¡Achu! Libro de Actividades
Este libro fue creado por: Gabriela Algarín Zayas, MPH Hector R. Torres Zayas, MPHE Lyanne Meléndez García, MPHE Amailie Santos Rivera, MPHE Diseñado por: Amailie Santos Rivera, MPHE 2020
Coronavirus: Fiebre Dificultad para respirar Tos Influenza: Fiebre Tos Dolor de garganta Dolor de cabeza Dolor en el cuerpo Congestion Fatiga ¿Cuales son los sintomas?
¿Como se transmite el Coronavirus y la Influenza?
veces
Sopa de letras Virus Coronavirus Influenza Agua Fiebre Tos Jabon
Lavado de manos
8 Esta p�gina fue dejada en blanco intencionalmente.
1 2 3 4 5 9
10 Esta p�gina fue dejada en blanco intencionalmente.
1-A 2-B 3-C 4-D 5-E 6-F 7-G 8-H 9-I Clave: 10-J 11-K 12-L 13-M 14-N 15-Ñ 16-O 17-P 18-Q 19-R 20-S 21-T 22-U 23-V 24-W 25-X 26-Y 27-Z Mensaje secreto
Cuando tengas deseos de estornudar o toser debes tapar tu boca con papel toalla y botarlo inmediatamente en el zafacon. Si...
Hola, mi nombre es:
Material sugerido de lectura cuarentena.
  1. 1. �Achu! Libro de Actividades
  2. 2. Este libro fue creado por: Gabriela Algar�n Zayas, MPH Hector R. Torres Zayas, MPHE Lyanne Mel�ndez Garc�a, MPHE Amailie Santos Rivera, MPHE Dise�ado por: Amailie Santos Rivera, MPHE 2020
  3. 3. 1
  4. 4. Coronavirus: Fiebre Dificultad para respirar Tos Influenza: Fiebre Tos Dolor de garganta Dolor de cabeza Dolor en el cuerpo Congestion Fatiga �Cuales son los sintomas? 2
  5. 5. 3 �Como se transmite el Coronavirus y la Influenza?
  6. 6. 4
  7. 7. - - - - - veces 5
  8. 8. Sopa de letras Virus Coronavirus Influenza Agua Fiebre Tos Jabon 6
  9. 9. Lavado de manos 7
  10. 10. 8 Esta p�gina fue dejada en blanco intencionalmente.
  11. 11. 1 2 3 4 5 9
  12. 12. 10 Esta p�gina fue dejada en blanco intencionalmente.
  13. 13. 1-A 2-B 3-C 4-D 5-E 6-F 7-G 8-H 9-I Clave: 10-J 11-K 12-L 13-M 14-N 15-N 16-O 17-P 18-Q 19-R 20-S 21-T 22-U 23-V 24-W 25-X 26-Y 27-Z Mensaje secreto ___________________ 12 1 23 1 21 5 _________ 12 1 20 ________________ 13 1 14 16 20 11
  14. 14. Cuando tengas deseos de estornudar o toser debes tapar tu boca con papel toalla y botarlo inmediatamente en el zafacon. Si no tienes papel toalla, utiliza tu codo y brazo para tapar la boca. Esto evitara llevar los germenes a otras superficies. Recuerdasiempre lavarte las manos. Intrucciones: Colorea las imagenes. 12
  15. 15. Hola, mi nombre es: 13

