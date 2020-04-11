5 10a exercise_index the patterns of ca_f2_ex on saed

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Exercise: indexing patterns of CaF2
h k l d I F 1 1 1 3.15349 83.73 61.89 2 0 0 2.731 0.11 3.07 2 2 0 1.93111 100 96.55 3 1 1 1.64685 31.44 46.49 2 2 2 1.5767...
We are going to index these patterns: Start with easiest: highest symmetry or smallest interreflection distances = usually...
First pattern: Apparent symmetry: 4-fold
a b c Along which direction does the 4-old axis lie in a cubic system? <001> <011> <111> b a c CaF2
probably this is <001> (Cubic: [100], [010], [001] equivalent = <001>)
To do: measure the distances, compare to list d-hkl, index consistently. length scalebar = R (in mm) here it depends on yo...
Now calculate the L for your own case and use that for the following slides. Step 2: measure the distance of two reflecti...
To do: measure the distances, compare to list d-hkl, index. Step 3: look up in the table to which reflection this correspo...
Keep in mind: d-values for all equivalent {hkl}! Step 4: make the indexation consistent 100 010 1 2 If point 1 is 200 then...
100 010 200020
Step 5: calculate the zone-index [100] [010] [001] 010 200020
Next zone Which one would be easiest next? 2 3 4
Next zone: with reflections closest to the central beam. Because reflections far from the central beam: lower d-values lar...
Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding d-value Point 1 d 2.57 Å 2.75 Å...
Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds 110 200 111 110 200 111 Point 1 d = 3.15 Å Point 2 d = 2.73 Å hk...
Make the indexation in a consistent manner. 1 2 Point 2 should be indexed as 200 020 200 all are correct - (see next slide...
Consistency: This is a tilt series... ...so the common row needs to have the same indices in all patterns 200 200 200 200
Consistency: 2001 Point 1 should be indexed as 111 111 111 all of the above are allowed - -- (see next slide why)
Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 1 and 3 have the same d-value + relation between 1 and 3 = vector 200 you need two indic...
Consistency: 200 111 111 - Also: sum = 022. 022 Side-remark: if 𝑔 perpendicular to 𝑔200 then type of reflection indeed nee...
Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- 311 - then point 3 would be 311 111
Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- point 3 = 311-
Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- point 3 = 311- d311 ≠ dpoint3- but
Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 for point 1- point 3 = 311- d311 ≠ dpoint3- but
Calculate the zone-index The zone-index is: [011] [011] 200 111 111 - 022 -
...this helps to index the two remaining patterns!!! Consistency: This is a tilt series...
a b c The crystallite is threedimensional.
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,...
0,4,0 0,4,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 1,5,1 0,2,2 1,5,3 0,2,4 1,3,1 0,0,2 1,3,3 0,0,4 2,4,0 1,1,1 2,4,2 1,1,3 2,4,4 2,2,0 3,5,1 2,2,2 3,...
0,4,4 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,5,3 1,5,1 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,2,0 1,3,3 1,3,1 0,0,4 0,0,2 2,4,4 2,4,2 2,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 2,2,4 2,...
0,4,4 0,4,2 0,4,0 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,2,0 0,0,4 0,0,2 1,5,3 1,5,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,1,3 1,1,1 2,4,4 2,4,2 2,4,0 2,2,4 2,2,2 2,2,0 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,...
Right upper zone: Point 2 d 1.22 Å 1.11 Å 1.05 Å Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate ...
Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds: We know already it is either 151 or 131 or 042 or 153 1.05 Å 15...
If this were not a tilt series... Point 2 could have been at first sight both 115 and 333... In this case: Can compare the...
Calculate the zone-index The zone-index is: [0 2 10] [0 1 5] [0 1 5] 200 151 -
[001] [015]- [013] - [012]- [035]- [011]- 010 031 051 053 What if you didn’t know the material? You would just need to che...
Pattern bottom left: Point 2 d Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding ...
Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds. We know already it is either: 151 or 131 or 042 or 153 1.65 Å 1...
The indexation is indeed consistent. 200 2 3 4 Same reasoning: if 2 is 131, then 3 is 131, and 4 is 062. All consistent wi...
Calculate the zone-index = [013] = in agreement with sections scheme - 200 131 062
Make your analysis easier by not taking ED patterns from separate crystals, but taking different ED patterns from the same...
So now you have indexed these four patterns. 200 131 200 151 200111 200020 [001] [015] - [013] - [011] -
...indexed patterns give you info on fase, orientation, cell parameters,... 200 131 200 151 200111 200020 [001] [015] - [0...
What if you do not have any prior knowledge when you have to index? Analyse the patterns  try to propose basis vectors (F...
If we do not know the space group, the next step would be to determine it! (maybe you started from 0 or you had only cell ...
  1. 1. Exercise: indexing patterns of CaF2
  2. 2. h k l d I F 1 1 1 3.15349 83.73 61.89 2 0 0 2.731 0.11 3.07 2 2 0 1.93111 100 96.55 3 1 1 1.64685 31.44 46.49 2 2 2 1.57674 0.2 6.81 4 0 0 1.3655 12.69 74.25 3 3 1 1.25307 11.35 38.65 4 2 0 1.22134 0.54 8.67 4 2 2 1.11493 23.75 61.87 5 1 1 1.05116 6.88 34.2 3 3 3 1.05116 2.29 34.2 You need this table made for CaF2
  3. 3. We are going to index these patterns: Start with easiest: highest symmetry or smallest interreflection distances = usually lower zone indices (“main zones”)
  4. 4. First pattern: Apparent symmetry: 4-fold
  5. 5. a b c Along which direction does the 4-old axis lie in a cubic system? <001> <011> <111> b a c CaF2
  6. 6. probably this is <001> (Cubic: [100], [010], [001] equivalent = <001>)
  7. 7. To do: measure the distances, compare to list d-hkl, index consistently. length scalebar = R (in mm) here it depends on your print/screen size, so let us suppose it is 45.5 mm Step 1: Use the scalebar for the conversion factor to 1/d-values. equal to 1/0.08 nm R.d=L then L would be 36.4 mmÅ 53.8 mmÅ 0.02 mmÅ
  8. 8. Now calculate the L for your own case and use that for the following slides. Step 2: measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding d-value Point 1 d 5.46 Å 3.15 Å 2.73 Å Point 2 d 5.46 Å 3.15 Å 2.73 Å 1 2
  9. 9. To do: measure the distances, compare to list d-hkl, index. Step 3: look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds 100 110 200 Point 1 d Point 2 d Point 1 hkl Point 2 hkl 1 2 5.46 Å 3.15 Å 2.73 Å 5.46 Å 3.15 Å 2.73 Å 100 110 200
  10. 10. Keep in mind: d-values for all equivalent {hkl}! Step 4: make the indexation consistent 100 010 1 2 If point 1 is 200 then point 2 is 020 or 002. Choose and stick to your choice.
  11. 11. 100 010 200020
  12. 12. Step 5: calculate the zone-index [100] [010] [001] 010 200020
  13. 13. Next zone Which one would be easiest next? 2 3 4
  14. 14. Next zone: with reflections closest to the central beam. Because reflections far from the central beam: lower d-values larger amount of possible matches of hkl to this d difficult to conclude which one is correct index!
  15. 15. Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding d-value Point 1 d 2.57 Å 2.75 Å 3.15 Å Point 2 d 1 2 2.57 Å 2.73 Å 3.15 Å
  16. 16. Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds 110 200 111 110 200 111 Point 1 d = 3.15 Å Point 2 d = 2.73 Å hkl hkl 1 2
  17. 17. Make the indexation in a consistent manner. 1 2 Point 2 should be indexed as 200 020 200 all are correct - (see next slide why)
  18. 18. Consistency: This is a tilt series... ...so the common row needs to have the same indices in all patterns 200 200 200 200
  19. 19. Consistency: 2001 Point 1 should be indexed as 111 111 111 all of the above are allowed - -- (see next slide why)
  20. 20. Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 1 and 3 have the same d-value + relation between 1 and 3 = vector 200 you need two indices such that h1 k1 l1 = h3+2 k3 l3 (also possible 111 and 111, make a choice and stick to it for the following patterns) - - - - -
  21. 21. Consistency: 200 111 111 - Also: sum = 022. 022 Side-remark: if 𝑔 perpendicular to 𝑔200 then type of reflection indeed needs to be of type 0kl.
  22. 22. Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- 311 - then point 3 would be 311 111
  23. 23. Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- point 3 = 311-
  24. 24. Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 were point 1- point 3 = 311- d311 ≠ dpoint3- but
  25. 25. Consistency: 200111 111 - 1 200 3 If 111 for point 1- point 3 = 311- d311 ≠ dpoint3- but
  26. 26. Calculate the zone-index The zone-index is: [011] [011] 200 111 111 - 022 -
  27. 27. ...this helps to index the two remaining patterns!!! Consistency: This is a tilt series...
  28. 28. a b c The crystallite is threedimensional.
  29. 29. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] So, the reciprocal lattice is threedimensional.
  30. 30. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] ED patterns are sections of reciprocal space. [001] This section is the [001] zone.
  31. 31. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [011] - This section is the [011] zone: -
  32. 32. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [001] [011] - We tilt from [001] to [011]: -
  33. 33. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [001] [011] - So the tilt series gives pattern of consecutive sections between these two end zones Closest is 020.
  34. 34. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] - [011] - x 051 Closest is 151.
  35. 35. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [011] [001] [013] -x 031 Closest is 131.
  36. 36. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [011] [001] x 021 [012] - 042 Closest is 042.
  37. 37. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [011] [001] [035] - x 053 Closest is 153.
  38. 38. 0,4,0 0,4,2 1,5,1 0,4,4 1,5,3 0,2,0 0,2,2 1,3,1 0,2,4 2,4,0 1,3,3 2,4,2 3,5,1 0,0,2 2,4,4 1,1,1 3,5,3 0,0,4 2,2,0 1,1,3 2,2,2 3,3,1 2,2,4 4,4,0 3,3,3 2,0,0 4,4,2 5,5,1 2,0,2 4,4,4 3,1,1 5,5,3 2,0,4 4,2,0 3,1,3 4,2,2 5,3,1 4,2,4 5,3,3 4,0,0 4,0,2 5,1,1 4,0,4 5,1,3 Zone axis : [0,0,0] [001] [011] - Closest is 111. Perpendicular is 022.
  39. 39. 0,4,0 0,4,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 1,5,1 0,2,2 1,5,3 0,2,4 1,3,1 0,0,2 1,3,3 0,0,4 2,4,0 1,1,1 2,4,2 1,1,3 2,4,4 2,2,0 3,5,1 2,2,2 3,5,3 2,2,4 2,0,0 3,3,1 2,0,2 3,3,3 2,0,4 4,4,0 3,1,1 4,4,2 3,1,3 4,4,4 4,2,0 5,5,1 4,2,2 5,5,3 4,2,4 4,0,0 5,3,1 4,0,2 5,3,3 4,0,4 5,1,1 5,1,3 We can also see this in projection go through slides 39-42 in continuous manner
  40. 40. 0,4,4 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,5,3 1,5,1 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,2,0 1,3,3 1,3,1 0,0,4 0,0,2 2,4,4 2,4,2 2,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 2,2,4 2,2,2 2,2,0 3,3,3 3,3,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,0,0 4,4,4 4,4,2 4,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 4,2,4 4,2,2 4,2,0 5,3,3 5,3,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,0,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 We can also see this in projection
  41. 41. 0,4,4 0,4,2 0,4,0 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,2,0 0,0,4 0,0,2 1,5,3 1,5,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,1,3 1,1,1 2,4,4 2,4,2 2,4,0 2,2,4 2,2,2 2,2,0 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,0,0 3,5,3 3,5,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,1,3 3,1,1 4,4,4 4,4,2 4,4,0 4,2,4 4,2,2 4,2,0 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,0,0 5,5,3 5,5,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,1,3 5,1,1 Zone axis : [0,0,0] We can also see this in projection
  42. 42. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] We can also see this in projection which is easier to draw manually...
  43. 43. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] -
  44. 44. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] - [013] -
  45. 45. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] - [013] - [012] -
  46. 46. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] - [013] - [012] - [035] -
  47. 47. 0,0,4 0,0,2 0,2,4 0,2,2 0,4,4 0,2,0 0,4,2 0,4,0 1,1,3 1,1,1 1,3,3 1,3,1 1,5,3 1,5,1 2,0,4 2,0,2 2,2,4 2,0,0 2,2,2 2,4,4 2,2,0 2,4,2 2,4,0 3,1,3 3,1,1 3,3,3 3,3,1 3,5,3 3,5,1 4,0,4 4,0,2 4,2,4 4,0,0 4,2,2 4,4,4 4,2,0 4,4,2 4,4,0 5,1,3 5,1,1 5,3,3 5,3,1 5,5,3 5,5,1 xis : [0,0,0] [001] [015] - [013] - [012] - [035] - [011] -
  48. 48. Right upper zone: Point 2 d 1.22 Å 1.11 Å 1.05 Å Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding d-value We already know the first point: 200. 200 2
  49. 49. Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds: We know already it is either 151 or 131 or 042 or 153 1.05 Å 151 131 042 Point 2 d Point 2 hkl 200 2
  50. 50. If this were not a tilt series... Point 2 could have been at first sight both 115 and 333... In this case: Can compare the experimental angles between reflections to the theoretical angles -either formulas from any standard crystallography work -or simply simulate the different zones calculated for the different options (JEMS, CrystalKit, Carine,...) to check this Or in this particular case of 333: you would need to see 111 and 222 at 1/3 and 2/3 of the distance.
  51. 51. Calculate the zone-index The zone-index is: [0 2 10] [0 1 5] [0 1 5] 200 151 -
  52. 52. [001] [015]- [013] - [012]- [035]- [011]- 010 031 051 053 What if you didn’t know the material? You would just need to check more possibilities: 043 032 041021 [025]- 052 [014]- [023]- [034]- When indexed correctly, the patterns in between have to give you one of these as zone-index. 011
  53. 53. Pattern bottom left: Point 2 d Measure the distance of two reflections, not on the same line, calculate the corresponding d-value 200 2 1.65 Å 1.58 Å 1.37 Å
  54. 54. Look up in the table to which reflection this corresponds. We know already it is either: 151 or 131 or 042 or 153 1.65 Å 113 131 311 Point 2 d Point 2 hkl 200 2
  55. 55. The indexation is indeed consistent. 200 2 3 4 Same reasoning: if 2 is 131, then 3 is 131, and 4 is 062. All consistent with each other (cf. explanation previous pattern). -
  56. 56. Calculate the zone-index = [013] = in agreement with sections scheme - 200 131 062
  57. 57. Make your analysis easier by not taking ED patterns from separate crystals, but taking different ED patterns from the same crystallite, if possible. =“Tilt series”
  58. 58. So now you have indexed these four patterns. 200 131 200 151 200111 200020 [001] [015] - [013] - [011] -
  59. 59. ...indexed patterns give you info on fase, orientation, cell parameters,... 200 131 200 151 200111 200020 [001] [015] - [013] - [011] -
  60. 60. What if you do not have any prior knowledge when you have to index? Analyse the patterns  try to propose basis vectors (For example reflections closest to the central beam) Same system as previous slides: can you index all reflections? If not, adapt your choice of basis vectors and try again.
  61. 61. If we do not know the space group, the next step would be to determine it! (maybe you started from 0 or you had only cell parameters from XRD or...) 200 131 200 151 200111 200020 [001] [015] - [013] - [011] -

