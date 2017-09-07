Key Performance Indicators Dashboard Version 2.0 kPID 2.0 A monitoring tool for M&E Specialists, Project Managers and Fund...
kPID 2.0

kPID 2.0 (pronounced 'keepid') is our new Excel-based Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) dashboard designed for development projects.
kPID 2.0 allows you to visualize the performance of each project indicator so you can tell, at a glance, whether the indicator is suffering, on course, has achieved its target, or in fact has exceeded its target!
The exciting feature of this amazing tool is that, it analyzes and presents in a visually stunning table, the performance of each key component or expected result (ER) of your project so you know what proportion of indicators from that component are suffering, on course, have achieved their targets, or have exceeded targets. And much more...

kPID 2.0

  Key Performance Indicators Dashboard Version 2.0 kPID 2.0 A monitoring tool for M&E Specialists, Project Managers and Funding Agencies
  kPID 2.0 kPID 2.0 (pronounced 'keepid') is our new Excel-based Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) dashboard designed for development projects (see screenshot on next slide). kPID 2.0 allows you to visualize the performance of each project indicator so you can tell, at a glance, whether the indicator is suffering, on course, has achieved its target, or in fact has exceeded its target! The exciting feature of this amazing tool is that, it analyzes and presents in a visually stunning table, the performance of each key component or expected result (ER) of your project so you know what proportion of indicators from that component are suffering, on course, have achieved their targets, or have exceeded targets. Based on this analysis, kPID 2.0 makes a diagnosis on the health of your project as a whole. The diagnosis tells you whether the project is "Poorly performing and suffering", "Good, project is on course", "Very good! All indicators achieved", or "Excellent! Exceeded expectations". What more? kPID 2.0 comes with a beautifully designed, easy to read user manual (screenshot next 2 slides) that can be accessed right from within the dashboard. When M&E Specialists, Project Managers or Donors need to make informed decisions about their projects, kPID 2.0 answers all the critical questions. With kPID 2.0, you're in charge.
  kPID 2.0 – User Interface The default interface can be customized to your organizational color scheme
  kPID 2.0 A beautiful, pocket-sized User Manual
  kPID 2.0 – Indicator dashboards at its best!

