Pseudocódigo y Diagramas de flujo Ing. Josué Nicolás Pinzón Villamil UPTC – FESAD Tecnología en Programación de Sistemas I...
¿Qué es el pseudocódigo? • Pseudo deriva del griego, de “seudo” que puede traducirse como “falso”. • Código por su parte, ...
¿Qué es el pseudocódigo? El pseudocódigo es una forma de escribir los pasos que va a realizar un programa, pero en lenguaj...
Partes de pseudocódigo Debe tener una palabra clave como “Inicio, Inicio Algoritmo, InicioProceso” Conjunto de instruccion...
Partes de pseudocódigo
Partes de pseudocódigo ¿Qué quiere Hacer? Lo escribe pseudocódigo Escribe el programa en el lenguaje de programación
¿Qué es un diagrama de Flujo? Es un diagrama que describe un proceso, sistema o algoritmo informático, por medio de figura...
¿Qué es un diagrama de Flujo?
Diagramas de flujo para algoritmos/programación informática • Puede usar un diagrama de flujo para explicar detalladamente...
Diagramas de flujo para algoritmos/programación informática •Visualizar la ejecución de un código dentro de un programa. •...
Referencias bibliográficas • [1] Qué es un diagrama de flujo, https://www.lucidchart.com/pages/es/que-es-un-diagrama-de-fl...
Control Cambios Fecha Observación Autor 01/08/2011 Creación del Documento Ing. Josué Nicolás Pinzón Villamil
Definición de pseudocódigo y Diagramas de flujo

Fun programacion-200-pseducodigo-diagramas

