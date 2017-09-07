kPID 2.0 (pronounced 'keepid') is our new Excel-based Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) dashboard designed for development projects.

kPID 2.0 allows you to visualize the performance of each project indicator so you can tell, at a glance, whether the indicator is suffering, on course, has achieved its target, or in fact has exceeded its target!

The exciting feature of this amazing tool is that, it analyzes and presents in a visually stunning table, the performance of each key component or expected result (ER) of your project so you know what proportion of indicators from that component are suffering, on course, have achieved their targets, or have exceeded targets. And much more...