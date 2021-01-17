Caracteristica y modo uso diu dr. gutierrez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dispositivo Intrauterino: Características-Modo de Acción- Efectos Colaterales-Seguimiento de las usuarias Past Presidente ...
Dispositivo Intrauterino (DIU) Características, modo de uso, manejo de efectos colaterales y seguimiento de las usuarias
Características del DIU ◼ Es un método anticonceptivo de efecto prolongado, seguro, fácil de usar, reversible y eficaz ◼ A...
Características del DIU ◼ Son seguros, aún para mujeres en riesgo de ITS y VIH, o mujeres con ITS que no sean gonorrea o c...
Características del DIU Tipos de DIU Disponibles Hay dos tipos de DIU: No medicados (inertes) y medicados (liberadores de ...
Características del DIU Tipos de DIU
Visión general del DIU
Características del DIU ◼ Está hecho de polietileno con sulfato de bario (para los rayos X). ◼ La TCu 380A tiene forma de ...
Características del DIU • La TCu 380A se inserta en la cavidad del útero tirando el cilindro exterior sobre el émbolo (téc...
EFECTIVIDAD DEL DIU ◼ Es un método anticonceptivo de larga duración, muy eficaz, reversible, y con una tasa de falla de 0....
VENTAJAS DEL DIU • Altamente eficaz, seguro, reversible y económico • Puede ser usado en el post parto, post aborto, perío...
DESVENTAJAS DEL DIU • No protege contra las ITS y el VIH • Puede presentar una Enfermedad Inflamatoria Pélvica (EIP) si la...
INDICACIONES Elementos cruciales de seguridad para el uso de DIU son: ➢ La usuaria no está embarazada ➢ Se ha efectuado un...
Durante el ciclo menstrual • Puede insertarse en una mujer en cualquier momento dentro en los días de la menstruación. Tam...
SEGUIMIENTO EN DESPUES DE LA INSERCION DEL DIU El seguimiento se realizará en los siguientes casos: • Control de seguimien...
SIGNOS DE ALARMA • La usuaria debe conocer los signos de alarma, y consultar inmediatamente ante la presencia de alguna de...
INSTRUCCIONES A LA USUARIA • Informar sobre el tipo de DIU y la vida útil de la TCu 380A (12 años) • El DIU no proporciona...
ATENCIÓN DE SEGUIMIENTO EN DIU • El DIU debe ser retirado por un proveedor de salud capacitado. • La fertilidad regresa po...
MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES Las complicaciones más frecuentes son: – Manejo de embarazo temprano con un DIU in situ – Embaraz...
Embarazo • Aproximadamente un tercio de los embarazos relacionados con el DIU se deben a la expulsión parcial o total del ...
Embarazo ectópico • El 2% de los embarazos pueden ser extrauterinos (ectópicos) • El DIU protege de un embarazo intrauteri...
ENFERMEDAD INFLAMATORIA PELVICA • Las EIP que no son tratadas con un DIU colocado pueden ocasionar complicaciones severas,...
ENFERMEDAD INFLAMATORIA PELVICA • El médico debe realizar exámenes con espéculo y bimanual, y pruebas del flujo cervical p...
PERFORACIÓN UTERINA, INCRUSTACIÓN Y PERFORACIÓN CERVICAL • El DIU puede perforar el útero durante la inserción • Si una pa...
PERFORACIÓN UTERINA, INCRUSTACIÓN Y PERFORACIÓN CERVICAL • Suminístrele anticonceptivos de respaldo y ayude a la paciente ...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caracteristica y modo uso diu dr. gutierrez

70 views

Published on

DIU

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caracteristica y modo uso diu dr. gutierrez

  1. 1. Dispositivo Intrauterino: Características-Modo de Acción- Efectos Colaterales-Seguimiento de las usuarias Past Presidente de la Sociedad Peruana de Obstetricia y Ginecología Coordinador Adjunto Proyecto FIGO-SPOG Presentación: Dr. Miguel Gutiérrez Ramos
  2. 2. Dispositivo Intrauterino (DIU) Características, modo de uso, manejo de efectos colaterales y seguimiento de las usuarias
  3. 3. Características del DIU ◼ Es un método anticonceptivo de efecto prolongado, seguro, fácil de usar, reversible y eficaz ◼ Afecta la menstruación, lo que puede representar un problema para algunas usuarias ◼ Una cuidadosa evaluación y orientación/consejería son esenciales para el uso exitoso del DIU ◼ Puede ser usado por mujeres en período de lactancia Population Reports, Febrero 2006
  4. 4. Características del DIU ◼ Son seguros, aún para mujeres en riesgo de ITS y VIH, o mujeres con ITS que no sean gonorrea o clamidia. No usarlo si tiene cervicitis purulenta, infección por Clamidia, gonorrea, o alto riesgo de contraerlas ◼ Son seguros para usuarias con SIDA controladas con terapia antirretroviral ◼ Es una buena opción para mujeres con contraindicaciones para uso de anticonceptivos orales combinados (AOC) ◼ Pueden estar insertados de 5 a 12 años. La T de Cu 380A hasta 12 años ◼ Son necesarias las buenas prácticas para la prevención de infecciones
  5. 5. Características del DIU Tipos de DIU Disponibles Hay dos tipos de DIU: No medicados (inertes) y medicados (liberadores de hormonas) ◼ Los DIU inertes incluyen los dispositivos con contenido de cobre en una gama de formas y tamaños y un dispositivo no medicado de polietileno ◼ Los DIU liberadores de hormonas liberan ya sea progesterona o levonorgestrel
  6. 6. Características del DIU Tipos de DIU
  7. 7. Visión general del DIU
  8. 8. Características del DIU ◼ Está hecho de polietileno con sulfato de bario (para los rayos X). ◼ La TCu 380A tiene forma de T, con 420 mm de alambre de cobre enrollado alrededor del tallo vertical, un área de 314mm2 y 176 mg de Cu ◼ Cada uno de los dos brazos de la T tiene una funda de cobre que mide 5 mm. de largo, una área de 33 mm2 y contiene 66.5 mg de Cu ◼ La parte inferior tiene un hilo claro anudado, creando un efecto de doble hilo (11cm. libres)
  9. 9. Características del DIU • La TCu 380A se inserta en la cavidad del útero tirando el cilindro exterior sobre el émbolo (técnica del retiro) • Tiene una vida útil de 12 años, y la tasa de embarazo es de menos de 1 por cada 100 mujeres al año. MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN: El principal mecanismo de acción del DIU de cobre es prevenir la fecundación afectando la motilidad de los espermatozoides y el desarrollo de los óvulos
  10. 10. EFECTIVIDAD DEL DIU ◼ Es un método anticonceptivo de larga duración, muy eficaz, reversible, y con una tasa de falla de 0.8% en el primer año de uso. ◼ Las tasas de continuación son altas, siendo la mayor de los métodos reversibles. ◼ El 70% a 90% de las mujeres son usuarias de DIU un año después de la inserción
  11. 11. VENTAJAS DEL DIU • Altamente eficaz, seguro, reversible y económico • Puede ser usado en el post parto, post aborto, períodos de lactancia, • Buena opción para las mujeres con contraindicaciones para uso de métodos hormonales • Larga duración de uso (hasta 12 años para la TCu 380 A) • Permite a la usuaria la privacidad y control sobre su fecundidad • No interactúa con los medicamentos • Puede ser retirado en cualquier momento. Averiguar previamente día del ciclo actual y última RS.
  12. 12. DESVENTAJAS DEL DIU • No protege contra las ITS y el VIH • Puede presentar una Enfermedad Inflamatoria Pélvica (EIP) si la mujer tiene la Clamidia o gonorrea al momento de la inserción del DIU • Puede exponer a la usuaria a una infección durante la inserción (El riesgo es mínimo con buenos procedimientos de prevención de infecciones.) • Dependiente del proveedor entrenado • Dolor leve tipo cólico y sangrado escaso durante la inserción • Períodos menstruales más abundantes/más largos, dolor tipo cólico con mayor frecuencia, sangrado/manchado intermenstrual en algunas mujeres durante los tres primeros meses
  13. 13. INDICACIONES Elementos cruciales de seguridad para el uso de DIU son: ➢ La usuaria no está embarazada ➢ Se ha efectuado una cuidadosa evaluación y selección de riesgo de ITS/VIH ➢ El profesional es competente en la inserción de DIU y practica la prevención de infecciones ➢ Servicios de asistencia confiables disponibles ➢ Se ha proporcionado orientación/consejería y a firmado su consentimiento informado
  14. 14. Durante el ciclo menstrual • Puede insertarse en una mujer en cualquier momento dentro en los días de la menstruación. También puede ser insertado en cualquier otro momento durante el ciclo menstrual si la mujer ha estado usando un método anticonceptivo y existe la certeza razonable de que ella no está embarazada. Post parto • Inmediatamente post parto después de la expulsión de la placenta o durante una operación cesárea. • Desde 4 a 6 semanas después del parto a quienes vienen para la atención puerperal y que solicitan un DIU. • Los dispositivos intrauterinos de cobre pueden insertarse con seguridad en este tiempo. Post aborto • El DIU puede ser insertado inmediatamente post aborto, si el útero no está infectado. MOMENTOS PARA LA INSERCIÓN DEL DIU
  15. 15. SEGUIMIENTO EN DESPUES DE LA INSERCION DEL DIU El seguimiento se realizará en los siguientes casos: • Control de seguimiento rutinario después de la inserción del DIU: 1er. Control a la semana, luego al mes de inserción luego cada año. • La usuaria puede consultar para la remoción del DIU cuando haya estado colocado por el número de años recomendado, (12 años para la TCu 380A) o desea retirarlo por alguna razón. • La usuaria debe regresar al EESS si tiene preguntas, preocupaciones, signos o síntomas que puede ser causados por el DIU.
  16. 16. SIGNOS DE ALARMA • La usuaria debe conocer los signos de alarma, y consultar inmediatamente ante la presencia de alguna de ellas: ✓ Fiebre (posible infección) ✓ Ginecorragia ✓ Dolor abdominal, o dolor durante las relaciones sexuales ✓ Flujo vaginal purulento o con mal olor ✓ Los hilos del DIU que estén más cortos, más largos, o faltantes
  17. 17. INSTRUCCIONES A LA USUARIA • Informar sobre el tipo de DIU y la vida útil de la TCu 380A (12 años) • El DIU no proporciona protección contra el VIH y otras ITS: La usuaria debe usar un condón para protegerse contra del VIH o ITSs, si ella o su pareja podrían estar en riesgo de exposición al VIH • Las pacientes deben regresar para una visita de rutina después de la primera menstruación luego de la inserción (3 a 6 semanas) pero no más de 3 meses después de la inserción
  18. 18. ATENCIÓN DE SEGUIMIENTO EN DIU • El DIU debe ser retirado por un proveedor de salud capacitado. • La fertilidad regresa poco después de la extracción del DIU. • Si lo desea puede insertarse otro DIU inmediatamente no hay necesidad de un “período de descanso” antes de insertar otro DIU.
  19. 19. MANEJO DE COMPLICACIONES Las complicaciones más frecuentes son: – Manejo de embarazo temprano con un DIU in situ – Embarazo ectópico – Enfermedad Inflamatoria Pélvica (EIP) – Manejo de perforación uterina.
  20. 20. Embarazo • Aproximadamente un tercio de los embarazos relacionados con el DIU se deben a la expulsión parcial o total del DIU no detectada. • Los embarazos pueden ocurrir, aunque el DIU esté correctamente colocado. • Por esta razón es preferible que el DIU sea extraído si se diagnostica un embarazo • Si la paciente quiere continuar con su embarazo pero no quiere que el DIU sea extraído, infórmele que hay un creciente riesgo de aborto espontáneo e infección • Hay un riesgo creciente de aborto séptico, que puede resultar en una septicemia, shock séptico y muerte en pacientes que resultan embarazadas con un DIU colocado.
  21. 21. Embarazo ectópico • El 2% de los embarazos pueden ser extrauterinos (ectópicos) • El DIU protege de un embarazo intrauterino. • El DIU ofrece una menor protección contra los embarazos extrauterinos. • Por esa razón, si ocurre un embarazo cuando una mujer está usando un DIU, hay que pensar que puede ser extrauterino. • Las embarazadas con DIU deben ser cuidadosamente evaluadas para descartar un embarazo ectópico
  22. 22. ENFERMEDAD INFLAMATORIA PELVICA • Las EIP que no son tratadas con un DIU colocado pueden ocasionar complicaciones severas, que pueden conducir a la pérdida de la fertilidad. • De acuerdo a la OMS, no hubo diferencias en la evolución clínica si el DIU fue retirado o fue dejado en su lugar entre las usuarias de DIU tratadas por EIP. • Los síntomas de EIP incluyen flujo vaginal anormal, dolor pélvico o abdominal, dispareunia, fiebre y escalofrios. Si estos síntomas se presentan durante el primer ciclo, pueden deberse a infección al momento de la inserción • Si los síntomas se presentan después de varios ciclos es más probable que se deban a una ITS
  23. 23. ENFERMEDAD INFLAMATORIA PELVICA • El médico debe realizar exámenes con espéculo y bimanual, y pruebas del flujo cervical para infecciones del tracto genital, cuando sea posible. • Si la usuaria no tiene sensibilidad cervical, indicar doxiciclina (100 mg dos veces al día durante 14 días). • Si la mujer tiene un útero sensible y dolor cuando se toca el cuello del útero, ella puede tener una EIP. Iniciar tratamiento antibiótico: – Cefoxitina (2 mg IM) más probenecid (1 g por vía oral), o – Ceftriaxona (250 mg IM) más doxiciclina (100 mg por vía oral dos veces al día) durante 14 días
  24. 24. PERFORACIÓN UTERINA, INCRUSTACIÓN Y PERFORACIÓN CERVICAL • El DIU puede perforar el útero durante la inserción • Si una paciente se queja de un dolor agudo y significativo durante el procedimiento, deténgase y retire el DIU. • Observe si hay signos de sangrado intra-abdominal (por ejemplo, disminución de la presión arterial, aumento del pulso, dolor abdominal severo, sensibilidad, protección y rigidez). • Tome la PA c/15 min durante 90 minutos. • Haga que se incorpore de la posición de descanso. Si su pulso es superior a 120/min y ella empieza a sentirse mareada estando incorporada, maneje o derive para evaluación adicional de un posible sangrado intra-abdominal. • Si no hay signos de sangrado intra-abdominal después de 2 horas, dar alta e instrucciones para las señales de advertencia. • Programe su regreso para un chequeo en una semana.
  25. 25. PERFORACIÓN UTERINA, INCRUSTACIÓN Y PERFORACIÓN CERVICAL • Suminístrele anticonceptivos de respaldo y ayude a la paciente a elegir otro método. • A veces el DIU perforará el útero más tarde, y puede ser “silencioso”, sin síntomas de sangrado o dolor. • El DIU también puede perforar el cérvix – esto puede suceder si el DIU sale por sí solo. • El DIU puede estar incrustado (clavado) en la pared del útero, y parte de él puede perforar el cuello del útero • Solo un médico experimentado puede intentar extraer un DIU que está perforando la pared cervical • Para extraerlo, sujete la punta expuesta con una pinza cocodrilo o fórceps Bozeman, empújelo nuevamente dentro de la cavidad uterina, y después extráigalo suavemente de la manera habitual.) • Las señales de perforación uterina son hilos faltantes del DIU, la imposibilidad de retirar el DIU si los hilos todavía están presentes y viendo el DIU con rayos X o ecografía
  26. 26. GRACIAS

×