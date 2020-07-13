Successfully reported this slideshow.
A neat and clean pet is a happy and healthy pet. Properly brushed hair, Absence of hair in the eyes, tidy fur, healthy teeth without any problems, clipped nails, and good skin will make the pet’s outlook more appealing and desirable. These attributes will make outside people adore your pets and they will feel more comfortable when they are with your pets. For more details about pet grooming visit, https://gracevets.com/

Why pet grooming is essential

  1. 1. Why Pet Grooming is Essential?
  2. 2. Introduction If your pets are not groomed properly it will be worse not only for them but also for yourself. You may face the worst consequences if you neglect to groom your pets.
  3. 3. Long hair Long hair creates a lot of discomfort for your pets. On the worst side, it may even cause some skin related problems. The long hair hanging over the pet's eyes leads to blurring their vision and sometimes even they cause some eye-related problems.
  4. 4. Matting As said earlier, if you don’t wash and brush the pet hair at regular intervals it leads to matting. It may even cause skin problems in the worst case. Matting is dangerous because it restricts the blood flow and held tightly on the skin.
  5. 5. If the hair is not treated properly it leads to extra coating. This extra coating is a threat because this will make the pets to suffer from heat stress. Double Coating & Nails The long nails growing in the paw pads cause infection.
  6. 6. Grass seeds, Fleas, Tick, and Mites You will find grass seeds on your pet fur that should be cleaned periodically else it will cause severe skin problems. Not to forget pets are the host to some of the common parasites such as ticks, fleas, and mites.
  7. 7. Dental Problems Bad breath, teeth loss, tartar formation, reduced formation, etc are the common outcomes of improper dental care. Thus, pet grooming is crucial for both pets and also for the people in contact with them.

