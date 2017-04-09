‘Connection Not Found’ A teenage outcast desperate to be like everybody else in high school buys a smartphone to keep up w...
Connection not-found Pitch

Drama Pitch

  1. 1. ‘Connection Not Found’ A teenage outcast desperate to be like everybody else in high school buys a smartphone to keep up with the modern trends of social networking in a society where it appears everybody has their life revolving around by mobile phones until he meets an older girl who shows him a better way of living.
  2. 2. Structure Plot Structure • Two main characters confront each other • Building of a relationship • Conflict leading to Harley disappearing • Conclusion of relationship Two characters • Harley • Simon Locations • Local Park • Museum • Cemetery • Simons House
  3. 3. ‘Connection Not Found’ • Shots - Close up personal shots of both characters to show their relationships. • Uplifting, inspiring montage of travelling to locations/time passing by. • Sound - Positive, dream like tone to express the happiness of the main character.
  4. 4. Influences • Simon: Awkward Teenager - Sing Street/Submarine • Harley: Quirky Love Interest – 500 Days of Summer/Scott Pilgrim VS The World
  5. 5. Foreseeable Challenges • Permission for locations • Weather • Availability of actors • Unoriginal idea

