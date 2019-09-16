Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO DESIGN POWERFUL QUESTIONS
LEADERS HAVE 2 CHOICES: 1. QUESTIONS 2. ANSWERS
QUESTIONS OPEN POSSIBILITY.
ANSWERS ARE THE END.
LEADERSHIP IS NOT ABOUT KNOWING ALL THE ANSWERS.
LEADERSHIP IS ABOUT FINDING THE QUESTIONS.
PRACTICE BEING A NOT KNOWER.
NOT KNOWING TAKES THE PRESSURE OFF.
WHEN YOUR JUDGY VOICE SHOWS UP, GET CURIOUS.
CURIOUSITY AND JUDGEMENT CAN’T FIT IN THE SAME SPACE.
SLOW DOWN SO YOU CAN MOVE FAST.
SLOW DOWN SO YOU CAN GET DONE EARLY.
NEVER PLAN A CONVERSATION WITHOUT A B.F.Q.
YOU NEED A BIG FOCUS QUESTION.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. POWERFUL.
TECHNICAL Q. HAS ONE ANSWER. POWERFUL Q. HAS NO CLEAR ANSWERS.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. DO WHAT YOU WANT IT TO DO.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. INSPIRE MORE QUESTIONS.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. SURPRISE AND DELIGHT.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. SHATTER MENTAL MODELS.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. CHANGE PERSPECTIVE.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. INVITE VULNERABLE SPACE.
MAKE YOUR B.F.Q. OPEN POSSIBLITY.
HOW TO BUILD A POWERFUL B.F.Q.
WRITE DOWN AS MANY QUESTIONS AS YOU POSSIBLY CAN.
FOLLOW FOUR STEPS 1. WHAT’S IT FOR? 2. WHO’S IT FOR? 3. WHERE’S IT FOR? 4. HOW WILL IT DRAW PEOPLE IN?
YOUR BFQ MUST DO JUST ONE THING YOU NEED IT TO DO.
YOUR BFQ MUST INCLUDE EVERYONE YOU WANT IT TO INCLUDE.
YOUR BFQ MUST INCLUDE NO ONE YOU DON’T WANT IT TO.
YOUR BFQ MUST NAME THE PLAYING FIELD YOU WANT.
YOUR BFQ MUST NAME WHAT’S OUT OF BOUNDS.
EVERY QUESTION MAKES ASSUMPTIONS. WHICH DO YOU WANT IN YOURS?
YOUR BFQ MUST BE GENUINE. (IF YOU KNOW THE ANSWER, IT IS NOT REAL.)
STEP BACK AND WRITE A BETTER DRAFT.
NEVER BE AFRAID TO ASK A FRIEND FOR HELP.
BEWARE OF BFQ DANGER WORDS: CAN, SHOULD, WHY.
TRUST BFQ MAGIC WORDS: HOW MIGHT WE...
KEEP SOME POWERFUL POCKET QUESTIONS.
FOR WHEN YOU NEED A POWERFUL QUESTION ON THE SPOT.
GATHER AND CARRY SOME POWERFUL QUESTIONS IN YOUR POCKET.
ASKING POWERFUL QUESTIONS IS A PRACTICE.
Make your questions powerful
You can be a better leader by building powerful questions.

