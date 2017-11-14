Jarrem Lee Ghost Hunter by Gareth Tilley free audiobooks downloads

Meet Jarrem Lee, Ghost Hunter (or as he prefers to call it, a psychical detective). With the help of college student Arthu...
  Meet Jarrem Lee, Ghost Hunter (or as he prefers to call it, a psychical detective). With the help of college student Arthur Bennett, he embarks on a series of spine tingling and exciting adventures in the world of the dead. JARREM LEE - GHOST HUNTER Episode 09: The Whitechapel Vampire. A Vampire terrorizes London. JARREM LEE - GHOST HUNTER Episode 10: The Tragic Revenge of Charles Maynard. Can the human soul be captured? JARREM LEE - GHOST HUNTER Episode 11: The Waxing of the Moon. Is the client Lee is attempting to help actually a Vampire? JARREM LEE - GHOST HUNTER Episode 12: The Last Stand. Jarrem Lee takes on Dr. Ravenscroft to prevent him from bringing a demon back to life.
  ●Written By: Gareth Tilley ●Narrated By: The Colonial Radio Players, Jerry Robbins ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: September 2012 ●Duration: 1 hours 43 minutes
