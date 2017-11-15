14 secrets to learn 10x faster

LOGO secrets to learn 10x faster 14
“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” -Colin Powell- J...
“Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” Albert Einstein JobGuide247.info3
Top materials: - To learn 10x faster, to read 300 books in one year, you can ref online training courses below:
You go to the gym to train your muscles. You run outside or go for hikes to train your endurance. Or, maybe you do neither...
JobGuide247.info 1. Teach someone else (or just pretend to): If you imagine that you’ll need to teach someone else the mat...
1. Teach someone else (con…) “When teachers prepare to teach, they tend to seek out key points and organize information in...
JobGuide247.info If you want to learn the guitar, don't think about performing all the parts at once. Set the smaller, mor...
JobGuide247.info 3. Do something different repeatedly. 1 2 3 By actually doing something new over and over again, your bra...
Smartphone Mockup Most people understand that multitasking is a myth - your brain really can't pay equal attention to two ...
This is a festive title Experts at the Louisiana State University’s Center for Academic Success suggest dedicating 30-50 m...
5. Learn in short bursts of time Brief, frequent learning sessions are much better than longer, infrequent ones, agrees Ne...
6. Writing down what you've learned helps cement it in your mind. If you want to translate information to knowledge, resea...
Researchers say the physical act of touching pen to paper creates a stronger cognitive link to the material than merely ty...
7. Learn something new. It might sound obvious, but the more you use your brain, the better its going to perform for you. ...
Being perfect is overrated. The entire point of learning is to make attempts, fail, and find a lesson about where you went...
JobGuide247.info 9. Exciting topics are 'stickier' than boring ones. 2 3 1 As early as possible, kids should gain an appre...
10. Take notes by hand While it’s faster to take notes on a laptop, using a pen and paper will help you learn and comprehe...
This is a festive title “In three studies, we found that students who took notes on laptops performed worse on conceptual ...
11. Speed reading can condense learning times. The premise is simple: If you can read faster, you can learn faster. Though...
12. Use what you know to learn what you don't. If kids encounter a topic they have trouble wrapping their heads around, pa...
13. Work your body. You knew this one was coming didn’t you? Yes indeed, exercise does not just work your body; it also im...
13. Work your body (con…) Now, if you are not already a regular exerciser, and already feel guilty that you are not helpin...
14. Looking things up isn't always a bad thing. Kids should learn how to grapple with tough problems - the act teaches the...
14 secrets to learn 10x faster

  1. 1. LOGO secrets to learn 10x faster 14
  2. 2. “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.” -Colin Powell- JobGuide247.info2
  3. 3. “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” Albert Einstein JobGuide247.info3
  Top materials: - To learn 10x faster, to read 300 books in one year, you can ref online training courses below:
  5. 5. You go to the gym to train your muscles. You run outside or go for hikes to train your endurance. Or, maybe you do neither of those, but still wish you exercised more. Well, here is how to train one of the most important parts of your body: your brain. When you train your brain, you will:  Avoid embarrassing situations: you remember his face, but what was his name?  Be a faster learner in all sorts of different skills: hello promotion, here I come!  Avoid diseases that hit as you get older: no, thanks Alzheimer’s; you and I are not just a good fit. So how do you train your brain to learn faster and remember more? JobGuide247.info5
  6. 6. JobGuide247.info 1. Teach someone else (or just pretend to): If you imagine that you’ll need to teach someone else the material or task you are trying to grasp, you can speed up your learning and remember more, according to a study done at Washington University in St. Louis. How to? The expectation changes your mind-set so that you engage in more effective approaches to learning than those who simply learn to pass a test, according to John Nestojko, a postdoctoral researcher in psychology and coauthor of the study. 6
  7. 7. 1. Teach someone else (con…) “When teachers prepare to teach, they tend to seek out key points and organize information into a coherent structure,” Nestojko writes. “Our results suggest that students also turn to these types of effective learning strategies when they expect to teach.” JobGuide247.info7 Useful post: http://www.SuccessSecrets247.com/2017/03/24-books-must-read-in-your- lifetime.html
  8. 8. JobGuide247.info If you want to learn the guitar, don't think about performing all the parts at once. Set the smaller, more measurable goal of learning a few easy chords, how to strum correctly, and how to put those chords together. Over time, the accumulation of those tinier skills will add up to the whole ability to play guitar. It's a technique that applies to mechanical learning as well as fact- based lessons. 2. Skills are easier to pick up as individual parts. 8 Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/33-secrets-to-become-great- manager.html
  9. 9. JobGuide247.info 3. Do something different repeatedly. 1 2 3 By actually doing something new over and over again, your brain wires new pathways that help you do this new thing better and faster. Think back to when you were three years old. You surely were strong enough to hold a knife and a fork just fine. Yet, when you were eating all by yourself, you were creating a mess. It was not a matter of strength, you see. It was a matter of cultivating more and better neural pathways that would help you eat by yourself just like an adult does. And guess what? With enough repetition you made that happen! 9
  10. 10. Smartphone Mockup Most people understand that multitasking is a myth - your brain really can't pay equal attention to two tasks simultaneously. But few people apply that insight to learning. In addition to breaking a task down into individual steps, be sure to devote your full energy to each step on its own. When you get distracted, it takes roughly 25 minutes to return your focus to the original task. Over time, multitasking could mean you only gain a partial understanding of various different skills or concepts, without acquiring a full knowledge or mastery of any. 4. Multitasking doesn't work, especially for storing new information. JobGuide247.info10
  11. 11. This is a festive title Experts at the Louisiana State University’s Center for Academic Success suggest dedicating 30-50 minutes to learning new material. “Anything less than 30 is just not enough, but anything more than 50 is too much information for your brain to take in at one time,” writes learning strategies graduate assistant Ellen Dunn. Once you’re done, take a five to 10 minute break before you start another session. 5. Learn in short bursts of time Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/12-tips-to-improve-interpersonal- skills.html
  12. 12. 5. Learn in short bursts of time Brief, frequent learning sessions are much better than longer, infrequent ones, agrees Neil Starr, a course mentor at Western Governors University, an online nonprofit university where the average student earns a bachelor’s degree in two and a half years. He recommends preparing for micro learning sessions. “Make note cards by hand for the more difficult concepts you are trying to master,” he says. “You never know when you’ll have some in-between time to take advantage of.” JobGuide247.info12
  13. 13. 6. Writing down what you've learned helps cement it in your mind. If you want to translate information to knowledge, research suggests you should be writing down what you learn - by hand. A 2014 study found that students who took notes on pen and paper learned more than students who typed notes on their laptops. Over a battery of tests, the pen-and-paper group were more adept at remembering facts, sorting out complex ideas, and synthesising information. JobGuide247.info13 Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/14-tips-to-improve-time- management.html
  14. 14. Researchers say the physical act of touching pen to paper creates a stronger cognitive link to the material than merely typing, which happens far too quickly for retention to take place. Writing forces you to confront ideas head- on, which leads them to stick with you over time. 6. Writing down what you've learned helps cement it in your mind.(con...) JobGuide247.info14 Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/12-secrets-to-become-super- communicator.html
  15. 15. 7. Learn something new. It might sound obvious, but the more you use your brain, the better its going to perform for you. For example, learning a new instrument improves your skill of translating something you see (sheet music) to something you actually do (playing the instrument). Learning a new language exposes your brain to a different way of thinking, a different way of expressing yourself. You can even literally take it a step further, and learn how to dance. Studies indicate that learning to dance helps seniors avoid Alzheimer’s. Not bad, huh? JobGuide247.info15
  16. 16. Being perfect is overrated. The entire point of learning is to make attempts, fail, and find a lesson about where you went wrong. In 2014, a study of motor learning found the brain has more or less reserved a space for the mistakes we make. Later, we can recruit those memories to do better next time. If parents teach kids never to make mistakes, or shun them when mistakes happen, kids end up missing a wealth of knowledge. 8. Mistakes should be celebrated and studied. JobGuide247.info16
  17. 17. JobGuide247.info 9. Exciting topics are 'stickier' than boring ones. 2 3 1 As early as possible, kids should gain an appreciation for why they remember Grandma's weird- smelling house and those highlighter- yellow shorts Dad wears on night-time runs. It's because they're unique. Author and former US memory champion Joshua Foer memorised a full deck of playing cards in under two minutes by tying each card to a weird image. Kids can do the same for their times tables and presidents. Kids naturally drift toward the weird and wacky, but once the experience of rote education gets them thinking in cold hard facts, that sense of fun can die off. Parents: don't let that happen. 17
  18. 18. 10. Take notes by hand While it’s faster to take notes on a laptop, using a pen and paper will help you learn and comprehend better. Researchers at Princeton University and UCLA found that when students took notes by hand, they listened more actively and were able to identify important concepts. Taking notes on a laptop, however, leads to mindless transcription, as well as an opportunity for distraction, such as email. JobGuide247.info18
  19. 19. This is a festive title “In three studies, we found that students who took notes on laptops performed worse on conceptual questions than students who took notes longhand,” writes coauthor and Princeton University psychology professor Pam Mueller. “We show that whereas taking more notes can be beneficial, laptop note takers’ tendency to transcribe lectures verbatim rather than processing information and reframing it in their own words is detrimental to learning.” 10. Take notes by hand (con…)
  20. 20. 11. Speed reading can condense learning times. The premise is simple: If you can read faster, you can learn faster. Though you might think speed reading takes a lot of effort, programs like Spreeder pick up the pace gradually to make it feel manageable. By training your brain to process words more quickly, you get accustomed to reading entire strings of words, rather than imagining each one individually, which slows you down. JobGuide247.info20 Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/top-8-tips-to-improve-listening- skills.html
  21. 21. 12. Use what you know to learn what you don't. If kids encounter a topic they have trouble wrapping their heads around, parents should help them to understand how it relates to something they've already learned. The practice is called associative learning. A student might like football but struggle with differential calculus. If he can see the similarities between a spiralling pass and the slope of a curve, he stands a better chance at understanding the abstract concept. JobGuide247.info21 Useful post: http://www.BusinessSecrets88.com/2017/11/7-ways-to-make-passive- income-off-all-time.html
  22. 22. 13. Work your body. You knew this one was coming didn’t you? Yes indeed, exercise does not just work your body; it also improves the fitness of your brain. Even briefly exercising for 20 minutes facilitates information processing and memory functions. But it’s not just that–exercise actually helps your brain create those new neural connections faster. You will learn faster, your alertness level will increase, and you get all that by moving your body. JobGuide247.info22 Useful post: http://www.jobguide247.info/2017/11/12-tips-to-improve-presentation- skills.html
  23. 23. 13. Work your body (con…) Now, if you are not already a regular exerciser, and already feel guilty that you are not helping your brain by exercising more, try a brain training exercise program like Exercise Bliss. Remember, just like we discussed in #2, by training your brain to do something new repeatedly, you are actually changing yourself permanently. JobGuide247.info23
  24. 24. 14. Looking things up isn't always a bad thing. Kids should learn how to grapple with tough problems - the act teaches them discipline. But evidence suggests spending too long on a problem can make it worse. In 2008, researchers found that unresolved tip-of-the-tongue moments can gradually slip people into an 'error state', in which their memory of the concept or fact gets replaced by the memory of the tip- of-the-tongue moment. The solution: If you know you know it, but just can't remember it, Google it. JobGuide247.info24
