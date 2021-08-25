Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Problem Solving and Decision Making Techniques Lecture for PRDP Beneficiaries Aug. 25, 2021
Problem Solving Techniques
Pareto Principles Contributions to Quality Management • Pareto principle: In 1941, Juran applied the Pareto principle to q...
One habit that high achievers have is the ability to focus on the tasks that will give them the greatest benefits. By bein...
80% of what you get is from the 20% of what you do
• 80 % defects, 20% causes • 80% crimes, 20 % criminals • 80% profit, 20 % clients • 80% used of the time, 20% clothes • 8...
MoSCoW is a popular prioritization system used in product management, software development, and business analysis. Must ha...
S A T I S F A C T I O N OPTIONs 70% Customer Satisfaction P1 P2 P4 P 3 P 5 P 6 45% 35% 10% 4% 4% 2% 9% 7% 2 .8 .8 .4 P1 (9...
the trivial many activities (80%) The law of the vital few (20%).
Summary and Conclusions The Pareto principle (also known as the 80/20 rule), denotes that roughly 80% of the outcomes occu...
Breakout Group 2 Pareto Principles 80/20 Rule Facilitator: Josefina B. Bitonio
How to run 5 Whys 1. Group people with practical experience. 2. Select a leader 3. Ask “why” 5 x 4. Discuss workable solut...
Possible Problems: 1. Decreasing farm productivity 2. Resistance of stakeholders to organize a cooperative 3. High cost of...
FlowChart • American engineer Frank Gilbreth is widely believed to be the first person to document a process flow, having ...
https://www.conceptdraw.com/examples/significance-of-a-flowchart-in-problem-solving
Flow charts tend to consist of four main symbols, linked with arrows that show the direction of flow: Start 2. Rectangles,...
3. Diamonds, which highlight where you must make a decision. Yes No 4. Parallelograms, which show input and output. This c...
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/E-farming- Process-Flowchart-4-CONCLUSION-This-Project- will-thus-pave-the-way-for-an_...
Brainstorming
Breakout Session #4 Facilitator: Dir. Marieta Hwang
• Farming Operation • Organization of Cooperative • Post harvest Handling of Produce • Waste recycling • Agricultural prac...
Situational Analysis Problem Analysis Dicision Analysis Potential Problem Analysis
Reference • http://www.differencebetween.net/language/differe nce-between-issue-and-problem/ • https://www.youtube.com/wat...
Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools
Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools
Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools
Government & Nonprofit
Aug. 25, 2021
Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools

Government & Nonprofit
Aug. 25, 2021
15 views

Lecture Presentation for PRDP Beneficiaires
Aug 25, 2021

Pareto and Flowchart Problem Analysis Tools

  1. 1. Problem Solving and Decision Making Techniques Lecture for PRDP Beneficiaries Aug. 25, 2021
  2. 2. Problem Solving Techniques
  3. 3. Pareto Principles Contributions to Quality Management • Pareto principle: In 1941, Juran applied the Pareto principle to quality concerns in the organization: 20% of the causes are responsible for creating 80% of the problems. This is also popularly quoted as “the vital few and the trivial many.” Dr. Joseph Moses Juran (1904) Quality Guru
  4. 4. One habit that high achievers have is the ability to focus on the tasks that will give them the greatest benefits. By being able to do the right tasks, you will avoid wasting time on things that don’t matter ( As common sense as that may seem, the majority of us are not consciously aware of this. The Pareto Principle, more popularly known as the 80/20 rule, will make you more conscious about how you should spend your time. The law of the vital few (20%). the trivial many activities (80%)
  5. 5. 80% of what you get is from the 20% of what you do
  6. 6. • 80 % defects, 20% causes • 80% crimes, 20 % criminals • 80% profit, 20 % clients • 80% used of the time, 20% clothes • 80% divorcees, 20 % married • 80% Peso values, 20% product
  7. 7. MoSCoW is a popular prioritization system used in product management, software development, and business analysis. Must have are the most important and urgent features Should have are important items Could have can be delayed for some time. Wouldn’t have are the features with the lowest priority
  8. 8. S A T I S F A C T I O N OPTIONs 70% Customer Satisfaction P1 P2 P4 P 3 P 5 P 6 45% 35% 10% 4% 4% 2% 9% 7% 2 .8 .8 .4 P1 (9) + P2 (7) + P3 (2) = 18% 98% the trivial many activities (80%) The law of the vital few (20%). MH MH MH
  9. 9. the trivial many activities (80%) The law of the vital few (20%).
  10. 10. Summary and Conclusions The Pareto principle (also known as the 80/20 rule), denotes that roughly 80% of the outcomes occur as a result of 20% of the causes. For example, the Pareto principle means that 20% of the customers will generally be responsible for generating 80% of a store’s revenue, and that 20% of the software bugs will be responsible for 80% of the user complaints. You can use the Pareto principle in order to work more efficiently, by focusing your efforts on the areas that will allow you to generate more positive outcomes or eliminate more negative ones. Pareto distributions don’t always involve a perfect 80/20 split, so the key thing that you should look for are areas where a small portion of the causes is responsible for a large portion of the outcomes. I f you’re using the Pareto principle in order to make a long-term process more efficient, you should reevaluate your situation periodically, and reapply this principle each time.
  11. 11. Breakout Group 2 Pareto Principles 80/20 Rule Facilitator: Josefina B. Bitonio
  12. 12. How to run 5 Whys 1. Group people with practical experience. 2. Select a leader 3. Ask “why” 5 x 4. Discuss workable solution
  13. 13. Possible Problems: 1. Decreasing farm productivity 2. Resistance of stakeholders to organize a cooperative 3. High cost of inputs 4. Few young people see a future for themselves in agriculture or rural areas. 5 Lack access to credit 6. Ageing smallholder farmers 7. Lack knowledge of environmentally friendly production methods 8 No market to sell their produce 9 Food insecurity 10. No available labor to help in farming activities
  14. 14. FlowChart • American engineer Frank Gilbreth is widely believed to be the first person to document a process flow, having introduced the concept of a "Process Chart" to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 1921. • Flow charts are a useful tool in these situations, as they make a process easy to understand at a glance. Using just a few words and some simple symbols, they show clearly what happens at each stage and how this affects other decisions and actions.
  15. 15. https://www.conceptdraw.com/examples/significance-of-a-flowchart-in-problem-solving
  16. 16. Flow charts tend to consist of four main symbols, linked with arrows that show the direction of flow: Start 2. Rectangles, which show instructions or actions. 1. Elongated circles, which signify the start or end of a process. Example Task
  17. 17. 3. Diamonds, which highlight where you must make a decision. Yes No 4. Parallelograms, which show input and output. This can include materials, services or people. Example input & output Example Decision
  18. 18. https://www.researchgate.net/figure/E-farming- Process-Flowchart-4-CONCLUSION-This-Project- will-thus-pave-the-way-for-an_fig3_274480387 E-farming-Process- Flowchart-
  19. 19. Brainstorming
  20. 20. Breakout Session #4 Facilitator: Dir. Marieta Hwang
  21. 21. • Farming Operation • Organization of Cooperative • Post harvest Handling of Produce • Waste recycling • Agricultural practices • Food Preservation • Inactive role of the formulator Analysis
  22. 22. Situational Analysis Problem Analysis Dicision Analysis Potential Problem Analysis
  23. 23. Reference • http://www.differencebetween.net/language/differe nce-between-issue-and-problem/ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCjC_cG4vF4 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-j-_Y7D35H4 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj74ebMn55w • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAqnfgUNZjU

Lecture Presentation for PRDP Beneficiaires Aug 25, 2021

