G1qMhesHagk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Holaaaa

34 views

Published on

Tecnologia

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Holaaaa

  1. 1. ¿Cómo utilizar sildehare y drive? Laura Estefanía Arbelaez Carvajal País- cuidad: Colombia, Santiago de Cali Fecha:03-03-20 Institución educativa: Liceo departamental Grado: 9-8
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO 1. ¿Qué es sildeshare? 2. ¿Cómo se utiliza sildeshare? Resumen del video. 3. ¿Qué es Google drive? 4. ¿Cómo se utiliza Google drive? Resumen del video. 5. Cibergrafia
  3. 3. ¿Qué es sildeshare? Sildeshare, es una aplicación, la cual sirve para subir/publicar nuestro archivos, documentos, presentaciones, Etc. De esta manera estará disponible para poder compartir el enlace/link, o está la occion de poder incrustar su código en una página Web o en un blog.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo se utiliza sildeshare? Resumen del video  Para pode acceder a los servicios de esta página, es necesario tener una cuenta en ella, si no crear una para tener acceso a dicha app  Entrar en la pestaña principal, observamos un botón naranja llamado upload Now, que nos sirve para publicar documentos, archivos y presentaciones, tocando el botón nos aparecerá la caja de búsqueda de nuestro computador  Seleccionando el archivo correspondiente para publicar, y le precionamos en el botón de “abrir”  Para subir el documento, nos aparece 2 carteles que como primera estancia: el primer cartel nos informa cuando el documento se está convirtiendo para subir/ publicar a la weed/blog, en el segundo cartel nos aparece cuando el documento ha sido publicado/subido en sildeshare  Como haremos para poder ver nuestro documento, pues nos dirigimos a la esquina superior derecha, al lado de nuestro perfil, donde aparece una fecha en la cual presionamos y nos aparece/presenta, él siguiente menú  Presionamos la opción my uploasds, después al presionar este botón ver nuestros archivos, documentos o presentaciones subidos en la weed  Podemos presenciar que cada una de las presentaciones publicadas al lado derecho podemos observar/mirar, un candado este nos va a señalar si nuestra publicación. Es pública para los demás o si es privada, (Si no queremos hacer privado tenemos que pagar en sildeshare)  Al momento de ingresar al documento, podemos notar una barra de opciones, la cual nos permite compartir en cualquier red social, gmail (nos permite enviar el documento a cualquier correo electrónico) , la opción embed (nos brinda el código para poder insertarlo en cualquier weed o blog, like (nos permite saber si nos gusta el documento) save ( es para descargar el archivo o documento en nuestros computadores o celulares.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es Google drive? Drive, es una herramienta de Google gratuita, en la nube, con archivos, presentaciones, documentos,Etc. Este herramienta nos da la opción de poder compartir archivos en grupos, páginas y blog, algo para destacar de esta herramienta es que todos tus archivos son privados, así cualquiera archivo o documento que compartas será utilizado bajo tu responsabilidad. También podemos ver las múltiples funciones de esta aplicación, como la hoja de cálculo, función de diapositivas, para guardar fotos y comparte espacio con Google fotos, todas estas ventajas solo por tener una cuenta de gmail.
  6. 6. ¿Cómo se utiliza Google drive? Resumen del video  Inicias sección en tu gmail de Google,(antes de entrar tendrás que tener bravíamente una cuenta en gmail, o crearla)  Después de ingresar a tu gmail, este nos manda a la página principal de Google, para entrar/acceder a Google drive, nos dirigimos al cuadro al lado de la campana (al presionar dicha campana), tendremos todas las aplicaciones de Google generadas por tu gmail  Precionamos enel icono de drive, al momento de ingresar nos dan unos conceptos o normas para acceder a dicho programas/aplicación, a lo último de la explicación nos muestran un video, indicando cada uso de las barras  A nuestro lado izquierdo podemos ver la barra de principal de drive, donde nos enseñará a nuevo (que es para crear documentos/ archivos), mi unidad (que nos sirve para compartir documento/archivo), podemos acceder a Google fotos, archivos recientes o destacados( por uno mismo) y papeleta (para recuperar, archivos/ documentos)  En el centro de la pantalla, se verán los archivos que vamos creando que vamos creando, si hacemos clic derecho, nos saldrá un menú escape que nos sirve para crear una nueva carpeta (podemos nombrarlas y crearlas)  Para crear un archivo de texto, se utiliza precionando, clic al botón rojo y precionando documento de texto  Al lado derecho tienes un botón de compartir este genera, un cartel avisando si la persona con la que compartiste el trabajo, puede editar, comentar o solo ver  Recuerda que al compartir, los personas quien lo redigan tengan que tener una cuenta de gmail, para poder haceder al archivo/documento.
  7. 7. CYBERGRAFIA 1) https://youtu.be/SSR_eag-k7k 2) https://youtu.be/G1qMhesHagk

×