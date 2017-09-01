partes internas del gabinete de un computador

Por: Joan Sebastián Barrero Andrés Torres Jiménez
En el gabinete se pueden encontrar cables, tarjetas, conectores, sabiendo que en cada computador sus componentes internos ...
El motherboard es el corazón de la computadora. El motherboard contiene los conectores para conectar tarjetas adicionales ...
Es el circuito integrado central y más complejo de un sistema informático; también es llamado como el «cerebro» de un sist...
El BIOS es el software que determina que puede hacer una computadora sin acceder programas de un disco. En las PCs, el BIO...
Es un tipo de memoria que puede ser accesado aleatoriamente; esto es, que cualquier byte de memoria puede ser accesado sin...
Es el componente encargado de generar la señal de video que se manda a la pantalla de video por medio de un cable.
La mayoría de las tarjetas madre ahora cuentan con algún tipo de controlador de sonido integrado, Pero puedes usarlas si t...
Ya sea internet o intranet, son muy comunes e indispensables y si no tienes una puedes ponerle una física o una inalámbrica
es el dispositivo que provee la electricidad con que se alimenta una computadora u ordenador.
La mayoría de los problemas de un computador pueden ser solucionados o prevenidos si es realizado un mantenimiento
Algunas de las herramientas son: Juego de atornilladores Muñequera antiestática Brocha pequeña y suave Copitos de algo...
Hay procesos para determinar el correcto funcionamiento de los procesos, son: • Probar la unidad de disco flexible • Chequ...
• Al destapar la unidad central debemos tener desconectados lodos los dispositivos tanto los de potencia como los de comun...
• se deben desconectar todos los cables de alimentación que se estén utilizando • Luego se desconectan todos los periféric...
El daño más común en estas unidades se debe a la falta de mantenimiento. Otro problema que se presenta es la suciedad de l...
CD-ROM es recomendable utilizar un disco especial de limpieza. Si existe algún problema de lectura, se debe destapar la un...
Teclado Esta limpieza se debe hacer con un compuesto ajaban especial para este propósito, generalmente en forma de crema. ...
Verifique minuciosamente que cada uno de los conectares que esté bien ajustado al dispositivo correspondiente. Revise tamb...
Cada conector tiene una forma y se debe conectar en la forma correcta para que pueda tener un buen funcionamiento la tarje...
Se realiza un mantenimiento cuando el ordenador comienza a tener fallas leves, una re lentitud o mal funcionamiento de alg...
• Diagnostico: examinar, probar y explorar el computador u ordenador para saber si tiene algún fallo o problema • Limpieza...
