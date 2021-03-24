Boletin informativo 28 orientacion 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
P á g i n a 1 | 7 Familias Varguistas reciban un saludo afectuoso. En el mes de marzo el Gobierno Nacional inicio la vacun...
P á g i n a 2 | 7 ❖ ACTITUD ANTE LA VIDA ❖ SE DESARROLLA EN RELACIONES COTIDIANAS CON SIGO MISMO, LOS DEMÁS Y EL ENTORNO. ...
P á g i n a 3 | 7 PASO 1 Lávate las manos con agua y jabón o aplícate desinfectante o alcohol antes de ponerte el tapaboca...
P á g i n a 4 | 7 PASO 1 Lávate las manos con agua y jabón o desinféctate las manos con alcohol antes de quitarte el tapab...
P á g i n a 5 | 7 PASO 1 Lava el tapabocas reutilizable tras cada uso. Utiliza agua caliente para materiales naturales com...
P á g i n a 6 | 7 Se les recuerda a los estudiantes de grado 11, tener al día su documento de identidad este es necesario ...
P á g i n a 7 | 7 CARICATURAS Te invito a observar este video entra al link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yETRq2Zctca ...
  1. 1. P á g i n a 1 | 7 Familias Varguistas reciban un saludo afectuoso. En el mes de marzo el Gobierno Nacional inicio la vacunación para el cuerpo médico, pacientes con enfermedades crónicas y personas mayores de 80 y 75 años de edad, es una oportunidad de vida, en medio de la desesperanza que hemos sentido algunos de nosotros al perder a nuestros familiares, el no haberlos podido visitar en el hospital y mucho menos asistir a las honras fúnebres. Cada familia afectada por la COVID 19 ha tenido que despedir a sus seres queridos de maneras diferentes. Lo importante es hacer el duelo en familia, es necesario y urgente que al interior de la familia haya apoyo permanente. Mis estimados estudiantes dialoguen con sus padres, hermanos, abuelos y demás familiares, díganles lo mucho que los quieren y que siempre van a estar en sus corazones. Estas palabras los acompañaran en el caso de que tengan que hospitalizarse por el contagio del COVID-19. Familias varguitas recuerden agradecer todos los días a Dios y hagan de cada día el mejor de sus vidas, no se amarguen, ni le amarguen la vida a su familia; propongan soluciones y ayuden a ser más llevadera la estancia al interior de sus hogares. Hago un llamado a los estudiantes para que asistan a las clases virtuales, participen y si no entienden, pregunten, estoy segura que los docentes les darán las explicaciones correspondientes. No se den por vencidos. En este número van a encontrar aspectos relacionados con el cuidado y autocuidado solidario, que deben tener en cuenta en la Reapertura, Gradual, Progresiva y Segura al Colegio Luis Vargas Tejada, según los protocolos de bioseguridad aprobados por las Secretarias de Salud y Educación de Bogotá. Esa nueva realidad se debe dar con la CORRESPONSABILIDAD de los padres de familia, acudientes y/o cuidadores de los menores de edad. Los invito a leer, a reflexionar y a opinar sobre los temas que se tratan en este Boletín el cual estará disponible los últimos viernes de cada mes en la página Web del colegio, pestaña COMUNIDAD. Un Fuerte abrazo Ibeth Susana Infante Garzón. Docente Orientadora. iinfante@educacionbogota.edu.co EL ORIENTADOR ESCOLAR VARGUISTA - SEDE A BOLETÍN INFORMATIVO No. 28 Marzo - 2021 SALUDO
  2. 2. P á g i n a 2 | 7 ❖ ACTITUD ANTE LA VIDA ❖ SE DESARROLLA EN RELACIONES COTIDIANAS CON SIGO MISMO, LOS DEMÁS Y EL ENTORNO. ❖ IMPLICA: (ATENCIÓN, PREOCUPACIÓN, APOYO Y PREVENCIÓN). ❖ CUIDADO DE SI MISMO. ❖ ES PROCURAR EL BIENESTAR EN TODAS LAS DIMENSIONES (CUERPO, MENTE, ESPÍRITU E INTELECTO). ➢ ES UN VALOR ➢ CAPACIDAD DE ACTUAR COMO UN TODO. ➢ SE BASA EN EL RESPETO Y LA EMPATÍA. ➢ ES BRINDAR AYUDA Y APOYO. “El modelo para la Reapertura GPS tiene en cuenta que: (1) el ingreso es por grupos y según el aislamiento de condiciones de bioseguridad. (2) se dé preferencia a las edades menores y población con mayores restricciones para llevar a cabo una educación remota. (3) se conformen grupos para controlar las interacciones y minimizar las rotaciones y se mantengan jornadas fijas cuya duración pueda aumentar o disminuir de manera gradual y (4) así mismo, se promueva de manera permanente, las prácticas de cuidado y autocuidado solidario como lavado de manos, distanciamiento físico, uso correcto de tapabocas que ajusten y cubran todo el tiempo nariz y boca, ventilación abundante y permanente de los espacios escolares seguros, lo cual es fundamental para disminuir la probabilidad de contagio”. Circular N° 003 del 10 de febrero de 2021. Secretaría de Educación del Distrito de Bogotá. PROMOCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN
  3. 3. P á g i n a 3 | 7 PASO 1 Lávate las manos con agua y jabón o aplícate desinfectante o alcohol antes de ponerte el tapabocas. PASO 2 No te toques el tapabocas mientras lo llevas puesto. Si lo haces sin querer, lávate o desinféctate las manos inmediatamente. PASO 3 Asegúrate de que la nariz, la boca y el mentón queden completamente cubiertos. No deben quedar espacios entre ellos. PASO 4 No compartas el tapabocas bajo ninguna circunstancia. PROMOCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN
  4. 4. P á g i n a 4 | 7 PASO 1 Lávate las manos con agua y jabón o desinféctate las manos con alcohol antes de quitarte el tapabocas. PASO 2 Quítate el tapabocas tirando del elástico de las orejas. Para prevenir la contaminación, no lo bajes hasta el mentón PASO 3 Cuando te quites el tapabocas dóblalo de manera que la parte en contacto con la boca quede hacia adentro. PASO 4 Si el tapabocas es desechable, enróllalo en un pañuelo desechable y mételo en una bolsa sellada. PROMOCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN
  5. 5. P á g i n a 5 | 7 PASO 1 Lava el tapabocas reutilizable tras cada uso. Utiliza agua caliente para materiales naturales como el algodón. PASO 2 Usa detergente normal para la ropa. PASO 3 Pon a secar el tapabocas al aire libre y procura plancharlo para esterilizarlo. Lleva tapabocas de sobre en una bolsa sellada. Para ti o para otra persona. Es fundamental conocer la forma correcta de usar el tapabocas, lavar las manos y mantener la distancia de forma colaborativa. El uso incorrecto del tapabocas, la cercanía entre dos o más personas y no lavarnos con frecuencia las manos aumenta el riesgo de transmisión del virus. Adaptación del taller cuidado y autocuidado solidario en el marco del R-GPS. realizado por la Psicóloga invitada Lenis Adriana Beltrán Gutiérrez. Febrero de 2021. PROMOCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN
  6. 6. P á g i n a 6 | 7 Se les recuerda a los estudiantes de grado 11, tener al día su documento de identidad este es necesario para la Inscripción a las pruebas SABER 11 realizadas por el ICFES. La tarjeta de identidad, contraseña de registraduría y cédula de ciudadanía son los únicos documentos que acepta el ICFES. La Orientadora Escolar les estará enviando un formulario para que lo diligencien y así en el momento de realizar la inscripción se tengan los datos reales de cada estudiante, esto ayudará a hacer la correspondiente trazabilidad con el SIMAT del colegio y los datos que tiene el ICFES de la matricula de los estudiantes de grado 11 año 2021. Los días 23, 24 y 25 de febrero Orientación Escolar organizó y realizó un taller sobre cuidado y autocuidado solidario en el marco del R-GPS, con la participación de los estudiantes de la Sede “A” del colegio, en compañía de algunos directores de grupo. Se les recomienda a los cursos y directores de grupo que no asistieron leer este boletín y el del mes de abril ya que se reforzarán los temas tratados en el mencionado taller. RUTA A TENER EN CUENTA EN CASO DE CONTAGIO POR COVID-19 CORRESPONSABILIDAD POR PARTE DE LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA: Se pide el favor a los padres de familia hacer el reporte de los hijos matriculados en el colegio que tengan síntomas gripales, o que hayan sido diagnosticados con COVID POSITIVO, enviar la información al correo institucional de Coordinación y Orientación. Anexando los siguientes datos: 1. Nombres y apellidos completos. 2. Documento de identidad. 3. Edad. 4. Síntomas. 5. Fecha de resultados de la PRUEBA si fue POSITIVA para COVID. 6. Dirección, Barrio y Localidad. 7. Celular y teléfono fijo. 8. Personas afectadas si las hay: Nombres y apellidos completos, relación (padre, madre, hermanos, abuelos, etc.), Tipo de documento y número de identificación. 9. Presentar oportunamente a Coordinación la correspondiente INCAPACIDAD MÉDICA de la EPS, en caso de ser positivo para COVID o de ser diagnosticado por otra enfermedad, para que la Coordinadora pueda hacer el direccionamiento pertinente a los docentes. María Nilse González Vásquez. Coordinadora. mngonzalez@educacionbogota.edu.co (Coordinación) Ibeth Susana Infante Garzón. Orientadora. iinfante@educacionbogota.edu.co (Orientación) PARA TENER EN CUENTA
  7. 7. P á g i n a 7 | 7 CARICATURAS Te invito a observar este video entra al link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yETRq2Zctca Orientación escolar invita a estudiantes y padres de familia para que escriban poemas, cuentos, historias de vida y dibujen caricaturas enviándolos a la dirección electrónica: iinfante@educacionbogota.edu.co Los mejores escritos y caricaturas serán publicados en este Boletín. ¡ANIMATE! PASATIEMPOS

