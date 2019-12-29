Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet The Widow Spy Audiobook free | The Widow Spy Au...
The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet The Widow Spy is the firsthand account of a tru...
The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet Written By: Martha D. Peterson. Narrated By: La...
The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet Download Full Version The Widow Spy Audio OR Do...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet

2 views

Published on

The Widow Spy Audiobook free | The Widow Spy Audiobook download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet

  1. 1. The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet The Widow Spy Audiobook free | The Widow Spy Audiobook download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet The Widow Spy is the firsthand account of a true Cold War spy operation in Moscow, told exclusively by the CIA case officer who lived this experience. Martha D. Peterson was one of the first women to be assigned to Moscow, a very difficult operational environment. Her story begins in Laos during the Vietnam War where she accompanied her husband, a CIA officer. She describes their life in a small city in Laos, ending with the tragic death of her husband. Then her own thirty-year career begins in Moscow, where she walks the dark streets alone, placing dead-drops and escaping the relentless eye of the KGB. Experience her arrest and detention in Lyubianka Prison, as only she can relate it. What she reveals in The Widow Spy has never been told.
  3. 3. The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet Written By: Martha D. Peterson. Narrated By: Laural Merlington Publisher: Tantor Media Date: June 2018 Duration: 9 hours 47 minutes
  4. 4. The Widow Spy Audiobook free download | The Widow Spy Audiobook for tablet Download Full Version The Widow Spy Audio OR Download

×