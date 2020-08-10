Detours on the Leadership Path

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What We Will Cover • This will focus on behavior, performance and how you respond to the given situation
What We Will Cover • Obstacles, bumps and missteps • Being passed over or stagnant • Sometimes it’s just not a good fit • ...
What We Will Cover • Being separated from employment • Own it • Get back in the driver’s seat • Time to put it in gear and...
What We Will Not Cover • You have rights, but we will not be getting into that
Learning Objectives • The Road from Here to There: Strategies for dealing with minor and major setbacks • Watch the Road: ...
What do you want out of this session? Do you feel you’re passed over or stagnant? Do you feel you cope with adversity well?
Just a little bit about me and why I’m talking about this
Obstacles, Bumps and Missteps • Poor employee evaluation • Being placed on a PIP • Failed project or program • Involved in...
Obstacles, Bumps and Missteps • These do not have to be career killers • You’re not the only one to ever fail, screw-up, n...
“Minor” issues • Some obstacles, bumps and missteps – how do you overcome them? • Listen to constructive criticism – liste...
Signs of “Minor” issues • Feeling bored and/or tired • Feeling obsolete or in a rut • Feeling like you’re not the high per...
Owning “Minor” issues • Is it about performance? Create your own PIP if one is not created for you • Ask for guidance – a ...
“Major” issues: Loss of Job • Surprise or could you see it coming? • Was it for performance, behavior, or due to other cir...
Owning “Major” issues • If for performance: • Honestly assess the situation • Did you violate any policies or laws? • Were...
“All the adversity I've had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles have strengthened me. You may not realize it when it...
Take Stock and Understand What Makes Your Motor Run • Find or rediscover your passion - why did you get into this line of ...
Know Your Core Values • Do a Values Clarification exercise
Tune Up! • Take those results and articulate in your own words your values and mission
Could Come in Handy Down the Road
Getting Back on the Road • Take the time to describe the job that’s right for you • Look for jobs for which you are qualif...
Looking for that Next Ride • Initial Interview (usually technical and experience) • Be authentic and express your passion ...
What Did I Learn from My Trip? • If you’re unhappy it affects those close to you • Losing your job doesn’t have to be a ca...
“Life is too short to spend time – 40 hours a week, 80 hours a week – working in an unpleasant situation. I don’t want to ...
Don’t Forget to Pack . . . • Your sense of humor- don’t take yourself too seriously • Your integrity – honesty and moral p...
Stay Engaged • Share what you have learned – own your story • Practice Active Listening • Get involved in your professiona...
Bumper Stickers “I may never have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be.“ Douglas ...
Manuals, Maps and Travel Guides
Detours on the Leadership Path

