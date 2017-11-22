1 Top 10 Career goals examples FREE EBOOK: JobGuide247.info
2
1. BECOME KNOWN AS AN EXPERT IN YOUR FIELD 3 If you have a different mindset than the rest of the people in your industry ...
2. EARN A PROMOTION: It is always a good feeling to get promoted, and a promotion involves careful planning, commitment, a...
3. EARN A MANAGEMENT POSITION: After you have been working with a company or business for awhile, you might have an itch t...
4. START A BUSINESS A lot of people associate success with branching out on their own, and a viable career goal, in that c...
5. GET A JOB: For many people, especially in this economy, an example of a career goal might be obtaining employment and f...
6. EARN A DEGREE OR CERTIFICATE: Earning a degree or a certificate is a great step into jumpstarting you career goals and ...
7. TO INCREASE SALES: For entrepreneurs who own a business, increasing sales of their product or service will help bring i...
8. TO CUT COSTS: Cutting costs is another method of increasing profitability for entrepreneurs. To achieve this goal, the ...
9. TO OBTAIN IDEAL EMPLOYMENT OR EMPLOYMENT IN YOUR PREFERRED FIELD Many people work in a different industry than their fi...
10. GET THAT GREAT JOB For the majority of people in the present economy, there a very common career goal is to simply get...
ADDITIONAL EXAMPLES OF CAREER OBJECTIVES…  Get in habit of writing SMART goals  Become an expert in your field  Build t...
Top 10 career goals examples

