Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1,2,3João Marcelo Pais de Rezende; 4Rodrigo Tinoco Figueroa; 2Luiza Corral Martins de Oliveira Ponciano; 3Valéria Gallo 1L...
 The occurrence of vertebrate remains in the Brazilian Devonian is still scarcely known. Regarding Parnaíba Basin, these ...
 The studied material consist on ten (10) specimens collected by W. Kegel and the former DNPM team during the 1950’s and ...
 The analysis of the specimens allowed to recognize, at least two taxa of Chondrichthyes (including acanthodians) based o...
 New findings from the Longá Formation vertebrate assemblage enlarge the knowledge of vertebrates for the Devonian of the...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 virtualsbe joaopais

76 views

Published on

Ichthyofauna of the Longá Formation, Lower Devonian of the Parnaíba Basin (NE Brazil)

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 virtualsbe joaopais

  1. 1. 1,2,3João Marcelo Pais de Rezende; 4Rodrigo Tinoco Figueroa; 2Luiza Corral Martins de Oliveira Ponciano; 3Valéria Gallo 1Laboratório de Sistemática e Biogeografia, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro - LABSISBIO/UERJ 2Programa de Pós-graduação em Ecologia e Evolução, Instituto de Biologia, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro - PPGEE/UERJ 3Laboratório de Tafonomia e Paleoecologia Aplicadas, Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro - LABTAPHO/UNIRIO 4Museum of Paleontology and Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Michigan.
  2. 2.  The occurrence of vertebrate remains in the Brazilian Devonian is still scarcely known. Regarding Parnaíba Basin, these fossils are exclusively from the Pimenteira Formation (Middle Devonian), mostly represented by Chondrichthyes (including acanthodians) and Placodermi.  The Longá Formation (Upper Devonian) is poor in body fossils. The first work to provide a faunal list of the Longá Formation was by Wilhelm Kegel, who mentioned the presence of fish remains, however without description or taxonomic studies. Such occurrences have not been confirmed to date.  The Longá Formation is characterized by shales and siltstones with interbedded conglomeratic to fine-grained sandstones, mostly in thin layers and cross stratifications. To date, there is a single locality (Fazenda Barreiras) that yielded macrofossils to this formation, located on the eastern border of the basin. Placodermi (Groelandaspididae?). Pimenteira Formation. Scale = 10 mm Figueroa & Machado (2016) Modified from Santos & Carvalho (2009) and Ponciano et al. (2012) cf. Antarctilamna. Pimenteira Formation. Scale = 10 mm Figueroa & Machado (2016) Machaeracanthus sp. Pimenteira Formation. Scale = 10 mm Figueroa & Machado (2016)
  3. 3.  The studied material consist on ten (10) specimens collected by W. Kegel and the former DNPM team during the 1950’s and 70’s, and by LABTAPHO/UNIRIO’s team in 2011. The samples are housed in the Museu de Ciências da Terra (MCTer/CPRM) and Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UNIRIO).  All the analyzed samples are from a single locality [Fazenda Barreiras: State of Piauí, municipality of Valença do Piauí, between Km 190 and 191 (Road Elesbão Veloso – Valença do Piauí) – Longá Formation (lower unit)] collected by DNPM and UNIRIO’s expedition.  For the description of the taxonomic features such as shape, ornamentation and other anatomical part preserved for each specimen. Observable characters were compared to other similar samples available in the paleontological literature, following Maisey, 1981; Janvier and Melo, 1992; Choo, 2015; Figueroa and Machado, 2016; 2018).
  4. 4.  The analysis of the specimens allowed to recognize, at least two taxa of Chondrichthyes (including acanthodians) based on spine and jaw fragments, and taxa of Osteichthyes (possible actinopterigyan) based on fragments of dermal plates were found. Although poorly preserved, these consist on the first occurrence of actinopterigyan to the Devonian of the Parnaíba Basin. 1 - MCT 1471-P. Isolated ‘acanthodian’ jaw fragment. Scale = 10 mm. 2 - MCT-1465-P. Subcomplete dermal plate. Scale = 10 mm. 3 - MCT 1465-P. Poorly preserved ’acanthodian’ spine. Scale = 10 mm. 4 - MCT 1464-P. Incomplete ‘acanthodian’ spine. Scale = 10 mm. 5 - MCT 1464-P. Incomplete ‘acanthodian’ spine. Scale = 10 mm. 6 - MCT-1466-P. Chondrichthyan spine from the Longá Formation. Scale = 10 mm.
  5. 5.  New findings from the Longá Formation vertebrate assemblage enlarge the knowledge of vertebrates for the Devonian of the Parnaíba Basin and consists on the probable first occurrence of Osteichthyes for the area.  Recent studies based on Colombian Upper Devonian fossils have questioned the previous hypothesis about relationships between Gondwana and Euramerica, supported by putative endemic communities according to the vertebrate fauna.  However, the new findings described from the Longá Formation does not reject the hypothesis, but reinstate the need for further studies in order to understand the relationships between Gondwana and Euramerica during Late Devonian. Also, further studies are in need to understand Vertebrates (Chondrichthyes , ‘acanthodian’, Osteichthyes) from Upper Devonian Longá Formation. Art by B. G. Villares (2019)

×