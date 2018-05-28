Comprehensive Review in Vascular and Endovascular Medicine provides a primer for clinicians from various disciplines who care for patients with vascular disease. Written by a multidisciplinary panel of nationally and internationally recognized experts, this book incorporates the latest information on medical, endovascular, and surgical therapies. Features include: an evidence-based approach that emphasizes landmark trials and guidelines; key points that summarize critical knowledge; video clips that highlight significant diagnostic findings and interventional approaches; case studies or board questions to help the reader integrate material. The text has been endorsed by the Society for Vascular Medicine and Vascular Interventional Advances.

