Psicologia

  1. 1. Función • Actividad particular que realiza una persona o una cosa dentro de un sistema de elementos, personas, relaciones, etc., con un fin determinado.
  2. 2. Psicología Educativa La psicología educativa es una rama de la psicología cuyo objeto de estudio son las formas en las que se produce el aprendizaje humano dentro de los centros educativos. De esta forma, la psicología educativa estudia cómo aprenden los estudiantes y en qué forma se desarrollan.
  3. 3. Intervención ante las necesidades educativas de los alumnos.
  4. 4. Participa en la atención educativa al desarrollo desde las primeras etapas de la vida.
  5. 5. Realiza la Evaluación Psicoeducativa.
  6. 6. • Realiza intervenciones que se refieren a la mejora de las competencias educativas de los alumnos, de las condiciones educativas y el desarrollo de las soluciones.
  7. 7. Funciones ligadas a la orientación y asesoramiento profesional y vocacional
  8. 8. Función Preventiva
  9. 9. Mejorar el acto educativo:
  10. 10. Formación y Asesoramiento Familiar.
  11. 11. Participa en el análisis de la realidad educativa, y de los factores sociales y culturales que influyen en el proceso educativo de la comunidad concreta.
  12. 12. Diseño de Planes de Intervención Comunitaria en el ámbito territorial.

