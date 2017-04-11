ENGLISH 1er Grado de Secundaria
The Beginning ◦ What is your name? ◦ Where are you from? ◦ What is your hobbies? ◦ How old are you? ◦ Do you have brothers?
The magic words - Can I go to the bathroom - I don’t understand - Can you repeat that , Please? - Thank you. - I’m sorry, ...
Alphabet
The greetings ◦ Hello, Hi. ◦ Good morning ◦ Good afternoon ◦ Good nigth ◦ Good bye, Bye. ◦ See you tomorrow
The numbers
Verb to be I He She It You We They am is are Peruvian French Mexican American
Present Simple ◦ Affirmative ◦ Examples - I play soccer - He reads the books - They sleep all the time
Present Simple ◦ Negative ◦ Examples: - He doesn’t play soccer - I don’t read books - They don’t sing in spanish
Present Simple ◦ Interrogative Does he play videogames? Do you eat junk food? Do He study English?
